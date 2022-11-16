Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
That Smoke in Eureka Today is Coming From a Logging Slash Burn Up in Elk River
Little hazy in Eureka today, eh? Your Lost Coast Outpost was startled from his slumber early this morning by the faint smell of smoke, and we can’t imagine we were the only ones. As of this writing the air carries that tang — one more common to the summer...
krcrtv.com
College of the Redwoods co-sponsors 20th annual Old Town Turkey Trot
EUREKA, Calif. — College of the Redwoods is co-sponsoring the 20th Annual Old Town Turkey Trot with Arcata High School on Thanksgiving Day to support Arcata High and College of the Redwoods Cross Country Programs. The 5K race is on Thursday, Nov. 24th at 9:00 a.m. Registration is required...
kymkemp.com
Partial Collapse of Staircase Traps 11 People
On November 04, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. two Humboldt Bay Fire engines, truck and Battalion Chief were dispatched to a structural collapse at the 800 block of 8th Street in Eureka. Dispatch reported a staircase had partially collapsed and trapped tenants on the second story. Truck company 8181 arrived...
krcrtv.com
PG&E pulls the plug on Southern Humboldt businesses leaving many without power
EUREKA, Calif. — PG&E pulled the plug on many businesses in the Southern region of Humboldt County, leaving new businesses with no electricity. Residents and county officials blame the utility company for not supporting the growth needed in Southern Humboldt, with some businesses having to wait as many as seven years.
krcrtv.com
Pacific Towing delivers turkeys to local non-profits ahead of Thanksgiving
EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, Pacific Towing delivered dozens of turkeys to local organizations serving people in need, including the Saint Vincent de Paul Dining Facility in Eureka and the Eureka Rescue Mission. Those two organizations each plan to use the turkeys, along with other Thanksgiving foods, to provide...
Benbow Inn: The historic luxury hotel in the middle of redwood country | Bartell's Backroads
GARBERVILLE, Calif. — If you cross the Highway 101 bridge over the Eel River in Humboldt County, it’s hard to miss the Tudor-style building with the rose garden roundabout. The lavish building tucked in the middle of the redwood forest is the Benbow Inn. Historian and co-owner of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
2020 ‘Safe Surrender’ Baby Visits Humboldt Bay Fire Station, Meets Firefighter Who Received Them
On November 19th 2020 a newborn baby was safely surrendered to Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 on C St. in Eureka. Since the inception of the Safe Surrender program for HBF in 2013, this was the first experience the department had with activation of the protocol. All Humboldt Bay Fire Stations are designed as drop-off sites for “safely surrendered babies.” The California Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent or other individual having lawful custody of a child 72 hours or younger to voluntarily surrender physical custody of the child to any firefighter on duty at any of our stations. This may be done discretely without fear of judgement or prosecution for child abandonment.
kymkemp.com
Law Firm Suing Humboldt County for Excessive Fees When Abating Cannabis Growers Holds Meeting in Redway Tonight
Tonight, the Institute for Justice, a non-profit law firm is hosting a town hall and free dinner at the Mateel Community Center in Redway to talk about what they claim are excessively burdensome cannabis abatement fines in Humboldt County. They are inviting all who were/are impacted by the abatement program to join them. Lead attorneys on the case will be there to discuss how the Institute is fighting back against, what Attorney Jared McClain calls, “Humboldt County’s abusive abatement regime, [that] issues life-ruinous fines to innocent people without proof or process.”
North Coast Journal
Sport Anglers Netting Plenty of Crab
Despite some pretty drastic changes to the sport crab fishing regulations, jumbo crabs in good numbers are now starting to fill the hoops and rings of sport anglers. Between rough ocean conditions and a steep learning curve on how the new hoops and rings fish best, the sport season started a little on the slow side. But now anglers are getting the hang of things and scores are starting to go up. "We've only had a few days on the water, so we're still trying to dial in the hoop nets," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing. "From what I've learned, the crabs don't stay on the bait nearly as long as the traps. They move on pretty quickly. Timing is the key, stuffing bait jars with squid and checking the hoops every 30 minutes or so seems to be working." According to Klassen, most of the Eureka boats have been fishing south of the entrance in 40 to 100 feet of water.
krcrtv.com
Inmates move to new Trinity County Jail facility
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County inmates are being housed in a brand new jail. They were taken in small groups to the brand new detention facility in Weaverville Wednesday. It was moving day for the 45 inmates in custody. They were loaded into vans at the old jail in...
kymkemp.com
Wind Gusts Expected from Friday into Saturday in Areas of the Northcoast
The US National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting gusting winds from 20 to 40 mph along east-northeasterly ridgetops from Friday morning through Saturday morning. They advise, “Secure loose objects and drive carefully through wind prone areas.”
kymkemp.com
kymkemp.com
Wild Lumber Truck Crash in the 1950’s Smashes Through Briceland Bridge and Leaves Terrified Driver Suspended in Mid-Air for Hours
In April of 1951, a truck driven by Jeff Wright, a 33-year-old from Richmond, California lost its brakes at the top of a hill and careened down the road to smash first into the backend of another large truck and trailer and then through the side of the bridge and over the edge.
lostcoastoutpost.com
A Driver Almost Smashed a Pedestrian on Foster Avenue. Who Was In The Wrong?
A reader sends along the above dashcam footage of him driving along Arcata’s Foster Avenue at night. For what it’s worth, the reader takes the lion’s share of the blame for this close call. He writes:. This would be my fault based on the fact that I...
kymkemp.com
Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention
A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101
A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
krcrtv.com
Man missing from Trinity County for six months found alive
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A man who had been missing from Trinity County since May was found alive and well on Wednesday, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. Frederick Montes was first reported missing from Weaverville on May 13. The TCSO said Montes had gone missing before, but...
kymkemp.com
Lanes Closed After Two-Vehicle Collision at 7th & I in Eureka
A two-vehicle collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on November 15, creating a traffic issue and sending one to the hospital with neck pain. Scanner traffic indicates that two vehicles collided at 7th and I Street in Eureka blocking the #1 lane of 7th Street and the #2 and #3 lanes of I Street.
krcrtv.com
DHHS warns North Coast residents of rabid foxes after two people were bit in a month
MANILLA, Calif. — According to the Department of Health and Human Services, a resident was bitten by a fox in Manilla over the weekend. This is the second time someone has gotten bit by the animal in the last month, and health officials are urging residents to be cautious in the area.
lostcoastoutpost.com
NEW ELECTION REPORT! Fernandez Pulls Ahead in Eureka Ward 3 With 9,614 Additional Votes Tallied; Arcata Earth Flag Back in Play
Big news from the most recent tally from the Humboldt County Office of Elections, which released its most recent report from the Nov. 8 election just a few moments ago. The big news: G. Mario Fernandez has pulled ahead of John Fullerton for the Eureka City Council Third Ward seat, and seems on pace to take the election:
