Mineola looking for another postseason upset this Friday night

MINEOLA, Texas ( KETK ) — The Mineola Yellowjackets are playing their best ball at the right time, and Head coach Luke Blackwell says the adversity they faced early in the season helped them to be successful down the stretch.

“Our kids realize we’re not a typical 4 seed team and we’ve played some good ball and we feel that we’re hitting it at the right time and I think that develops some confidence,” says Blackwell.

And with that confidence, the Yellowjackets upset a tough Jefferson Bulldogs team in the first round, but mineola has had a win-or-go-home attitude since the last two weeks of the regular season.

“It’s just that anything has to work or it could be our last games,” senior Dawson Pendergrass adds.

“The close losses kind of boosted us to play even harder than we ever have,” tells senior Isaiah Gardner.

“I think the way that we responded and came out and played just from the get-go and were able to maintain that and even build on that throughout the game,” says Coach Blackwell.

This year Pendergrass is once again a huge part of the Mineola offense and coach Blackwell loves the way he has grown into a leader since his freshman season.

“He is so explosive that the other kids look to him to be a leader and I think this year he has really taken on and embraced that role and outline his expectations for his teammates also I think they rally around that,” exclaims Coach Blackwell.

“He’s stepped up hugely, he is a big part of our team and I feel like our team wouldn’t be the same without him,” declares Gardner.

But Pendergrass doesn’t want to take all the credit for his team’s success, giving love to his big guys up front.

“It’s not just me, we got a lot of linemen out there doing their thing too, all of our linemen they’re all doing their part too,” tells Pendergrass.

“We’ve worked hard throughout all the practices and we improved a lot,” says Gardner.

Mineola will look to pull off yet another postseason upset, this Friday night in the Metroplex.

Mineola will take on Grandview at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite at 7:00 p.m. this Friday.

