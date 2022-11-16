Read full article on original website
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
KSDK
St. Louis couple says police never came after calling 911 for help
St. Louis leaders are looking to solve the problem. One couple says police wouldn't come out to an attempted carjacking after they called 911.
Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant home
A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children.
KMOV
St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
Former St. Louis Alderman Would Rather Keep That Bribe Money, Actually
John Collins-Muhammad's lawyer seems to think that crime should pay after all
East St. Louis brothers convicted in 2020 kidnapping
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two East St. Louis men were convicted by a federal jury Thursday on kidnapping charges. Kenwyn L. Frazier, 36, and Kendrick A. Frazier, 34, were found guilty of the kidnapping of Kein Eastman that occurred on Aug. 13, 2020. The verdict comes after a six-day jury trial.
KSDK
St. Louis sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle
He was a golf commentator and frequent guest on "The Morning After." He was the son of Jay Randolph, the former KSDK sports director.
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
Marquette High School investigates threats on back-to-back days
Police and school officials are investigating a threat linked to Marquette High School for the second consecutive day.
EPA fines two St. Louis area renovators over lead-based violations
Two St. Louis-area businesses will pay thousands to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over federal lead-based paint violations.
Man dies following north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Wednesday morning. Before 11 a.m., St. Louis police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue near Fountain Avenue. Once there, they found a man shot inside.
KMOV
St. Charles County PD aims to alert residents who are easy targets for criminals
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Police Department has started a crime deterrence initiative to help county residents help themselves reduce the risk of being a victim of a crime. Police are leaving behind yellow cards on the front doors of homes where they spot opportunities that criminals might take advantage of.
KMOV
Fired MoDOT supervisor claims department hadn’t required work zone training in years before deadly crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A MoDOT supervisor who oversaw workers killed in a deadly work zone crash last November claims the department hadn’t required work zone training in nearly five years and that she didn’t know about key safety policies. On November 18, 2021, a MoDOT crew was...
KMOV
2 men indicted on murder-for-hire charge for fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were indicted on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting of a St. Louis man in April. The indictment says Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey’s, 32, conspiracy led to the death of Titus Armstead on April 21. It also seeks the loss of $332,000 seized as part of the investigation.
Maria Keena looks back on her mom's career as a St. Louis City police officer
Since St. Louis County is taking this week to celebrate 50 years since women officers were first allowed to patrol by themselves, KMOX decided to look back on some of the women police officers in our lives. Maria Keena shares her mom’s stories.
Police: Man stabs panhandler for using his ‘spot’ in St. Louis
A man stabbed a panhandler for using his "spot" Tuesday in St. Louis, police say.
Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution of Kevin Johnson
A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence.
Woman Tries to Run Over Grandfather After Money Dispute
The incident happened near Citygarden in St. Louis
City of St. Louis issues boil order after water main break downtown
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division issued a boil order Friday morning for portions of its service area following a large water main break downtown. The main break occurred late Thursday night near 11th and Market streets, just outside of the 5 On Your Side building, in downtown St. Louis.
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away
A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
5 On Your Side
