starvedrock.media
Shelters In Peru And Ottawa On Record Pace
Your help is needed to support Illinois Valley PADS heading into the holidays. According to a letter mailed seeking donations, the shelters in Peru and Ottawa are on pace to set a new record for clients served. Between August 15th and September 30th, the shelters helped 14 families and 39 children. That's compared to 25 families and 56 children who were helped at the shelter during the more than 9 months they were open in 2021.
walls102.com
Mendota schools to consider solar proposal
MENDOTA – The three school buildings that make up District 289 in Mendota could see solar panels on their roofs in the coming months. The Board of Education has been presented with a proposal that would save the district money on utilities, producing over 90% of their electrical needs. State and Federal grants would pay for about 85% of the $2.1 million cost. The district would be responsible for the estimated remaining $300,000. In a statement released by Superintendent K. Bradley Cox, the potential savings could be from upwards of $1.2 million over the 20 to 30 year life of the solar installation.
kanecountyconnects.com
Demand for Passports in Kane County on Track to Set Record
It appears as though residents in Kane County are making up for lost travel time during the pandemic. The Kane County Clerk's Office believes they are on track to set a record for passport applications, crediting the number of people who are traveling again especially this holiday season. According to...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
WSPY NEWS
Sycamore state rep. praises new House Republican Leader
Republican Sycamore State Representative Jeff Keicher is praising the new House Republican Leader elect, Tony McCombie (MIC-cohm-bee) of Savanna, who will be the first woman to lead a caucus in the Illinois House of Representatives. Keicher says that McCombie acted as mentor for him when he was first elected and...
walls102.com
Weekend closure set for Dimmick Township bridge
PERU – A bridge on North 35th Road in Dimmick Township will be closed for repairs beginning today. The LaSalle County Highway Department announced that the bridge located between Illinois Route 251 and East 1st Road. Construction is expected to be completed by Tuesday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
nprillinois.org
The Workers Rights Amendment passes and a lawmaker is challenging election results |First Listen
A lawmaker from Dupage county is challenging election results. A central Illinois prosecutor calls for tougher laws to combat fentanyl epidemic. A lawyer in central Illinois helping parents who lost their children to state protective services based on false allegations. State Senator, Republican Steve McClure, talks about the Safe-T act...
walls102.com
Amtrak announces service cuts to local trains
CHICAGO – AMTRAK has announced service cuts to local daily trains that run across north central Illinois. Starting this week and continuing through at least January 15, 2023, the Illinois Zephyr morning train from Quincy to Chicago with stops in Mendota and Princeton will not be operating. The Carl Sandburg morning train from Chicago to Quincy with stops in Mendota and Princeton will also not be in service. AMTRAK noted that a bus will be provided to accommodate passengers of the #380 and #381 trains, however significant delays are expected.
wjol.com
Provisional Ballot Count May Change Several Results in Will County Races
Tuesday was the day that provisional ballots were counted in the 2022 midterm election at the Will County Clerk’s Office and it appears the provisional count did have an impact on several of the countywide races. On election night incumbent Democrat for Sheriff Mike Kelley was trailing his GOP challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Now after the count it’s Kelley who is in the lead with a 2,144 vote margin. Treasurer also saw a change in vote leader as incumbent Tim Brophy was trailing challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes but now it’s Brophy who leads by 1,930 votes. The county board remains unchanged from election night with an 11-11 split between the two parties a near certainty. Results will be official after canvassing by the county clerk’s office on Tuesday, November 29th.
starvedrock.media
Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police
A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
Central Illinois school bus driver reassigned after appearing to doze off at the wheel
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Melissa Edwards is one of several parents in Livingston County who will be driving their child to school after a video appears to show their bus driver dozing off at the wheel. “I don’t want my kids in a serious car accident because the driver is falling asleep,” she said. […]
starvedrock.media
Mental Examination Ordered For Sheridan Standoff Defendant
Before any potential trial, an alleged Sheridan gunman will have his mental status checked by a doctor. Fifty-five-year-old Jeffrey Plique was in court late last week and his lawyer asked for and received permission to a metal fitness exam. His next status hearing in Ottawa is December 9th. Plique is...
wglc.net
Great American Smoke Out event Thursday
OTTAWA – This Thursday, smokers will be challenged to quit for the day as part of the Great American Smoke Out. The LaSalle County Health Department is in on the movement sponsored by the American Cancer Society to encourage smokers to give up cigarettes for 24 hours. LaSalle County Health Educator Leslie Dougherty says any day is a great day to stop smoking. It is important to prepare yourself and remove any triggers of smoking. The LaSalle County Health Department would like to encourage everyone to join in on the campaign against smoking, which is the most preventable cause of death from cancer in the United States.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Officials & Gippers Discuss Compliance Requirements
A few changes have already been implemented at a business where two people were shot and killed at on September 24th of this year. Earlier this month, Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill on East Pine Bluff Road, claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
walls102.com
LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office provides children’s winter gear to those in need
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office says they have children’s hats, gloves and scarves available to anyone who needs them. To pick up an article of outerwear for your child, just visit the sheriff’s facility at 707 Etna Road in Ottawa.
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
starvedrock.media
Woman Charged With Burglary In Tonica
On Monday night at about 9:00, La Salle County deputies responded to a burglary complaint west of Tonica and south of Cedar Point. Authorities say the suspect entered a building belonging to Zakary Gallik with the intent to commit a theft. After an investigation, authorities located 44-year-old Malissa Knobloch of Danvers, Illinois. She was arrested on a burglary charge and taken to La Salle County Jail. She posted 2,000 dollars bond and was released with a court date of December first.
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. If trends continue, State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses. The Bloomington-based insurer saw $8.6 billion in underwriting losses through the first nine months of this year, according to Crain’s. State Farm’s auto unit posted a $5 billion loss during the period.
