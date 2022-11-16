ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Holiday Inn sells, Steamboat Resort readies for opening day: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

1. Owner of new BBQ restaurant hopes experience, passion will be start of new Oak Creek tradition. Dana Christensen is hoping her homegrown recipes, Texas-style barbecue and a tradition of good food inspired by her grandmother will bring new life to Main Street in Oak Creek and plant the seeds for another long-running South Routt tradition.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Brook trout record broken again

Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
GRANBY, CO
skyhinews.com

Granby man arrested for felony drug possession

Grand County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Granby resident Joshua Stonerock Oct. 19 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and a misdemeanor harassment. Deputies had a warrant for Stonerock’s arrest and one observed his vehicle at a hotel in unincorporated...
GRANBY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County budget for 2023 makes investments in staff, climate resiliency

The proposed 2023 Routt County budget will see a slight increase compared to 2022, as commissioners emphasize the need to invest in the county‘s workforce. In addition to a 7% cost of living adjustment that comes with a $2 million price tag, the county has worked to increase starting and on-call pay, as well as making key changes to internal systems benefiting employees and investing in additional training and wellness opportunities for staff.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat business gives back to environment with Wild Friday

Steamboat Springs apparel shop West Lyfe is teaming up with Yampa Valley Sustainability Council to give back to local environmental efforts through Wild Friday on Nov. 25. West Lyfe, 729 Lincoln Ave., is committed to the creation and implementation of sustainable practices that help curb negative effects of the climate crisis. The company aims to lead by example by giving back to organizations that work to protect wild spaces.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: We need to stop the growth in Routt County

Stop the insane growth. Any opposition to the growth is being sequestered, just like all the crime. This is an old problem, but with the new influx of people in the valley who have zero small town community experience now running the town, it has become nothing more than a “gold rush.“
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Here’s where to find a community meal in Routt County this Thanksgiving

The Routt County United Way’s Thanksgiving dinner is making a triumphant return on Thursday, Nov. 24. The United Way has been serving the community with the volunteer-led meal for about 25 years, but hasn’t done so in person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last two years have seen people drive through to pick up their food rather than sit down to eat a meal.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21M from Nov. 11-17

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $21.9 million across 17 sales for the week of Nov. 11-17. Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 101, Building A at Burgess Creek Townhouses. Last sold for $320,000 in 2005. 23335 Postrider Trail. Seller: Caroline H. Wellford. Buyer: Gay Stoeffler...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023

According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
GRANBY, CO
skyhinews.com

Parshall’s post office to close Nov. 29

In October, Parshall residents received notice that their post office was closing, effective Nov. 29. Residents were alarmed that this essential building would shutter, especially on the heels of the upcoming holiday season. Reacting to the news, many residents expressed how difficult it would be to have mail service without a physical location.
PARSHALL, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend

Friday, Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m. Dusky Grouse Coffee Shop, 1585 Mid Valley Drive, Steamboat Springs. Bring a side dish and “dress to mess” with paint by numbers. Main courses provided. Donations to Indigenous Organizations encouraged. Clean and Sober Steamboat events build community through recovery with social activities based on clean and sober fun. Whether you’re in recovery or sober curious, our events are for everyone.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Open enrollment assistance available at Yampa Valley Medical Center

Financial counselors at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center are now certified to assist individuals with insurance enrollment. Open enrollment began Nov. 1 on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health insurance exchange that allows people to choose from a variety of plans that will begin Jan. 1. The Connect...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Northwest Colorado Health: Home Health and Hospice provides compassionate, patient-centered care in your home

Home Health and Hospice caregivers make a remarkable difference for the patients, families and communities they serve. Here in the Yampa Valley, we are fortunate to have had Home Health services available since 1964 when Routt and Moffat counties‘ health departments came together to address the growing need for home nursing services in our community.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

SSWSC’s Turkey Jam marks the start of the winter season

To kick off the winter season and celebrate the snowsports community, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is hosting Turkey Jam at Howelsen Hill on Monday, Nov. 21. The Turkey Jam is a community rail jam event open to the public and completely free to join. Participants 15 years and under can ride from 11 a.m. to noon while those 16 and over will hop on from noon to 1:30 p.m.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County United Way Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 24

Routt County United Way’s tradition of hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been brinigng the community and families together to enjoy a meal for more than 25 years. Everyone is welcome to join Routt County United from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave., for the beautiful turkey dinner with home-cooked traditional sides.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy