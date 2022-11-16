Read full article on original website
WIBW
Hayden and Holton gear up for Sub-State
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden and Holton football have quite the rematch in the KSHSAA football playoffs on Friday night. The two are facing off for the second time this season in Sub-States, where Holton will look to grab another win, while Hayden will look for revenge. When these two met in the regular season, Holton won 37-13.
WIBW
Kansas State moves up to No. 15 in latest CFP poll
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) moved up to No. 15 in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season following K-State’s 31-3 victory over Baylor on Saturday. The Wildcats have been ranked in all three CFP polls in the 2022 season. Initially,...
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman on verge of another contract extension
Chris Klieman can add an extra year to his Kansas State contract by winning one more game this season. Here’s how his unique bonus system works.
Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
WIBW
K-State women’s basketball upsets No. 4 Iowa
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball pulled off a major upset over No. 4 Iowa at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night, taking down the Hawkeyes 84-83. Serena Sundell and Gabby Gregory led the Wildcats with 24 points each, followed by Sarah Shematsi’s 18. K-State will be...
247Sports
Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
WIBW
K-State men’s basketball take down UMKC
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball moved to 3-0 on the season after beating UMKC 69-53 at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night. Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 19 points, followed by Cam Carter with 16. The Wildcats will next take on Rhode Island in the Cayman...
WIBW
AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
WIBW
Emporia State outlasts Rockhurst 66-64
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State men’s basketball improved to 3-0 on the season Wednesday night, defeating Rockhurst 66-64 at White Auditorium in Emporia. Junior guard and newcomer Alijah Comithier led all players with 20 points. Rockhurst led Emporia State 33-30 at the half, but a Kaden Evans three...
WIBW
St. Marys gearing up for tough Sub-State battle with Centralia
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two small town teams are set to battle in what should be a dog fight come Friday in Class 1A. The Bears are home against 11-0 Centralia who just knocked off back-to-back state champs Olpe last week 8-7. “Centralia is a great team, they have...
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
CBS Sports
Watch Kansas State vs. UMKC: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the UMKC Kangaroos at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. K-State beat the California Golden Bears 63-54 last week. Forward Keyontae Johnson and guard Markquis Nowell were among the main...
1350kman.com
“Indians” to remain at Bishop Stadium end zone after board approves replacement of field turf
USD 383 school board members approved a nearly half million dollar purchase to replace the field turf and goalposts at Bishop Stadium Wednesday night, with tensions flaring over how what wording should be included in the end zones. The debate centered on whether or not “Indians” should be replaced in...
WIBW
13th annual Big Red 1 Turkey Run coming to Fort Riley this Saturday
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be the site of the 13th annual American Legion turkey run, providing turkey and fixings to over 800 Fort Riley Soldiers and families in need this coming Saturday, Nov. 19th. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion distribute Thanksgiving meals to...
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
WIBW
USD 383 Supt. Dr. Wade to retire at end of school year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade will retire at the end of the school year. Dr. Wade announced his decision at Wednesday night’s district board meeting. The district says his retirement will be effective July 1, 2023. Dr. Wade has been with the district since 2016.
WIBW
Gov. invites Kansans to wear green in honor of National Injury Prevention Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has invited Kansans to wear green on Thursday in honor of National Injury Prevention Day. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that she has proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 18, as National Injury Prevention Day in Kansas. This will be the third annual observance to shine a light on the need for injury and violence prevention.
WIBW
Washburn University grad speaks of importance of education at Wednesday breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A first-generation college graduate credits her Washburn University education for helping her become a leader in the Topeka community. Janice Watkins spoke about the importance of earning her college degree during the “Wake Up With Washburn” breakfast Wednesday morning in the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center, near S.W. 17th and Jewell on the Washburn University campus.
WIBW
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
