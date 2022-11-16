Reel Thoughts: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is an emotionally resonant triumph for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Reel thoughts: ‘The Crown’ season five highlights the monarchy’s mirroring of common life
Warning: This article contains spoilers. The latest season of “The Crown” dropped just months after Queen Elizabeth II’s death and a new king of England taking the throne. Love and its discontents litter season five, along with emblems of ‘90s digital modernism. Satellite television and phone tapping comes to the forefront with Princess Diana’s groundbreaking 1995 BBC interview, exposing her husband King Charles III’s affair and her mistreatment by the monarchy — one at the brink of collapse in an ever-evolving world.
