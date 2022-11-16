ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NH

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cold, high of 42

Mainly dry and quiet weather today. This weekend is well below normal temperatures, with blustery conditions with generally dry weather into early next week. Temperatures then begin to modify and warm a bit into next Tuesday and Wednesday and still remain generally dry. Weather Patterns We’re Watching. This weekend...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
92 Moose

Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!

There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Nor'easter hits tomorrow; More rain than snow

The latest trends for our next weather-maker bring the center of the storm further north as it moves through Maine. This means rain and sleet will reach further inland, cutting into snow totals. The Western Maine Mountains and all of New Hampshire are under a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 1 AM until 6 PM Monday with most of the snow expected to fall during the morning and midday hours.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire

THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston

The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts

If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Groton Electric warns rolling blackouts could be coming this winter

GROTON - Groton Electric Light Department is warning customers to expect rolling blackouts this winter.The company sent a letter to customers saying the electric grid is deteriorating. "If we experience rolling blackouts, there will be times when the transmission lines to our substation will NOT be energized. That means there is nothing that GELD will be able to do to provide electricity other than petition the regional transmission owners for the shortest possible duration without electricity," the company said.GELD also said the "baseload generation has shut down in New England," adding that the closing of coal, oil and nuclear plants, as well as dropping diesel refinery capacity, has created energy deficits."In the recent past, we had fuel diversity in our electric generation which is not available today," GELD saidThe company said the blackouts should not last for more than four hours. The company is advising customers to fill their oil tanks and get generators ready for the winter.The CEO of Eversource has also said he's worried a lack of natural gas will make the electrical grid less reliable.
GROTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar

It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
lpgasmagazine.com

Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane

Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
NEWPORT, NH
WMUR.com

Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best chicken tenders in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for some quick comfort food, and few things hit the spot like tasty chicken tenders. And whether you call them chicken fingers or chicken tenders, they're a staple on bar and pub menus everywhere, and you can even find gourmet versions at some restaurants.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire

We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
EPPING, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy