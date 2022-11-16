Read full article on original website
Merced mother speaks out after arrest in connection to baby's death
On Friday, the family gathered at the Stratford Evans Funeral Home for the viewing of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby, remembering him for his smile and for being a blessing to the entire family.
San Jose mother arrested for allegedly killing infant child
SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old San Jose mother has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of one of her twin infant children earlier this month.San Jose police said Celina Juarez was being held on a homicide charge related to the 8-month-old child's death at a local hospital on Nov. 5.According to Investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins at approximately 3:16 p.m. on November 4th. When they arrived, the officers immediately began CPR on one of the infants who was not breathing. Medics arrived as well and transported the...
Man injured, woman arrested in connection with Tracy stabbing
(BCN) — A woman was arrested Monday evening after allegedly stabbing a man in Tracy, leaving him in critical but stable condition, police said. Tracy police said their communications center received a call at 5:18 p.m. about a possible stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive. Officers located the victim at a neighbor’s […]
Suspect in Fremont Niles District shooting charged with attempted murder
FREMONT -- A suspect arrested following a shooting in Fremont last week has been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery, among other charges.The shooting happened on November 12 at about 1:18 p.m. in the area of School Street and Bodily Avenue in the city's Niles district. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.Fremont police said witnesses reported seeing the suspect flee in a vehicle south on Mission Boulevard. Officers located the suspect's vehicle and chased it when the driver did not yield. Police said after a short pursuit, the suspect crashed into a...
Fairfield police release footage of officer shooting man
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police released footage from Aug. 22 of an officer shooting a man in Fairfield. The footage, containing two body cameras and dispatcher audio of a 911 call, was released by the Fairfield Police Department Wednesday but they tweeted it out just after 6 p.m. Friday night.
Oakland police searching for murder suspect Juan Lopez
OAKLAND -- Investigators released photos Friday of Juan Lopez in the hopes the images will bring in tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of Pablo Garcia Jr.Oakland police said the homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard.Officers responded to Ali Baba Smoke Shop on a report of a shooting and located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite efforts to render aid, Garcia Jr. was declared dead at the scene.An additional shooting victim, a woman, was located at the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition with a leg wound. The ensuing investigation has identified the 26-year-old Lopez as a person of interest in the fatal shooting. His image was captured on survallience cameras. Investigators have not revealed the motive behind the shooting.The killing was the 107th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
‘Habitual’ shoplifter at large after punching store employee in El Cerrito: police
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man involved in a “hate-based incident” on Nov. 9, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Thursday. The suspect, who police say is a “habitual” shoplifter, allegedly punched a store employee and ran out of the business. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at an undisclosed […]
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly stabbing a person in Fairfield. Fire department officials were flagged down about a person who had been stabbed multiple times around 7 p.m. behind Fire Station 37 off Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
thewildcattribune.com
Pulling Apart the Stockton Serial Killer Case
In late September, Stockton Police Department (P.D.) reported a possible serial killer, charged for over six murders and one attempted murder. On Oct. 15, it was discovered that all five victims were killed within a close proximity and short time period, all leading to a possible suspect. In definition, a...
KCRA.com
Student arrested for stabbing another student in the hand, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A student was arrested Tuesday morning after police said they stabbed another student in the hand with scissors. (Video above: Top stories for Nov. 16) The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of 34th Street. Police said one student stabbed another in the...
Fox40
Man arrested after Fairfield stabbing that occurred behind a fire station
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Fairfield that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfield Police Department said. According to police, around 7 p.m. on Monday fire department personnel were “flagged down” and informed of a stabbing that had just...
Suspect arrested for road rage shooting outside Pinole Valley Shopping Center
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield resident was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened outside the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Aug. 12. The Pinole Police Department (PPD) said 37-year-old Latasha Collor was arrested, and police recovered the gun that was allegedly used. A PPD investigation revealed that the suspect fired […]
Man who allegedly used children as shield ID’d after Redwood City shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly used children as human shields before he was fatally shot by police in Redwood City was identified by a coroner on Wednesday. Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos, was armed when police officers shot him in the middle of a busy intersection of El Camino Real […]
Alleged Lili Xu murder-for-hire gunman Hasheem Bason pleads not guilty
OAKLAND -- Hasheem Bason, a Stockton man who allegedly was hired to slay Oakland dentist Lili Xu, has pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of charges including three that could led to imprisonment for life without parole.Xu was killed in a brazen daylight Oakland Saigon neighborhood shooting as she exited her car on August 21st. The slaying triggered a wave of outrage from neighborhood residents and Oakland police increased patrols in the area.The murder was captured on surveillance video. In the warrant, investigators gave a chilling description of what happened. Nelson Chia, Xu's partner, was driving the vehicle when...
Redwood City officers fatally shoot armed suspect trying to use children as shield, officials say
Police say the suspect tried to use the children as a shield and when officers feared he was trying to shoot them, they opened fire.
Charges dropped against man accused in deadly Oakland melee
OAKLAND – Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. The melee that left three people dead occurred Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.Someone arrived in Chevrolet Malibu on that evening about 30 minutes before shots were first fired. Killed were 46-year-old Tyron Banks, 48-year-old Tonell Williams and 36-year-old Daven Woolfolk. Authorities had said Banks allegedly shot Woolfolk shortly after 7:15 p.m. that day. Police previously alleged Zeigler shot Banks as he was trying to drive away from the scene. Williams was killed when Banks tried to flee and the vehicle hit Williams and the bicycle he was on. Authorities had charged Zeigler with Williams' death as well as Banks'.
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
KTVU FOX 2
Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video. KTVU has learned the manager,...
