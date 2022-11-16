YSU women suffer first loss; Penguins fall at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WKBN) – Penn State pulled away late to secure a 77-63 win over Youngstown State in non-conference women’s college basketball action at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Lielan Kapinus and Makenna Marissa led the Nittany Lions with 21 points apiece. Shay Ciezki added 16 points in the win.

The Penguins were led by Paige Shy who tallied 19 points. Lilly Ritz also reached double figures with 12.

With the loss, YSU drops to 1-1 on the season. The Penguins return to action on Friday on the road at Akron at 7 p.m.

Penn State improves to 3-0 on the campaign. The Nittany Lions host Bryant on Friday at 7 p.m.

