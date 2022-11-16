Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
LAS VEGAS – The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former Republican...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate
SHARM EL-SHEIKH – A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin said Wednesday that he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year's U.N. climate talks, but insisted that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Will Biden extend the federal student loan payment pause? Experts believe it’s possible
The federal student loan payment pause is scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2022, but some experts suspect it will be extended. Experts believe that it’s possible President Joe Biden’s administration will extend the payment pause on student loans as his forgiveness plan faces legal battles, according to CNBC.
Comments / 0