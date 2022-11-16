ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Key questions remain after federal judge strikes down Title 42 expulsions

By Julian Resendiz
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxFX8_0jCIFTpy00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Reaction to a federal judge striking down a policy the Biden administration has used to expel 1.6 migrants from the U.S. was swift and passionate, but key questions remain.

“A federal judge has just ended Title 42 and the Biden administration has done absolutely nothing to prepare for this outcome. If you think things are bad now, just wait for the (expletive deleted) show that’s coming,” the National Border Patrol Council said in a tweet .

The ruling comes just a day after U.S. Customs and Border Protection released enforcement statistics showing border agents apprehended 230,678 migrants in October along the Southwest land border.

The Biden administration planned to end Title 42, a Trump-era public health order to stop the cross-border spread of COVID-19, on May 23, but a federal judge in Louisiana ordered the administration to keep the policy in place. Tuesday’s ruling by another federal judge, this one in Washington, D.C., says Title 42 is arbitrary and capricious and violates the Administrative Procedures Act.

Judge strikes down Title 42 policy blocking asylum-seekers

Immigration advocates hailed Tuesday’s D.C. ruling but cautioned they don’t know how the administration will handle the court’s decision.

“A very important caveat to all this is that the Department of Justice will likely go to the D.C. Circuit (Court) within the next 24 hours to seek an emergency stay pending appeal,” American Immigration Council Policy Director Aaron Reichlin-Melnick said on social media . “But at least for now, Title 42 is gone!”

Reichlin-Melnick said the Louisiana judge stopped the administration from ending Title 42 alleging the administration had not done it the correct way. He said the D.C. judge’s ruling vacates the order itself.

“This case was about whether Title 42 is lawful in the first place—taking it out at the roots,” he tweeted.

Patrick Giuliani, a spokesman for the Hope Border Institute in El Paso, said the advocacy nonprofit is paying close attention to new developments.

“We welcome the judge vacating Title 42, but it is still unclear to us what the outcome will be,” he said.

Border Report reached out to the U.S. Border Patrol for word on what the agency has been instructed to do if asylum-seekers cross the Rio Grande. Questions regarding Title 42 were referred to the Department of Homeland Security headquarters.

El Paso’s U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said it is time to create a system with true legal pathways for legal immigration.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“For too long, members of Congress have championed Title 42 as a ‘solution’ to the challenges we face at the southern border and as a substitute for real and meaningful immigration reform. It is neither.” Escobar said in a statement. “In the absence of legislation, we will continue to see migrants making the dangerous journey, desperately attempting enter our country with the help of human traffickers, exacerbating inhumane conditions, and further stressing law enforcement and border communities. Congress must stop making excuses and take action to reform our outdated laws now.”

A Border Report/KTSM crew is on its way to a stretch of the Rio Grande frequently used by migrants to cross into the U.S. Some 900 Venezuelans have been staying in a tent camp there since the Biden administration on October 12 made that nationality amenable to Title 42 expulsions. Stay tuned for developments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.

A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
WRBL News 3

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

A teen has died following a shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus. 16-year-old Joshua Huff was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan just before 2:00 Saturday morning. Bryan says Huff had been shot multiple times. So far, there’s no word on any possible suspects. Stay with WRBL for updates on this developing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Weapon taken from fifth grader at Creekside Intermediate School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a fifth-grade student at Creekside Intermediate School without incident, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. Classmates reported the weapon. Teachers, administration and the school resource officer, an employee with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), immediately took action to confiscate the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot

UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17. The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room. There is no further information […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy