Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Habitat’s ‘Light More Homes’ begins in Macon

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Christmas lights were turned on a little early at Mercer Village in Macon. It’s part of the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity’s 15th annual “Light More Homes” fundraiser. Funds raised go toward ensuring lights are on for homeowners across Bibb and...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

CREATE organization teaches Milledgeville students bike riding

MILLEGDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A non-profit in Baldwin County is teaching kindergarteners how to ride bikes through physical education. The organization CREATE is designed to teach kids to ride bikes at an early age. The group consists of volunteers looking to provide physical and social activities for young people that can lead to a healthier lifestyle.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Baldwin High School honors Veterans with new display

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School is honoring alumni who have served in our nation’s military. The school is thanking service members with a Veterans display at the school. The display includes more than 200 names of Baldwin High School alumni who have served in the military...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
DUBLIN, GA
41nbc.com

Vineville Academy of the Arts hosts Career Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vineville Academy of the Arts held Career Day Thursday. People from several backgrounds and occupations spent the morning in grades Pre-K through 5 teaching students about what they do for a living. 41NBC’s Tucker Sargent was among the participants. He says he believes we...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb prepares new safety measures at Amerson River Park

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – It’s too cold to swim now, but Macon-Bibb County is taking steps to protect you the next time you visit Amerson River Park following several incidents in recent years. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department partnered with the Parks and Beautification and NewTown Macon to insert more...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Piedmont Macon opens new urgent care facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon residents now have access to a new urgent care facility. Piedmont Urgent Care and the Greater Macon Chamber Commerce cut the ribbon on the Zebulon Road facility on Friday. Piedmont’s Medical Director, Cassandra Donnelly, says it’s a much needed expansion. “Whenever we’re...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia organizations react to abortion ban overturn

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A court ruling that overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around six weeks has been met with mixed emotions in middle Georgia. We spoke with two organizations about their thoughts on the decision and how they hope to impact future decisions. “I don’t foresee this overturning...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry hosts Wayne County

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Panthers welcomed in the Wayne County Yellow Jackets on Friday night. The Panthers were ranked #3 in AAAA and had won 10 games in a row while allowing seven points or less in nine straight games. The Yellow Jackets were 9-2 after going 0-9 last season.
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Visit Macon announces Tourism Awards as business booms

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Visit Macon has awarded several Tourism Awards to local business workers as the tourism industry has seen a “significant recovery” since the pandemic. Visit Macon says that last year, the tourism industry in Macon contributed to the local economy as visitors spent nearly...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon recognizes crash responder safety week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crash responder safety week begins today, hoping to prevent future emergency vehicle personnel from getting hit by negligent drivers. All drivers are meant to follow the move over law, stating that they need to give room for emergency vehicles. Fire Chief Shane Edwards expresses the importance of respecting road laws.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man killed in accident on Watson Blvd.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a single car accident in Warner Robins. According to a press release, Thursday night just after 6pm, 55-year-old Steven Yates was driving his 2019 Dodge Challenger westbound on Watson Blvd. when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. Yates was found unresponsive on scene. The accident is still under investigation.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford hosts George Walton

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Stratford Eagles welcomed the George Walton Bulldogs to Eagle Field Friday night. The Eagles had won two in a row. The Bulldogs had won five in a row. The winner would play Tattnall or Westfield next week.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man wanted for Wendy’s drive-thru robbery in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sandersville Police are looking for the man accused of robbing a Wendy’s restaurant Tuesday night. Police are looking for John Jefferson. Sandersville Police posted to Facebook saying that Jefferson reached through the drive through window and took cash from the employee. Police and the...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 4 taken into custody in Macon Tuesday following execution of several search warrants

UPDATE (11/16): Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of search warrants by multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple locations. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens Clarke County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with other local agencies, executed “multiple court-authorized search warrants” as part of “a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities.”
MACON, GA

