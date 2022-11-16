ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Belton ISD looking for new principals and educators

BELTON, Texas — Calling all educators: Belton Independent School District has begun their hiring search for new positions across the district, most notably principals for two of their schools. BISD is currently searching for principals for James L. Burrell Elementary and North Belton Middle School. The district is encouraging...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Waco ISD approves CORE Construction for Tennyson Middle School project

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — After hours of discussion during Thursday night school board meeting, Waco ISD school board members made a 4 to 3 vote to approve the contract for CORE construction for Tennyson Middle School project. During the Thursday night board meeting, Waco citizens voiced their concerns...
WACO, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

26 members of the UMHB Football team earn ASC All-Conference recognition

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Following another ASC Championship regular season, 26 UMHB Football players earned all-conference honors on Thursday. Along with those all-conference team selections, Larry Harmon was also named the ASC Coach of the Years after helping to lead the Cru to a 9-1 regular season. Four...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Connally teacher accused of misconduct with students

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. Connally Independent School District Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a statement to staff, parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
ROUND ROCK, TX
US105

Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom

Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run on I-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run collision on I-14, near exit 278 and the Central Texas Community College, in between Killeen and Copperas Cove. KWTX has learned a driver struck a pedestrian with their vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Connally ISD teacher placed on leave after inappropriate communication with students, educator misconduct allegations

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A Connally ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave for reportedly communicating inappropriately with students, as well as allegations of educator misconduct. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Wesley Holt said the teacher was placed on leave immediately after hearing about the allegations. Specific details...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

36 children adopted on McLennan County Adoption Day

WACO, Texas — 36 children joined their forever families on Nov. 18, when McLennan County held their 15th annual Adoption Day at Baylor Law. Sounds of laughter and tears of joy reportedly filled the Kronzer Courtroom at Baylor Law as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented a proclamation from the city.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Canine Flu cases in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy