Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas Parades in the Joplin-Southwest Missouri area
KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man indicted after high-speed motorcycle chase in Newton County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Galena, Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and leading police on a pursuit from Kansas and into Missouri. Douglas Alexius, 47, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting it...
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs considers 4-day school week
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A growing national trend for school districts could soon make it’s way to southeast Kansas. The Baxter Springs School District is considering moving to a four-day school week. Right now, they’re just gathering information and asking parents for their thoughts on the matter.
Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
Missouri company enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg shooting near Sonic injures one
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police officers were called to a shooting incident yesterday (11/18) around the 100 block of West 23rd Street. Officers then located a 32-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, near the Sonic Drive-In. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: pizza delivery robbery, frozen water pipes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Law officers search for a domestic assault suspect at a home on the 18-block of Joplin’s west 21st street for several hours on Tuesday. As authorities continue their search they have now released his identity. They say 32-year-old Christopher L. Smith of Joplin assaulted a woman by punching her in the head multiple times and choking her. Smith has an active warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin City offices holiday hours and residential trash change
JOPLIN, MO. — This Thanksgiving, multiple Joplin City offices and will be closed during the holiday week along with a revised trash pick-up schedule. City of Joplin offices are closed Thursday, Nov. 24th & Friday, Nov. 25th. During this time, the following services and offices are also closed:. Joplin...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed
JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
Federal indictment charges Galena man as “armed career criminal”
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicts a Galena, Kansas man for a crime in southwest Missouri. Authorities arrested Douglas Eugene Alexius, 47, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. They took him into custody after a high-speed motorcycle chase from Kansas across the state line to Newton County, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Food drive “domino run” at Granby Elementary
GRANBY, Mo. — There was a unique chain of “dominoes” in the Granby Elementary gymnasium. Boxes of mac-n-cheese, stuffing, cereal, and other non-perishables, eventually became part of a “Food Drive Domino Run.”. The food is part of an annual “Thanksgiving Food Drive” for students.
jalopyjournal.com
Mo-Kan Dragway in 1965
If you ‘ve ever been lucky enough to attend the HAMB Drags in the past, then you already know where the Mo-Kan Dragway is located in the little town of Asbury, Missouri, just north of Joplin. I’ve recently found some color 8mm drag footage shot at Mo-Kan in the mid 60s, and although the silent footage is grainy and desaturated, it’s still worth the watch. Of course by this time frame the gassers and super stocks were ruling the roost, but you still see plenty of badass FEDs burning rubber out there, too. I find it very comforting that the place looks and feels almost exactly the same after nearly 60 years…
fourstateshomepage.com
How you can be “Santa to a Senior”
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area business needs your help so they can be a “Santa to a Senior”. This year marks the 12th year for the Home Instead “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. Here’s how it works, just come into the Region Ten...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
It’s a morning absolutely full of winners on this finally Friday! From Moe’s, Silver Dollar City, and our weekly birthday giveaway from B&B Theatres in Neosho, we’re just in the giving mood! Be sure to go to fourstateshomepage.com and watch Good Morning Four States every weekday, for information throughout the community and your chances to win!
What to know when driving in Missouri during deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Do you know what to do if you see a deer in the middle of the road? Experts say the safest thing to do is to hit the deer if it means you can avoid swerving. Deer hunting season is in full swing and hunters in Greene County have harvested around 900 deer […]
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We review your answers to our Facebook Question of the day. Some celebrity birthdays you might share the day with. And if you go to fourstateshomepage.com and enter your birthday, we draw a winner every Friday to receive 4 free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
fourstateshomepage.com
A Cold Weekend, Warmer Next Week
We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s. Future cast shows...
Missouri woman pleads guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Okla., in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin kids rally to benefit county foster care kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — Once again this holiday season, foster kids in Jasper County will benefit from the generosity of others. In this case, students and employees all across the Joplin School District. They’re in the midst of their 7th annual Christmas of Hope campaign. They’re collecting monetary donations through tomorrow (11/18).
Comments / 0