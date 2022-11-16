Read full article on original website
Richard “Dick” Haberle
Age 79 of Breezy Point, MN, formerly of Buffalo, passed away November 12th at his home. Funeral services for Dick Haberle will be held Wednesday, November 30th at 1 PM, with visitation one hour prior, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
2040 Comprehensive Plan Open House Monday in Buffalo
Residents of Buffalo are invited to participate in an open house and discussion regarding the future of downtown Buffalo. A 2040 Comprehensive Plan Open House is planned for next Monday, November 21st. City officials and city government representatives will be on hand for the discussion of the future of several...
Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello
Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
Funeral Services Today (Saturday) for Longtime Wright County Fair Board Member, Community Volunteer, Mayella Yonak
Family and friends remember a well-known, lifelong resident of Wright County today (Saturday). Mayella Yonak of Buffalo, passed away November 15th at the age of 93. She worked as the longtime bookkeeper with Yonak Brothers Gravel Hauling. She also volunteered for many years at the Buffalo Hospital, worked as a U-S Census-taker, and volunteered as an election judge. Mayella also served for many years on the Wright County Fair Board. Later, she worked in the fabric department at the Buffalo Walmart.
2022 Wright County Girls Tennis, and Girls Swim and Dive awards.
It was another great year in Wright County for Girls Tennis and Girls Swim and Dive. Below is our 2022 awards for top athletes and teams from around Wright County. Player of the Year: Faith Simon, Annandale. Faith had a great season again for the Cards. Simon went 25-4, and...
2022 Wright County Area Soccer Recap and Awards
This fall both the STMA Boy’s and Girl’s advanced to the state tournament in soccer. The STMA girls nearly upset Rosemount in the first round, before falling 2-1. The Monticello girls also advanced to the section finals before losing to Zimmerman 3-2. Below you can find my 2022 Wright County Area soccer awards, hint, it was a good year for STMA!
2022 MSHSL State Swim and Dive Meet Results for Wright County Athletes
The 2022 Girls Swim and Dive meet took place this week at the U of M Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota Campus. Here are the top three finishers from the Wright County Area. Class AA meet was not completed at the time of this post. Class AA meet results will be posted A.S.A.P. Congrats to all the great athletes representing girls swimming from the Wright County Area.
“Great American Smokeout” Today (Thursday)
A national and international event today (Thursday) has its roots in Wright County. Cigarette smokers are urged to try and quit today (Thursday) as part of the annual “Great American Smokeout.”. Don Smith, editor of the Monticello Times newspaper, promoted the first ‘Don’t Smoke Day’ in 1974, promising to...
