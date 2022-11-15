Read full article on original website
Joe Mazulla drops truth bomb that cements Marcus Smart’s Celtics status alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
The red-hot Boston Celtics just logged their seventh consecutive win on Monday night with a hard-fought 126-122 victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the game, interim head coach Joe Mazulla singled out one particular individual for the effort he’s put in for the squad throughout this torrid run.
Yardbarker
Celtics' Jaylen Brown questions Nets owner Joe Tsai's comments on Kyrie Irving
The handling of the Kyrie Irving situation by the Brooklyn Nets and NBA continues to get messier and messier. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently called out Nike by saying, "Since when did Nike care about ethics?" after the company severed ties with Kyrie Irving and spoke about the ethics it stands for. Now that Irving's suspension has continued past the five-game mark despite his apology and Commissioner Adam Silver saying that he doesn't believe Irving is an antisemite, all eyes are on Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Kevin Durant On Kyrie Irving Controversies: “I’m Not About To Tell A Grown-Ass Man What He Can And Can’t Do”
Jason Whitlock Says the NBA is Trying to Smear Kyrie Irving's Reputation
Jason Whitlock says the NBA owes Kyrie Irving an apology for ‘smearing his reputation’ this past month.
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
Warriors star Jordan Poole wants James Wiseman to understand that being sent to the G-League is not a demotion or punishment.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Takes A Shot At Skip Bayless: "He Knows The Audience Is So Easily Influenced"
Kevin Durant is currently in the middle of trying to revive the Nets' season after a really slow start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Nets are currently 6-8 after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and things are far from ideal for the team. KD himself, however, is at the top of his game, putting up great scoring numbers and looking very much like someone in the running to be considered the best player in the world.
CBS Sports
Nets' Joe Tsai says Kyrie Irving must 'show people that he's sorry' before returning from suspension
Kyrie Irving met with Nets owners Joe and Clara Tsai on Thursday, and while that meeting reportedly was productive, there appears to be no momentum towards a return during Brooklyn's upcoming four-game road trip, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving's suspension will last a minimum of five games, but there is no defined endpoint. The Nets have given Irving the following list of six steps to complete before he can return to the team.
This Hornets-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
It’s not easy moving a distressed asset. Suppose you own stocks in a successful company. Now, imagine that company finds itself in the middle of a PR disaster. Suddenly, its value plummets. Who would want to buy those stocks? NBA teams need to think like investors. When one of...
Sporting News
Charles Barkley slams Nets, says franchise featuring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, has 'wasted four years'
Charles Barkley is rarely one to mince his words and today his target was the Brooklyn Nets. Discussing their fortunes on Inside the NBA, Barkley slammed the Nets, saying they "ain't even close" to winning a championship and that their title window is "almost over." "This team's been together for...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
The Latest On Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is close to completing the process to return to the basketball court. He could rejoin the team as soon as Sunday against the Memphis Grizzles at the Barclays Center sources tells ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving is closing in on two...
NBA Insider Believes Ime Udoka Coached ‘Last Game’ With Celtics
There still are a lot of questions surrounding Ime Udoka’s future with the Celtics, but one NBA insider believes he won’t coach another game in Boston. The Celtics handed Udoka a season-long suspension shortly before the 2022-23 season began for an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. It later was reported that Udoka also allegedly made “unwanted comments” toward said staffer.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving’s projected return date to Nets lineup revealed
Kyrie Irving’s controversial suspension from the Brookyn Nets appears to be nearing an end. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Irving is nearing completion on the process laid out for him by the Nets to return from his team-imposed suspension. Wojnarowski adds that the seven-time All-Star could...
Yardbarker
Nets Forward Markieff Morris Shoots Down Ben Simmons Report As 'False Story'
The drama with the Brooklyn Nets might just be a constant source of entertainment for NBA fans that want to indulge in the misfortunes of a franchise that was expected to win the title a year ago today. The team is dealing with 4 individual situations that could be destabilizing for their team.
Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard
Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
