Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 17th

Vindicator file photo / November 11, 1972 | Mizell Stewart, right, exalted ruler of Buckeye Elks Lodge 73, congratulated six new honorary members of the lodge at the annual awards banquet 50 years ago. From left are Mahoning County Prosecutor Vincent Gilmartin, City Schools Superintendent Robert Pegues, Municipal Judge Leo P. Morley, YSU administrator Hugh Frost, Dollar Savings President Robert D. Rowland, and General Fireproofing President John Saunders.
WYTV.com

Agencies unite to address Valley suicide rate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Mahoning County agencies are working together now to reduce the numbers of people dying by suicide in the county. According to figures compiled by the newly formed Suicide Fatality Review Committee, there were 36 suicide deaths for the first ten months this year, and 85% of those victims were men. Half of those were over the age of 50 and seven over 75 years old.
WYTV.com

PNC awards $57K to local groups that help youth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local financial institution is helping out local programs that offer a head-start for preschoolers in their education. Executives with PNC Bank awarded more than $57,000 Friday to seven organizations that provide educational opportunities for young children. Among the groups receiving money are United Way...
WFMJ.com

Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation

The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
WFMJ.com

Warren creates digital advantage program

A new survey is reporting the City of Warren is the fifth least connected city when it comes to internet in Ohio. That's why city and Valley leaders are coming together to help bridge the digital divide. "Modern society requires you to be connected," explained Pat Kerrigan, Executive Director with...
WYTV.com

YSU students plant over 1,600 trees at local park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek’s Collier Preserve is about to get a little greener. About two dozen Youngstown State University students got their hands dirty planting saplings there Thursday afternoon. It’s part of YSU’s Legacy Forests program. For three years, students and volunteers have planted a tree...
WYTV.com

Popular holiday display back at Arms Family Museum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls are decked at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown for the start of “Memories of Christmas Past.”. Starting this weekend, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting the 14th annual event. This holiday favorite is expected to draw huge crowds — 5,000...
27 First News

Top 10 snowiest, least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown

NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties. November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for...
WYTV.com

Competition challenges YSU students to explain thesis in 3 minutes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here’s a challenge. Take a college thesis project that a student has spent a year researching and in three minutes have the student explain it to a general audience. First News anchor Stan Boney judged that competition Thursday evening at Youngstown State University. Prakriti...
WYTV.com

Is your calling to help children? Find out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret that child welfare agencies are strained. According to the Public Children Services of Ohio, caseworker turnover and hiring lags have impacted agencies across Ohio. Every year it seems the caseload gets heavier, but a career in helping children and families might...
WYTV.com

Warren Family Mission expects use to keep increasing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the holiday season approaches, the Warren Family Mission is seeing more families in need, and it expects the demand to increase. Officials with the mission believe it’s largely due to higher costs of gas and utility bills. “Families are definitely struggling, and we’re...
