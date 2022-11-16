ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

thevillagereporter.com

House Fire Claims All Belongings Of Area Family

MCDOUGLE FAMILY … This lovely family lost their home in a house fire on November 4, 2022. From left to right are Mason, Caleb, dad Don holding baby Silas, and mom Heather holding Jordyn. (PHOTO PROVIDED) “Oh no! How can we help?” is the automatic reaction of friends and...
HOLGATE, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: smoke alarms saved Toledo family of six

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
hometownstations.com

32-year-old woman indicted for allegedly setting a house on fire in Findlay

32-year-old woman indicted for allegedly setting a house on fire in Findlay. 32-year-old Heather Gilles has been charged with three counts of aggravated arson, two of them are felonies of the first degree. According to the indictment, she was charged with starting a house fire at a home in the 200 block of Bell Avenue in Findlay on June 26th. Two people were inside the home at the time.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local firefighter honored for her work helping shape the future of TFRD

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community is full of people who go above and beyond to help others. Six of our local frontline heroes have been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Private Jill Hoffman has been with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

African Safari Wildlife Park to host pumpkin-palooza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the African Safari Wildlife Park will be hosting a pumpkin-palooza. Visitors can witness bison, elk, alpacas, camels, zebras and more enjoy their own pumpkin feast. Staff will distribute more than 50 pumpkins throughout the park’s operating hours of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Downtown Grand Rapids hosts Christmas open house, Nov 19-20

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Grand Rapids, Ohio will be hosting its annual Christmas Open House in the Village Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit Historic Grand Rapids, Ohio to kick off your Christmas spirit. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Patrol car struck while trooper was dealing with U.S. 24 crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital, including an Ohio State Trooper, after a vehicle crashed into a patrol car Friday morning. According to the Ohio State patrol, a Toledo Post trooper was handling a crash on US 24 and was sitting inside his patrol car with the driver of the crashed vehicle. The trooper was talking to the driver, gathering information from the crash when another vehicle struck the patrol car.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
TOLEDO, OH

