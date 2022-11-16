Family and friends remember a well-known, lifelong resident of Wright County today (Saturday). Mayella Yonak of Buffalo, passed away November 15th at the age of 93. She worked as the longtime bookkeeper with Yonak Brothers Gravel Hauling. She also volunteered for many years at the Buffalo Hospital, worked as a U-S Census-taker, and volunteered as an election judge. Mayella also served for many years on the Wright County Fair Board. Later, she worked in the fabric department at the Buffalo Walmart.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO