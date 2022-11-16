Read full article on original website
Belton ISD looking for new principals and educators
BELTON, Texas — Calling all educators: Belton Independent School District has begun their hiring search for new positions across the district, most notably principals for two of their schools. BISD is currently searching for principals for James L. Burrell Elementary and North Belton Middle School. The district is encouraging...
Waco ISD approves contract for construction of new school, parents upset over design
WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District Board voted to approve a bid from College Station contractor CORE Construction to redesign Tennyson Middle School Thursday night. The proposal passed with a 4-3 vote. A second contractor, Mazanec Construction, based in Waco, also bid on the project. CORE will...
fox44news.com
Waco ISD approves CORE Construction for Tennyson Middle School project
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — After hours of discussion during Thursday night school board meeting, Waco ISD school board members made a 4 to 3 vote to approve the contract for CORE construction for Tennyson Middle School project. During the Thursday night board meeting, Waco citizens voiced their concerns...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 17
A couple of Central Texas teams played their area games Thursday. Flatonia picked up a 56-21 win over Three Rivers in Class 2A-Division 1 play and Thorndale fell to Ganado 66-12 in the same division.
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
KWTX
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
fox44news.com
West’s Laney Kucera signs letter of intent to University of Houston Track & Field
WEST, TX (FOX 44) — Trojans state-champion pole vaulter Laney Kucera signed her LIO to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Houston Thursday morning. Kucera qualified for the state championship in her sophomore year and junior year, taking home the 3A title in 2021. Her...
fox44news.com
26 members of the UMHB Football team earn ASC All-Conference recognition
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Following another ASC Championship regular season, 26 UMHB Football players earned all-conference honors on Thursday. Along with those all-conference team selections, Larry Harmon was also named the ASC Coach of the Years after helping to lead the Cru to a 9-1 regular season. Four...
fox44news.com
Harker Heights advances to the third round for the first time with a win over Royse City
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Knights advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Friday night, as they beat Royse City 38-17. Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against Spring Dekaney.
fox44news.com
Connally teacher accused of misconduct with students
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. Connally Independent School District Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a statement to staff, parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon...
fox7austin.com
Stony Point High School on lockdown
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 18, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
KWTX
Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run on I-14
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run collision on I-14, near exit 278 and the Central Texas Community College, in between Killeen and Copperas Cove. KWTX has learned a driver struck a pedestrian with their vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan...
Connally ISD teacher placed on leave after inappropriate communication with students, educator misconduct allegations
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A Connally ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave for reportedly communicating inappropriately with students, as well as allegations of educator misconduct. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Wesley Holt said the teacher was placed on leave immediately after hearing about the allegations. Specific details...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
36 children adopted on McLennan County Adoption Day
WACO, Texas — 36 children joined their forever families on Nov. 18, when McLennan County held their 15th annual Adoption Day at Baylor Law. Sounds of laughter and tears of joy reportedly filled the Kronzer Courtroom at Baylor Law as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented a proclamation from the city.
KWTX
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
KWTX
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
fox44news.com
Canine Flu cases in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
