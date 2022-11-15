Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Related
41nbc.com
Restaurant, organization partner to host Thanksgiving food giveaway Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There’s a food giveaway in Macon Saturday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Overtyme Bar and Grill in Macon will be giving away turkeys on Saturday, November 19 from 12-3 p.m. The Human Too Organization will give away sides to go along with that turkey....
41nbc.com
Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
41nbc.com
Habitat’s ‘Light More Homes’ begins in Macon
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Christmas lights were turned on a little early at Mercer Village in Macon. It’s part of the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity’s 15th annual “Light More Homes” fundraiser. Funds raised go toward ensuring lights are on for homeowners across Bibb and...
41nbc.com
Macon Mental Health Matters spreads joy to seniors at Elaine Lucas Senior Center
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Christmas cheer came a little early for seniors at the Elaine Lucas Senior Center in Macon. Thanks to Macon Mental Health Matters, they got to experience their own Polar Express. For the second year, seniors got to ride on horse drawn carriages around Carolyn Crayton...
41nbc.com
CREATE organization teaches Milledgeville students bike riding
MILLEGDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A non-profit in Baldwin County is teaching kindergarteners how to ride bikes through physical education. The organization CREATE is designed to teach kids to ride bikes at an early age. The group consists of volunteers looking to provide physical and social activities for young people that can lead to a healthier lifestyle.
41nbc.com
Baldwin High School honors Veterans with new display
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School is honoring alumni who have served in our nation’s military. The school is thanking service members with a Veterans display at the school. The display includes more than 200 names of Baldwin High School alumni who have served in the military...
41nbc.com
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
41nbc.com
Vineville Academy of the Arts hosts Career Day
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vineville Academy of the Arts held Career Day Thursday. People from several backgrounds and occupations spent the morning in grades Pre-K through 5 teaching students about what they do for a living. 41NBC’s Tucker Sargent was among the participants. He says he believes we...
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb prepares new safety measures at Amerson River Park
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – It’s too cold to swim now, but Macon-Bibb County is taking steps to protect you the next time you visit Amerson River Park following several incidents in recent years. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department partnered with the Parks and Beautification and NewTown Macon to insert more...
41nbc.com
Piedmont Macon opens new urgent care facility
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon residents now have access to a new urgent care facility. Piedmont Urgent Care and the Greater Macon Chamber Commerce cut the ribbon on the Zebulon Road facility on Friday. Piedmont’s Medical Director, Cassandra Donnelly, says it’s a much needed expansion. “Whenever we’re...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia organizations react to abortion ban overturn
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A court ruling that overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around six weeks has been met with mixed emotions in middle Georgia. We spoke with two organizations about their thoughts on the decision and how they hope to impact future decisions. “I don’t foresee this overturning...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry hosts Wayne County
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Panthers welcomed in the Wayne County Yellow Jackets on Friday night. The Panthers were ranked #3 in AAAA and had won 10 games in a row while allowing seven points or less in nine straight games. The Yellow Jackets were 9-2 after going 0-9 last season.
41nbc.com
Visit Macon announces Tourism Awards as business booms
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Visit Macon has awarded several Tourism Awards to local business workers as the tourism industry has seen a “significant recovery” since the pandemic. Visit Macon says that last year, the tourism industry in Macon contributed to the local economy as visitors spent nearly...
41nbc.com
Macon recognizes crash responder safety week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crash responder safety week begins today, hoping to prevent future emergency vehicle personnel from getting hit by negligent drivers. All drivers are meant to follow the move over law, stating that they need to give room for emergency vehicles. Fire Chief Shane Edwards expresses the importance of respecting road laws.
41nbc.com
Man killed in accident on Watson Blvd.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a single car accident in Warner Robins. According to a press release, Thursday night just after 6pm, 55-year-old Steven Yates was driving his 2019 Dodge Challenger westbound on Watson Blvd. when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. Yates was found unresponsive on scene. The accident is still under investigation.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Westside High School to conduct asynchronous learning Thursday and Friday
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the person who ran from Campus Police Wednesday is now in custody. That’s the only new information we have right now. UPDATE (6:30 p.m.) – Macon’s Westside High School will conduct asynchronous learning on Thursday and Friday...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford hosts George Walton
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Stratford Eagles welcomed the George Walton Bulldogs to Eagle Field Friday night. The Eagles had won two in a row. The Bulldogs had won five in a row. The winner would play Tattnall or Westfield next week.
41nbc.com
Man wanted for Wendy’s drive-thru robbery in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sandersville Police are looking for the man accused of robbing a Wendy’s restaurant Tuesday night. Police are looking for John Jefferson. Sandersville Police posted to Facebook saying that Jefferson reached through the drive through window and took cash from the employee. Police and the...
41nbc.com
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Tattnall Square Academy vs. The Westfield School, Pt. 2
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Uniquely, the End Zone Game of the Week features two teams from Middle Georgia competing in the playoffs as the Tattnall Square Academy Trojans will host The Westfield School Hornets in the GIAA 4A quarterfinals. The Westfield School finished the regular season with a 5-5...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 4 taken into custody in Macon Tuesday following execution of several search warrants
UPDATE (11/16): Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of search warrants by multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple locations. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens Clarke County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with other local agencies, executed “multiple court-authorized search warrants” as part of “a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities.”
Comments / 0