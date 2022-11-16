Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Holiday Inn sells, Steamboat Resort readies for opening day: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Owner of new BBQ restaurant hopes experience, passion will be start of new Oak Creek tradition. Dana Christensen is hoping her homegrown recipes, Texas-style barbecue and a tradition of good food inspired by her grandmother will bring new life to Main Street in Oak Creek and plant the seeds for another long-running South Routt tradition.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘Unprecedented’ partnership with CDOT could solve two big issues in Steamboat
The Yampa Valley may have a long-awaited plan to build a child care facility in Steamboat Springs through a partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation that would also net the agency employee housing for snowplow drivers. In a joint meeting between City Council and county commissioners on Tuesday, Nov....
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Brook trout record broken again
Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
skyhinews.com
Granby man arrested for felony drug possession
Grand County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Granby resident Joshua Stonerock Oct. 19 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and a misdemeanor harassment. Deputies had a warrant for Stonerock’s arrest and one observed his vehicle at a hotel in unincorporated...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City looks into options that could ease parking pinch for residents of Ski Town Square Condominiums
After getting direction from Steamboat Springs City Council, City Manager Gary Suiter was on the phone Wednesday, Nov. 16, working to make the idea of leasing parking spaces at Emerald Park to residents of the Ski Time Square Condominiums a reality. “This morning my first phone call was with a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
More than a dozen high-country counties in Colorado passed affordable housing ballot measures
A housing market with short supply and high demand does not bode well for a local workforce. That truth is evident in Colorado’s High Country, where voters expressed their frustration with the lack of affordable housing and approved a majority of ballot measures aimed at allocating funds to affordable-housing initiatives.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Call from state officials prompts Steamboat officials to reverse decision on city hall
From about 9:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Steamboat Springs City Council weighed the city‘s options for the heating ventilation and cooling system at the planned new city hall and fire station building. City Council eventually decided 4-3 to direct city staff to move forward with an all-electric...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County budget for 2023 makes investments in staff, climate resiliency
The proposed 2023 Routt County budget will see a slight increase compared to 2022, as commissioners emphasize the need to invest in the county‘s workforce. In addition to a 7% cost of living adjustment that comes with a $2 million price tag, the county has worked to increase starting and on-call pay, as well as making key changes to internal systems benefiting employees and investing in additional training and wellness opportunities for staff.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat business gives back to environment with Wild Friday
Steamboat Springs apparel shop West Lyfe is teaming up with Yampa Valley Sustainability Council to give back to local environmental efforts through Wild Friday on Nov. 25. West Lyfe, 729 Lincoln Ave., is committed to the creation and implementation of sustainable practices that help curb negative effects of the climate crisis. The company aims to lead by example by giving back to organizations that work to protect wild spaces.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: We need to stop the growth in Routt County
Stop the insane growth. Any opposition to the growth is being sequestered, just like all the crime. This is an old problem, but with the new influx of people in the valley who have zero small town community experience now running the town, it has become nothing more than a “gold rush.“
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ways to give to those in need in the Yampa Valley this holiday season
With snow falling and boughs and lights being hung on Lincoln Ave., it’s undoubtedly the season of giving. Each holiday season, Routt County rallies to provide ample ways to give to those in need and this year is looking to be no different. One opportunity for people is Steamboat...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Here’s where to find a community meal in Routt County this Thanksgiving
The Routt County United Way’s Thanksgiving dinner is making a triumphant return on Thursday, Nov. 24. The United Way has been serving the community with the volunteer-led meal for about 25 years, but hasn’t done so in person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last two years have seen people drive through to pick up their food rather than sit down to eat a meal.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21M from Nov. 11-17
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $21.9 million across 17 sales for the week of Nov. 11-17. Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 101, Building A at Burgess Creek Townhouses. Last sold for $320,000 in 2005. 23335 Postrider Trail. Seller: Caroline H. Wellford. Buyer: Gay Stoeffler...
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023
According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
skyhinews.com
Parshall’s post office to close Nov. 29
In October, Parshall residents received notice that their post office was closing, effective Nov. 29. Residents were alarmed that this essential building would shutter, especially on the heels of the upcoming holiday season. Reacting to the news, many residents expressed how difficult it would be to have mail service without a physical location.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m. Dusky Grouse Coffee Shop, 1585 Mid Valley Drive, Steamboat Springs. Bring a side dish and “dress to mess” with paint by numbers. Main courses provided. Donations to Indigenous Organizations encouraged. Clean and Sober Steamboat events build community through recovery with social activities based on clean and sober fun. Whether you’re in recovery or sober curious, our events are for everyone.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Open enrollment assistance available at Yampa Valley Medical Center
Financial counselors at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center are now certified to assist individuals with insurance enrollment. Open enrollment began Nov. 1 on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health insurance exchange that allows people to choose from a variety of plans that will begin Jan. 1. The Connect...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Northwest Colorado Health: Home Health and Hospice provides compassionate, patient-centered care in your home
Home Health and Hospice caregivers make a remarkable difference for the patients, families and communities they serve. Here in the Yampa Valley, we are fortunate to have had Home Health services available since 1964 when Routt and Moffat counties‘ health departments came together to address the growing need for home nursing services in our community.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC’s Turkey Jam marks the start of the winter season
To kick off the winter season and celebrate the snowsports community, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is hosting Turkey Jam at Howelsen Hill on Monday, Nov. 21. The Turkey Jam is a community rail jam event open to the public and completely free to join. Participants 15 years and under can ride from 11 a.m. to noon while those 16 and over will hop on from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County United Way Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 24
Routt County United Way’s tradition of hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been brinigng the community and families together to enjoy a meal for more than 25 years. Everyone is welcome to join Routt County United from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave., for the beautiful turkey dinner with home-cooked traditional sides.
Comments / 0