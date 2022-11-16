ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School bus with children hit near Carpio

By Morgan DeVries
UPDATE: Nov. 15, 8:37 P.M.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the drivers involved in the incident involving a car striking a school bus that belonged to Lewis and Clark School District.

According to the NDHP, the bus was driven by Janice Feickert, a 77-year-old woman from Berthold, who was uninjured. Charges are currently pending against her regarding the crash.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Carmie Nelson, an 89-year-old man from Kenmare, and the passenger was Helen Nelson, a 90-year-old woman also from Kenmare. Both were seriously injured and were transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

ORIGINAL STORY: Nov. 15, 8:37 P.M.

CARPIO, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A school bus with children was hit Tuesday around 4:10 p.m. five miles east of Carpio.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a school bus carrying seven students was traveling north on 209th St NW when the driver was struck by a Ford Edge that was traveling west on Highway 52.

The bus had stopped at the intersection and then failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

All the students on the bus and the bus driver, a 77-year-old woman from Berthold, were uninjured.

The driver of the Ford, an 89-year-old man from Kenmare, and the passenger, a 90-year-old woman also from Kenmare, had serious injuries and were transported to Trinity Health in Minot.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

