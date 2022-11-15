Read full article on original website
Must Watch: Ish Cepeda’s ‘Ad Astra’ Part For Gas Giants
2016 Next New Wave featured skater Ish Cepeda has dropped a new full part to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of his brand Gas Giants. Not only does he have one of the best fakie hardflips in the game, but he’s also a master editor (this part was 100% edited by Cepeda himself). Check out this must-watch part, ‘Ad Astra,’ above!
Must Watch: Rose Street Skateshop’s ‘Rarity’ Video
Encinitas’ Rose Street Skateshop released a full-length video just before the weekend, featuring riders Angel t33th, Cruise Mosberg, Curran Stagg, Indy Jones, Jake Braun, Jake Cortez, Justice Lora, Nico Jones, Noah Fayyazuddin, Parker Wyse, Sean Kelling, and Smiler Perez. This one’s a banger from tip-to-tail! Check out the one-of-a-kind Rarity, uploaded by Free magazine, above!
King of MACBA 5: Tallys Jr Vs. Blake Johnson
The fifth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ has just begun its second round. Returning competitor Blake Johnson meets newcomer Tallys Jr. for a long match that covers nearly every square inch of the famous plaza (with Lizzie Armanto’s ball-and-chain as the guest referee). Watch the game, above!
HUF Releases Raw Nick Matthews Edit
Nick Matthews, the Chicago skater who we’ve featured in Next New Wave, Battle At The Berrics 9, had an eye-popping ender in HUF’s latest video ‘Forever.’ You saw it, we saw it, the whole world saw it; it was the back Smith heard ’round the world. If you’ve ever been to SF and seen the little train stop islands on Market Street, then you’ve probably also fantasized about grinding their chest-high guardrails. There’s a reason why this is called the F line: because it’s fucked. Watch the 2-minute raw cut of his back Smith attempts, above!
The Sandlot Times Releases Wyatt Hammond’s ‘Crazy 8’ Part
To celebrate his birthday, The Sandlot Times’ Wyatt Hammond decided to drop a part filled will slams (kids sure are resilient at that age) and cameos featuring Ryan Sheckler, Fabrizio Santos, Trevor Theriault, Mossy Kabir, Alec Jamir ,and Braeden Weekes. Watch ‘Crazy 8’—filmed and edited by Michael Custodio, with music by Steve Caballero—above.
‘Place’ Magazine Premieres Michael Mackrodt’s ‘Papa Liebt’ Part
Place magazine premiered Michael Mackrodt’s latest part (emphasis on “Mack”) yesterday, filmed totally without any bells and whistles on an old-ass camera. This means no autofocus, no light meter… no problem! ‘Papa Liebt’ feels like nothing you’ve seen lately, and the skating is on point—well done, Mack daddy!
April Premieres New Noah Nayef Part
Shane O’Neill’s April Skateboards has dropped a new part featuring Australian style god Noah Nayef. In fact, this is Nayef’s first official full part for April (he also appeared in the brand’s ‘Replay’ montage). This guy is ridiculously good—watch his part, above!. Check...
Element Teases ‘ESP 2’ Video
The human brain is a mystery to most (unless you’re a brain surgeon, aka cranial custodian), but Element continues to take a crack at the ol’ noggin with the next video in the ‘E.S.P.’ series. Team riders Vinicius Costa, Eetu Toropainen, Greyson Beal, Gabriel Fortunato, Nick Garcia, Ethan Loy, Vitória Mendonça, and more are head cases in this video, releasing next Tuesday the 22nd. Watch the brainy teaser, above, and remember: don’t mind the mind.
