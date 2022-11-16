The Routt County United Way’s Thanksgiving dinner is making a triumphant return on Thursday, Nov. 24. The United Way has been serving the community with the volunteer-led meal for about 25 years, but hasn’t done so in person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last two years have seen people drive through to pick up their food rather than sit down to eat a meal.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO