Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Power restored for all residents Austintown, no outages in all of Mahoning County
Power has been restored to all residents of Austintown as of 11:26 a.m. on Friday. FirstEnergy crews were called out before 4 a.m. Friday after power went out to 5,500 homes in businesses in Austintown and Youngstown. According to the utility, the vast majority of outages were in Austintown. A...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 17th
Vindicator file photo / November 11, 1972 | Mizell Stewart, right, exalted ruler of Buckeye Elks Lodge 73, congratulated six new honorary members of the lodge at the annual awards banquet 50 years ago. From left are Mahoning County Prosecutor Vincent Gilmartin, City Schools Superintendent Robert Pegues, Municipal Judge Leo P. Morley, YSU administrator Hugh Frost, Dollar Savings President Robert D. Rowland, and General Fireproofing President John Saunders.
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains expected to announce retirement: Sources
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains is expected to announce his retirement, according to multiple sources.
WYTV.com
Agencies unite to address Valley suicide rate
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Mahoning County agencies are working together now to reduce the numbers of people dying by suicide in the county. According to figures compiled by the newly formed Suicide Fatality Review Committee, there were 36 suicide deaths for the first ten months this year, and 85% of those victims were men. Half of those were over the age of 50 and seven over 75 years old.
WYTV.com
PNC awards $57K to local groups that help youth
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local financial institution is helping out local programs that offer a head-start for preschoolers in their education. Executives with PNC Bank awarded more than $57,000 Friday to seven organizations that provide educational opportunities for young children. Among the groups receiving money are United Way...
Meeting to discuss landfill in Columbiana County
It all deals with a proposal from Vogal Holdings Inc.
WFMJ.com
Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation
The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
WFMJ.com
Neighbors weigh-in on landfill proposed in Columbiana County
We told you on 21 News at 6 on Wednesday about a potential transfer station and solid waste landfill that could make a home in Madison Township. This potential project isn't coming without opposition from people living in the area who say they already had their fair share of landfills.
WFMJ.com
Warren creates digital advantage program
A new survey is reporting the City of Warren is the fifth least connected city when it comes to internet in Ohio. That's why city and Valley leaders are coming together to help bridge the digital divide. "Modern society requires you to be connected," explained Pat Kerrigan, Executive Director with...
Sheriff’s budget increase impacts inmates and employees
As Mahoning County Commissioners work their way through the budget process for next year, they heard Thursday from the person running the county's largest department.
$812K bridge project coming to Trumbull County
A bridge on State Route 7 is getting a big upgrade this spring.
WYTV.com
YSU students plant over 1,600 trees at local park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek’s Collier Preserve is about to get a little greener. About two dozen Youngstown State University students got their hands dirty planting saplings there Thursday afternoon. It’s part of YSU’s Legacy Forests program. For three years, students and volunteers have planted a tree...
WYTV.com
A unique roastery inside a local mall: A look inside Steel Valley Brew Works
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Diedrich 70 Kilo Coffee Roaster, made in Ponderay, Idaho, is one of the largest coffee roasters in Ohio. You’ll find it at Steel Valley Brew Works in Boardman’s Southern Park Mall. As the sun was setting Friday evening over Steel Valley Brew...
Mahoning County announces surplus equipment auction
Mahoning County is looking to unload some old equipment and vehicles through an auction.
WYTV.com
Popular holiday display back at Arms Family Museum
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls are decked at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown for the start of “Memories of Christmas Past.”. Starting this weekend, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting the 14th annual event. This holiday favorite is expected to draw huge crowds — 5,000...
27 First News
Top 10 snowiest, least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown
NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties. November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for...
JobsNOW: Hubbard company looking to add more employees
Ellwood Aluminum hired 60 people last year when it was offering a $4,000 signing bonus. We featured the entry-level workers it was hiring. Now, they are hiring again for workers with different skill sets.
WYTV.com
Competition challenges YSU students to explain thesis in 3 minutes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here’s a challenge. Take a college thesis project that a student has spent a year researching and in three minutes have the student explain it to a general audience. First News anchor Stan Boney judged that competition Thursday evening at Youngstown State University. Prakriti...
WYTV.com
Is your calling to help children? Find out
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret that child welfare agencies are strained. According to the Public Children Services of Ohio, caseworker turnover and hiring lags have impacted agencies across Ohio. Every year it seems the caseload gets heavier, but a career in helping children and families might...
WYTV.com
Warren Family Mission expects use to keep increasing
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the holiday season approaches, the Warren Family Mission is seeing more families in need, and it expects the demand to increase. Officials with the mission believe it’s largely due to higher costs of gas and utility bills. “Families are definitely struggling, and we’re...
Comments / 0