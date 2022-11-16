OAKLAND -- Investigators released photos Friday of Juan Lopez in the hopes the images will bring in tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of Pablo Garcia Jr.Oakland police said the homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard.Officers responded to Ali Baba Smoke Shop on a report of a shooting and located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite efforts to render aid, Garcia Jr. was declared dead at the scene.An additional shooting victim, a woman, was located at the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition with a leg wound. The ensuing investigation has identified the 26-year-old Lopez as a person of interest in the fatal shooting. His image was captured on survallience cameras. Investigators have not revealed the motive behind the shooting.The killing was the 107th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

