Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Related
thevillagereporter.com
House Fire Claims All Belongings Of Area Family
MCDOUGLE FAMILY … This lovely family lost their home in a house fire on November 4, 2022. From left to right are Mason, Caleb, dad Don holding baby Silas, and mom Heather holding Jordyn. (PHOTO PROVIDED) “Oh no! How can we help?” is the automatic reaction of friends and...
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
Pemberville to receive $1.5 million construction grant; bridge to close until 2025
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated construction story that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. Pemberville mayor Carol Bailey announced in a Facebook post Friday that the Village of Pemberville received a grant to replace the Bridge Street bridge. Mayor Bailey said the village...
13abc.com
TFRD: smoke alarms saved Toledo family of six
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.
fox2detroit.com
First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
hometownstations.com
32-year-old woman indicted for allegedly setting a house on fire in Findlay
32-year-old woman indicted for allegedly setting a house on fire in Findlay. 32-year-old Heather Gilles has been charged with three counts of aggravated arson, two of them are felonies of the first degree. According to the indictment, she was charged with starting a house fire at a home in the 200 block of Bell Avenue in Findlay on June 26th. Two people were inside the home at the time.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
13abc.com
US-23/Central Ave. ramp reopened after crews clear jack-knifed semi
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The northbound lane to US-23 from Central Ave in Sylvania Township was temporarily blocked for about two hours after a semi-truck jackknifed around 5:00 A.M. The truck, traveling eastbound on Central Ave., attempted to turn left to enter the ramp and appeared to lose control. The...
fox2detroit.com
Single mother needs help buying vehicle after car totaled while driving to new house
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A single mother is without a car after a driver crashed into her last week. "Wednesday the 9th, I bought my house and Thursday the 10th I was going to go clean the house and get it ready so we could move in that weekend," Haley Cunningham said.
Teen shot Thursday in critical, but stable, condition, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the 900 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo Thursday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The teen is in critical, but stable, condition, according to a TPD Sgt. Brian Bortel. An investigation is underway and there are currently...
13abc.com
Local firefighter honored for her work helping shape the future of TFRD
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community is full of people who go above and beyond to help others. Six of our local frontline heroes have been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Private Jill Hoffman has been with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department...
13abc.com
African Safari Wildlife Park to host pumpkin-palooza
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the African Safari Wildlife Park will be hosting a pumpkin-palooza. Visitors can witness bison, elk, alpacas, camels, zebras and more enjoy their own pumpkin feast. Staff will distribute more than 50 pumpkins throughout the park’s operating hours of...
13abc.com
Downtown Grand Rapids hosts Christmas open house, Nov 19-20
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Grand Rapids, Ohio will be hosting its annual Christmas Open House in the Village Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit Historic Grand Rapids, Ohio to kick off your Christmas spirit. The...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
13abc.com
Patrol car struck while trooper was dealing with U.S. 24 crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital, including an Ohio State Trooper, after a vehicle crashed into a patrol car Friday morning. According to the Ohio State patrol, a Toledo Post trooper was handling a crash on US 24 and was sitting inside his patrol car with the driver of the crashed vehicle. The trooper was talking to the driver, gathering information from the crash when another vehicle struck the patrol car.
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
13abc.com
“Sock it to the homeless problem” hosted by Toledo Hemp Center and area businesses
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with Ohio and Michigan businesses to host the “sock it to the homeless problem,” sock collection drive. The collection began on Nov. 1, and will continue through the winter with Dec. 18 and Jan. 22 being designated as distribution dates.
13abc.com
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
Comments / 0