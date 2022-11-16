ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, TX

Mineola looking for another postseason upset this Friday night

By David Gibson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQEVt_0jCIJPsY00

MINEOLA, Texas ( KETK ) — The Mineola Yellowjackets are playing their best ball at the right time, and Head coach Luke Blackwell says the adversity they faced early in the season helped them to be successful down the stretch.

“Our kids realize we’re not a typical 4 seed team and we’ve played some good ball and we feel that we’re hitting it at the right time and I think that develops some confidence,” says Blackwell.

And with that confidence, the Yellowjackets upset a tough Jefferson Bulldogs team in the first round, but mineola has had a win-or-go-home attitude since the last two weeks of the regular season.

“It’s just that anything has to work or it could be our last games,” senior Dawson Pendergrass adds.

“The close losses kind of boosted us to play even harder than we ever have,” tells senior Isaiah Gardner.

“I think the way that we responded and came out and played just from the get-go and were able to maintain that and even build on that throughout the game,” says Coach Blackwell.

This year Pendergrass is once again a huge part of the Mineola offense and coach Blackwell loves the way he has grown into a leader since his freshman season.

“He is so explosive that the other kids look to him to be a leader and I think this year he has really taken on and embraced that role and outline his expectations for his teammates also I think they rally around that,” exclaims Coach Blackwell.

“He’s stepped up hugely, he is a big part of our team and I feel like our team wouldn’t be the same without him,” declares Gardner.

But Pendergrass doesn’t want to take all the credit for his team’s success, giving love to his big guys up front.

“It’s not just me, we got a lot of linemen out there doing their thing too, all of our linemen they’re all doing their part too,” tells Pendergrass.

“We’ve worked hard throughout all the practices and we improved a lot,” says Gardner.

Mineola will look to pull off yet another postseason upset, this Friday night in the Metroplex.

Mineola will take on Grandview at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite at 7:00 p.m. this Friday.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Spotlight Game: Grandview puts an end to Mineola’s season in area-round playoff game

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) The Mineola Yellowjackets are headed home after the area-round of playoffs after losing to the Grandview Zebras on Friday night in Mesquite. The final score was: 48-14. Mineola finished the regular season 5-5, and 3-3 in district. The Yellowjackets won their bi-district game against Jefferson 31-13. Next week, Grandview will play the […]
MINEOLA, TX
High School Football PRO

Tyler, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Center High School football team will have a game with Aubrey High School on November 19, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TYLER, TX
lightandchampion.com

Football Playoff Schedule

The Center Roughriders will meet the Aubrey Chaparrals for the area championship Saturday, November 19 at 6 p.m. in the Tyler Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive in Tyler. Center will be the visiting team. Tickets will be $5 for adults and students. Credit card or debit card only at the gate, no cash. The game will be streamed online at nfhsnetwork. com. Subscribe (in the upper right corner) $11.99 per month.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
tjc.edu

TJC Apache Band and Apache Belles to present Christmas Extravaganza

“In honor of the 75th anniversary of the TJC Apache Belles and Apache Band, we’re celebrating ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ — together!” said Apache Belles Director Jasilyn Schaefer. TJC Director of Bands Jeremy Strickland added, “Think of this show as ‘the Radio...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Zwilling Airstream at Sweet Gourmet

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pam and Lucy of Sweet Gourmet came by East Texas Live to talk about the Zwilling Airstream coming to their store. They also shared information about their upcoming sale worth 20% off of some items. For more information, visit the Sweet Gourmet website.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TJC Apache Belles celebrate 75th anniversary with Houston Thanksgiving Parade surprise, upcoming Christmas show

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In honor of their 75th anniversary, the Apache Belles were surprised with the opportunity to open the Houston Thanksgiving parade. “It’s so special,” sophomore Audrey Smith said. “You know, growing up in dance we’ve been able to perform in local parades and marching local parades, and you kind of get to […]
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UIL warns of livestreaming scams

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University Interscholastic League has announced that they are aware of various phishing scams done by fake social media accounts pretending to be UIL, UIL associates or UIL member schools. According to the Federal Trade Commission, phishing is when “Scammers use email or text messages to trick you into giving them […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New Precinct 2 constable Wayne Allen sworn in

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After being recently elected, Wayne Allen was sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Friday, Nov. 18. Allen is replacing Interim Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott. Scott assumed the role after former Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black was convicted of committing official oppression by offering sexual favors in exchange […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sam’s Club lowers hot dog combo to $1.38

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sam’s Club has made the decision to lower it’s hot dog combo from $1.50 to $1.38, nearly 10% lower. CEO and President of Walmart, Inc. Douglas McMillon said on Wednesday the decision is meant to help “families stretch their dollars as we head into the holidays.” In addition to lowering the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Old Omen Road in Tyler has ‘slightly new look’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler announced that Old Omen Road from University Boulevard to Shiloh Road has a “slightly different look.” The city said that the road was recently seal-coated and repainted, adding a small buffer between the main lanes and the bicycle lane to make traveling safer for bicyclists on the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy