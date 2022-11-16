ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting

LAS VEGAS – The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former Republican...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH – A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin said Wednesday that he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year's U.N. climate talks, but insisted that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation.

