Tracy, CA

CBS San Francisco

San Jose mother arrested for allegedly killing infant child

SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old San Jose mother has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of one of her twin infant children earlier this month.San Jose police said Celina Juarez was being held on a homicide charge related to the 8-month-old child's death at a local hospital on Nov. 5.According to Investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins at approximately 3:16 p.m. on November 4th. When they arrived, the officers immediately began CPR on one of the infants who was not breathing. Medics arrived as well and transported the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man injured, woman arrested in connection with Tracy stabbing

(BCN) — A woman was arrested Monday evening after allegedly stabbing a man in Tracy, leaving him in critical but stable condition, police said. Tracy police said their communications center received a call at 5:18 p.m. about a possible stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive. Officers located the victim at a neighbor’s […]
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Fremont Niles District shooting charged with attempted murder

FREMONT -- A suspect arrested following a shooting in Fremont last week has been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery, among other charges.The shooting happened on November 12 at about 1:18 p.m. in the area of School Street and Bodily Avenue in the city's Niles district. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.Fremont police said witnesses reported seeing the suspect flee in a vehicle south on Mission Boulevard. Officers located the suspect's vehicle and chased it when the driver did not yield. Police said after a short pursuit, the suspect crashed into a...
FREMONT, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police release footage of officer shooting man

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police released footage from Aug. 22 of an officer shooting a man in Fairfield. The footage, containing two body cameras and dispatcher audio of a 911 call, was released by the Fairfield Police Department Wednesday but they tweeted it out just after 6 p.m. Friday night.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police searching for murder suspect Juan Lopez

OAKLAND -- Investigators released photos Friday of Juan Lopez in the hopes the images will bring in tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of Pablo Garcia Jr.Oakland police said the homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard.Officers responded to Ali Baba Smoke Shop on a report of a shooting and located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite efforts to render aid, Garcia Jr. was declared dead at the scene.An additional shooting victim, a woman, was located at the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition with a leg wound.  The ensuing investigation has identified the 26-year-old Lopez as a person of interest in the fatal shooting.  His image was captured on survallience cameras. Investigators have not revealed the motive behind the shooting.The killing was the 107th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year.   The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly stabbing a person in Fairfield. Fire department officials were flagged down about a person who had been stabbed multiple times around 7 p.m. behind Fire Station 37 off Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
FAIRFIELD, CA
thewildcattribune.com

Pulling Apart the Stockton Serial Killer Case

In late September, Stockton Police Department (P.D.) reported a possible serial killer, charged for over six murders and one attempted murder. On Oct. 15, it was discovered that all five victims were killed within a close proximity and short time period, all leading to a possible suspect. In definition, a...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Man arrested after Fairfield stabbing that occurred behind a fire station

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Fairfield that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfield Police Department said. According to police, around 7 p.m. on Monday fire department personnel were “flagged down” and informed of a stabbing that had just...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged Lili Xu murder-for-hire gunman Hasheem Bason pleads not guilty

OAKLAND -- Hasheem Bason, a Stockton man who allegedly was hired to slay Oakland dentist Lili Xu, has pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of charges including three that could led to imprisonment for life without parole.Xu was killed in a brazen daylight Oakland Saigon neighborhood shooting as she exited her car on August 21st. The slaying triggered a wave of outrage from neighborhood residents and Oakland police increased patrols in the area.The murder was captured on surveillance video. In the warrant, investigators gave a chilling description of what happened. Nelson Chia, Xu's partner, was driving the vehicle when...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Charges dropped against man accused in deadly Oakland melee

OAKLAND – Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. The melee that left three people dead occurred Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.Someone arrived in Chevrolet Malibu on that evening about 30 minutes before shots were first fired. Killed were 46-year-old Tyron Banks, 48-year-old Tonell Williams and 36-year-old Daven Woolfolk. Authorities had said Banks allegedly shot Woolfolk shortly after 7:15 p.m. that day. Police previously alleged Zeigler shot Banks as he was trying to drive away from the scene. Williams was killed when Banks tried to flee and the vehicle hit Williams and the bicycle he was on. Authorities had charged Zeigler with Williams' death as well as Banks'.
OAKLAND, CA
mendofever.com

UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
UKIAH, CA
