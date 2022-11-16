ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whately, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield Police investigating stabbing on Main Street

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Greenfield. Greenfield Police said that a 45-year-old man was reportedly stabbed with a knife in the area of 130 Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating Enfield bank robbery

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Enfield Police are currently investigating a bank robbery. Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the incident occured at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street. The male suspect reportedly showed a handgun. K-9 units are being sent to the scene. Western Mass News will...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying what they call a “habitual” shoplifter. He’s also suspected to have stolen a child’s bicycle. Investigators said taht the suspect frequents Walgreens on Sumner Avenue and has tattoos on his right hand.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Police issue scam alert over utility worker impersonator

SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department says an individual is preying on the city’s older adults by posing as a utility worker and asking to photograph their debit cards. Police said a resident made a report to the Police Department Wednesday describing a person impersonating a public utility worker who was in the High Street area and allegedly used the using the debit card information to make withdrawals or online transactions.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke man arrested, ghost gun recovered during traffic stop

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest. Mass. State Police said that troopers were on Pine Street in Holyoke around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 on a traffic enforcement detail when they randomly ran a license plate on a sedan. It was found that the registration for that vehicle expired in April and a traffic stop was made.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hadley community fighting for changes to Route 9 crosswalk

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parents in the Hadley community fighting for changes to a crosswalk after a 13-year-old boy was severely injured in a hit and run. Now, state leaders and police are fighting the same fight. “You shouldn’t have a crosswalk in a major artery like Route 9 or...
HADLEY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Woman facing numerous charges after caught speeding through Putney

PUTNEY — A 31-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Putney on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked traveling over 100 miles-per-hour on I-91 at around 6:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police learned that Samantha Chiu was transporting two...
PUTNEY, VT
WTNH

Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting

Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. Updated: 2 hours ago. We speak with Demetrius Wilson, head coach for the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Association....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: New use of force policy discussion in Springfield PD

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers after a Thursday afternoon discussing the new use of force policy proposed by the Springfield Police Department. Timely, as an officer- involved shooting took place in the city just Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, police said a suspect was shot in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

In this update, the West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a road rage suspect, a blue light ceremony took place outside the Springfield Police Department Wednesday evening to honor fallen officers, and an Enfield man is facing charges after his child died from fentanyl last year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy