Read full article on original website
Paco
3d ago
It all makes sense. The liberals decriminalize car theft to fight climate change. The more cars stolen and sent to Mexico, the better for our emissions.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
Related
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
San Mateo police step up fight against catalytic converters thieves
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Auto part thefts are surging, especially by thieves who can snatch a catalytic converter in less than 60 seconds. The San Mateo Police Department wrote, “Several factors made catalytic converter theft extremely attractive for thieves. Catalytic converters can be stolen in less than a minute without being detected, and they […]
San Francisco auto burglary suspects arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A wild scene on a Bay Area freeway showed police officers chasing auto burglary suspects. At least one suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. Video shows three auto burglary suspects trying to outrun San Francisco and CHP officers last Friday on the Southbound 101 freeway, but they didn’t make […]
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Mother Arrested in Infant's Nov. 5 Death: Police
A mother of 8-month-old twins has been arrested in the death of one of her children in San Jose earlier this month, according to the police department. Celina Juarez, 29, of San Jose was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Santa Clara County jail on homicide charges in the Nov. 5 death, police said.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway. As of 7:30 p.m., there is no suspect identified or known motive in the shooting. No other […]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver dies following wreck in San Mateo Target parking lot
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A driver injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a San Mateo Target parking lot has died, authorities said on Thursday. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. "The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but it's believed speed...
Oakland police searching for murder suspect Juan Lopez
OAKLAND -- Investigators released photos Friday of Juan Lopez in the hopes the images will bring in tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of Pablo Garcia Jr.Oakland police said the homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard.Officers responded to Ali Baba Smoke Shop on a report of a shooting and located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite efforts to render aid, Garcia Jr. was declared dead at the scene.An additional shooting victim, a woman, was located at the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition with a leg wound. The ensuing investigation has identified the 26-year-old Lopez as a person of interest in the fatal shooting. His image was captured on survallience cameras. Investigators have not revealed the motive behind the shooting.The killing was the 107th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
NBC Bay Area
Postal Worker Held at Gunpoint in Vallejo; Suspect Gets Away With Mail
The United States Postal Service is asking for help after someone held up a mailman at gunpoint in Vallejo Tuesday night. The suspect took off in the mail truck before ditching it a few blocks away, but they still made off with some mail. "He told the carrier do not...
KTVU FOX 2
Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund payments
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund payments. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
San Pablo residents face looming crackdown on parking in front yards
SAN PABLO – Police in San Pablo are going to be increasing enforcement of the city's parking ordinances. The department said the goal is to clean up the neighborhoods, but residents say it's a more complicated issue. Ernestina Chan has lived in San Pablo for five years. She lives in an 828 square foot home with their bedrooms and one bathroom along with her husband, their three children, her brother, and her parents. That's five adults, and each one has a car.Last month she got a $100 parking ticket from the city of San Pablo for parking her car in...
Victims killed in horrific wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG -- Authorities have identified the five people -- including three children age nine and under -- who were killed early Thursday morning in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4. Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5, all of Vallejo, and Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville, died in the head-on collision reported around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 4, according to the Sheriff's Office.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound highway lanes near Railroad Avenue, then learned...
Three people injured in Target parking lot collision
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were injured after a collision in a Target parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Mateo Police Department. Police say just after 12 p.m. they received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Target located on 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. […]
Man who allegedly used children as shield ID’d after Redwood City shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly used children as human shields before he was fatally shot by police in Redwood City was identified by a coroner on Wednesday. Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos, was armed when police officers shot him in the middle of a busy intersection of El Camino Real […]
Paradise Post
Burglars steal 300-pound safe from Saratoga home
A group of burglars stole a 300-pound safe from a Saratoga home while the homeowners were out of town, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to the home on Quito Road at about 9 p.m. Nov. 8 after the burglar alarm went off. Officers noticed several rooms were searched and several items were taken from the residence.
Domestic violence suspect shot dead by Redwood City police identified
REDWOOD CITY -- A domestic violence suspect who was fatally shot by Redwood City police while trying to use children as a shield on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by authorities. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday said the suspect was Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos. The incident began about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday with a 911 call to police from someone who didn't speak, but a dispatcher heard a child screaming in the background before the caller hung up, according to police. A callback to the number went to voicemail. A cellular tower helped direct officers to...
California fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs boy
The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work. Surveillance video obtained by KTLA’s sister station KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift at the restaurant, located at […]
Carpenter who died almost 2 months after Oakland school shooting remembered as a hero
"He was a very friendly, kind, respectful, gentle human being who just lent a hand and he didn't care are you a charter school or an OUSD school."
San Jose police say new tactic helped bust massive weekend sideshow with 720+ citations
San Jose police say over 100 officers, sergeants and lieutenants blocked in over 500 vehicles at the sideshow - a new tactic that worked "safely and effectively."
Comments / 11