Former math teacher explains why some students are ‘good’ at math and others lag behind
Why are some students ‘good’ at math and others can’t solve basic problems?
Forget STEM classes, parents want schools to help improve their children’s character
NEW YORK — More than four out of five parents want their young children to learn more than just STEM. A poll of 2,000 American parents of children ages five and younger found 77 percent believe character development skills are just as important for their young children as academic skills in early education.
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
More schoolchildren are repeating a grade
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Braylon Price remembers it, he struggled with pretty much everything the first full school year of the pandemic. With minimal guidance and frequent disruptions, he had trouble staying on top of assignments and finishing homework on time. It was so rocky his parents asked...
Teacher explains what educators really do in a day and sadly most of it goes unnoticed
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 26, 2022. It has since been updated. Every country's future is molded at the hands of its teachers, and there's no understating their importance to the community and to every individual kid. The pandemic has been incredibly hard on all of us and even more so on kids and parents, but it has seen many develop a newfound appreciation for teachers and the work they do. Katie Peters, a high school educator, posted a TikTok video recalling all the things she did in a single day and it highlights how teachers go above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis. From helping a student find housing, food and guiding a new student to a classroom so they feel supported, Katie Peters did it all and more. Peters was responding to a snarky comment about teachers returning to in-person teaching, but she used it as an opportunity to enlighten everyone about how much more teachers do than just 'watching the kids' on a daily basis.
I’m a first-year teacher. How do I become successful in the classroom?
This is my first year as a teacher and I’m teaching sixth grade, so both my students and I are new to the school. I’m wondering if you have any advice for how to make students feel welcome in a new building? — I’m New Here[Are you a teacher? Submit your question for our advice column here.] Dear I’m New Here,Congratulations and welcome to...
Black Families Look to Continue Pod Schooling Movement Beyond Pandemic
White families may have embraced pods and microschools as a short-term fix to cope with the pandemic. But for many Black parents, they offer something more permanent: an alternative to traditional schools where their children have historically faltered. “Our motivation for building outside of the system is because we saw our system crumbling in the […]
Dreamer considering enrollment at UArizona with passing of Prop 308
The passing of Proposition 308 has one dreamer raised in Tucson reconsidering his schooling and thinking about enrolling at the University of Arizona.
Are college classes too hard for today's students? Alarming numbers say 'yes.'
Treating college as an expensive multiyear holiday isn’t good for students, colleges or the taxpayers who subsidize much of this experience.
My colleague doesn’t share curriculum changes. How do I approach them?
I teach the same class as one of my colleagues. We’re meant to give the same assignments, quizzes, and assessments, but the other teacher keeps changing their curriculum without telling me. I only found out because one of my homeroom students, who has the other teacher, asked me for help with an assignment.
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
University students' experiences of remote teaching and learning during the pandemic differ
Concerns over university students' strain and well-being soared when the coronavirus pandemic moved lectures online and sent students home. A new study among Finnish university students shows that the transition to remote teaching and learning was experienced in many ways. Strengthening students' motivation and especially their expectations, interest and personal importance, and reducing costs, can all play important roles in supporting students' coping mechanisms in exceptional times.
Wide and Lasting Consequences: Teachers Give Girls Higher Grades Than Boys
The study found that girls were often given better grades than boys, even if they had the same academic competency. According to a recent study of tens of thousands of students and their teachers, girls are often awarded more favorable grades than males with the same academic abilities. This prejudice...
Even in kindergarten, gaps seen in extracurricular activities
It doesn't take long for gaps to appear between children who participate in extracurricular activities and kids who don't, a new study found. White kindergarten children were 2.6 times more likely than children of other races and ethnicities to participate in athletics—the most common type of extracurricular activity, the research showed. Children of highly educated mothers were about twice as likely to take part in sports as those of less educated moms.
AFA’s listless leading professional development event needs a redesign
The Air Force Associatiom’s annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference, recently held at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland, prominently bills itself as the “leading professional development event for Air Force and Space Force officers, enlisted members, civilians, veterans and defense industry leaders and representatives.”. Over...
How to help your kid learn a foreign language?
Every parent wants what’s best for their child, and speaking more than one language is definitely a huge advantage in life. It’s no wonder modern-day parents are trying to find the best methods to help their children learn at least one more language, other than their mother tongue.
Does Class Size Matter?
Maybe your first grader came home excited to tell you about all twenty-seven of her new classmates and you freaked. Maybe you’re considering shelling out for that fancy Montessori school that promises no more than eight kids to a class. Whatever the reason, you’re here because you’re wondering whether class size really matters—and the short answer is, yes, it absolutely does. Read on to learn more about why small classes are preferable, plus how you can help enhance your child’s learning experience even in a larger classroom (‘cause sometimes that’s just the way the cookie crumbles).
Many Americans can only read on fourth grade level
Most researchers have concluded that tens of millions of our adults are illiterate or barely able to read. They further conclude that most American adults who need help in learning to read are white, rather than members of minority groups. The problem of illiteracy is becoming more and. year by...
