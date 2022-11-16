ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Charles County PD aims to alert residents who are easy targets for criminals

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Police Department has started a crime deterrence initiative to help county residents help themselves reduce the risk of being a victim of a crime. Police are leaving behind yellow cards on the front doors of homes where they spot opportunities that criminals might take advantage of.
KMOV

2 men indicted on murder-for-hire charge for fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were indicted on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting of a St. Louis man in April. The indictment says Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey’s, 32, conspiracy led to the death of Titus Armstead on April 21. It also seeks the loss of $332,000 seized as part of the investigation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ceebla Cuud

Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away

A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy