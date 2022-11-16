Read full article on original website
Saturday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and colder going into the weekend, high today of 39
Blustery, but dry for the weekend along with colder-than-normal temperatures. Temperatures begin to modify by next Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly dry weather persisting. The outlook for Thanksgiving is mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 30s. Black Friday some snow or rain is possible. White Mountains Weather. The...
Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cold, high of 42
Mainly dry and quiet weather today. This weekend is well below normal temperatures, with blustery conditions with generally dry weather into early next week. Temperatures then begin to modify and warm a bit into next Tuesday and Wednesday and still remain generally dry. Weather Patterns We’re Watching. This weekend...
Thursday’s weather: Party sunny, windy with passing flurry, high of 44
Dry today, but windy with a passing flurry. Highs in the mid-40s but feeling like it’s in the mid-30s. This weekend is the coldest air so far this season; it will feel like mid-January, so dress warmly. The outlook for Thanksgiving is some sun and cold with highs around 32. Black Friday some snow is possible.
Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!
There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Snow this winter? Chances look better in latest Massachusetts outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
Nor'easter hits tomorrow; More rain than snow
The latest trends for our next weather-maker bring the center of the storm further north as it moves through Maine. This means rain and sleet will reach further inland, cutting into snow totals. The Western Maine Mountains and all of New Hampshire are under a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 1 AM until 6 PM Monday with most of the snow expected to fall during the morning and midday hours.
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire
THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
Ice Castles in New Hampshire to open with ice bar, snow tubing
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are getting ready to open for the season. Tickets will be available for purchase ahead of time starting Nov. 28. However, the season doesn’t typically begin until January. The Ice Castles stay open through February and March, according to the website. The giant...
The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts
If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
When Two Major Earthquakes Rocked New Hampshire During the Holidays
It’s 1940. You’re just digging out of the Great Depression and praying for loved ones fighting in World War II. There’s never been a time when New Hampshire was in greater need of a little Christmas. So of course, that’s when the Granite State experiences its biggest...
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as first wintry storm system of season moves through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays were reported Wednesday morning as thestate's first winter storm system of the season moved through. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
Groton Electric warns rolling blackouts could be coming this winter
GROTON - Groton Electric Light Department is warning customers to expect rolling blackouts this winter.The company sent a letter to customers saying the electric grid is deteriorating. "If we experience rolling blackouts, there will be times when the transmission lines to our substation will NOT be energized. That means there is nothing that GELD will be able to do to provide electricity other than petition the regional transmission owners for the shortest possible duration without electricity," the company said.GELD also said the "baseload generation has shut down in New England," adding that the closing of coal, oil and nuclear plants, as well as dropping diesel refinery capacity, has created energy deficits."In the recent past, we had fuel diversity in our electric generation which is not available today," GELD saidThe company said the blackouts should not last for more than four hours. The company is advising customers to fill their oil tanks and get generators ready for the winter.The CEO of Eversource has also said he's worried a lack of natural gas will make the electrical grid less reliable.
This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar
It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane
Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
It’s Back: You Can Now Tune into Maine and New Hampshire’s Christmas Music Station
Maine and New Hampshire's Official Christmas Music Station is BACK!. It's time to enjoy some holiday cheer, with 94.9 HOM. You kept asking, and now it is finally time. Get ready for your favorite musical gift of the year...WE ARE OFFICIALLY ALL CHRISTMAS THROUGH MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 AT 12AM!. I...
Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
Who makes the best chicken tenders in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for some quick comfort food, and few things hit the spot like tasty chicken tenders. And whether you call them chicken fingers or chicken tenders, they're a staple on bar and pub menus everywhere, and you can even find gourmet versions at some restaurants.
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire
We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
