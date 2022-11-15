Kevin Durant is currently in the middle of trying to revive the Nets' season after a really slow start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Nets are currently 6-8 after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and things are far from ideal for the team. KD himself, however, is at the top of his game, putting up great scoring numbers and looking very much like someone in the running to be considered the best player in the world.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO