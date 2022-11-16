ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

krcrtv.com

College of the Redwoods co-sponsors 20th annual Old Town Turkey Trot

EUREKA, Calif. — College of the Redwoods is co-sponsoring the 20th Annual Old Town Turkey Trot with Arcata High School on Thanksgiving Day to support Arcata High and College of the Redwoods Cross Country Programs. The 5K race is on Thursday, Nov. 24th at 9:00 a.m. Registration is required...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Partial Collapse of Staircase Traps 11 People

On November 04, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. two Humboldt Bay Fire engines, truck and Battalion Chief were dispatched to a structural collapse at the 800 block of 8th Street in Eureka. Dispatch reported a staircase had partially collapsed and trapped tenants on the second story. Truck company 8181 arrived...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Pacific Towing delivers turkeys to local non-profits ahead of Thanksgiving

EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, Pacific Towing delivered dozens of turkeys to local organizations serving people in need, including the Saint Vincent de Paul Dining Facility in Eureka and the Eureka Rescue Mission. Those two organizations each plan to use the turkeys, along with other Thanksgiving foods, to provide...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

2020 ‘Safe Surrender’ Baby Visits Humboldt Bay Fire Station, Meets Firefighter Who Received Them

On November 19th 2020 a newborn baby was safely surrendered to Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 on C St. in Eureka. Since the inception of the Safe Surrender program for HBF in 2013, this was the first experience the department had with activation of the protocol. All Humboldt Bay Fire Stations are designed as drop-off sites for “safely surrendered babies.” The California Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent or other individual having lawful custody of a child 72 hours or younger to voluntarily surrender physical custody of the child to any firefighter on duty at any of our stations. This may be done discretely without fear of judgement or prosecution for child abandonment.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Law Firm Suing Humboldt County for Excessive Fees When Abating Cannabis Growers Holds Meeting in Redway Tonight

Tonight, the Institute for Justice, a non-profit law firm is hosting a town hall and free dinner at the Mateel Community Center in Redway to talk about what they claim are excessively burdensome cannabis abatement fines in Humboldt County. They are inviting all who were/are impacted by the abatement program to join them. Lead attorneys on the case will be there to discuss how the Institute is fighting back against, what Attorney Jared McClain calls, “Humboldt County’s abusive abatement regime, [that] issues life-ruinous fines to innocent people without proof or process.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Sport Anglers Netting Plenty of Crab

Despite some pretty drastic changes to the sport crab fishing regulations, jumbo crabs in good numbers are now starting to fill the hoops and rings of sport anglers. Between rough ocean conditions and a steep learning curve on how the new hoops and rings fish best, the sport season started a little on the slow side. But now anglers are getting the hang of things and scores are starting to go up. "We've only had a few days on the water, so we're still trying to dial in the hoop nets," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing. "From what I've learned, the crabs don't stay on the bait nearly as long as the traps. They move on pretty quickly. Timing is the key, stuffing bait jars with squid and checking the hoops every 30 minutes or so seems to be working." According to Klassen, most of the Eureka boats have been fishing south of the entrance in 40 to 100 feet of water.
TRINIDAD, CA
krcrtv.com

Inmates move to new Trinity County Jail facility

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County inmates are being housed in a brand new jail. They were taken in small groups to the brand new detention facility in Weaverville Wednesday. It was moving day for the 45 inmates in custody. They were loaded into vans at the old jail in...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Safely Surrendered Baby’ and Adoptive Parents Visit Humboldt Bay Fire Two Years Later

EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention

A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101

A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man missing from Trinity County for six months found alive

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A man who had been missing from Trinity County since May was found alive and well on Wednesday, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. Frederick Montes was first reported missing from Weaverville on May 13. The TCSO said Montes had gone missing before, but...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Lanes Closed After Two-Vehicle Collision at 7th & I in Eureka

A two-vehicle collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on November 15, creating a traffic issue and sending one to the hospital with neck pain. Scanner traffic indicates that two vehicles collided at 7th and I Street in Eureka blocking the #1 lane of 7th Street and the #2 and #3 lanes of I Street.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

NEW ELECTION REPORT! Fernandez Pulls Ahead in Eureka Ward 3 With 9,614 Additional Votes Tallied; Arcata Earth Flag Back in Play

Big news from the most recent tally from the Humboldt County Office of Elections, which released its most recent report from the Nov. 8 election just a few moments ago. The big news: G. Mario Fernandez has pulled ahead of John Fullerton for the Eureka City Council Third Ward seat, and seems on pace to take the election:
EUREKA, CA

