Reel Thoughts: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is an emotionally resonant triumph for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

HBO Max has released the official trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the “Doom Patrol,” which stars Brendan Fraser. The season premieres with two episodes Thursday, December 8, on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through January 5. An additional six new episodes from season four will be released in 2023. Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. While a crucial decision awaits the team, the Doom Patrol must decide what to prioritize — their own happiness or the fate of the world. The show’s cast includes Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane...

24 MINUTES AGO