KPBS

Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Are you owed money? Two weeks left to file for county refund

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Thursday that $1,056,186 in potential refunds are available, and the deadline to claim it is in two weeks. The County Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers every year. Refunds-owed could be a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Pilot Program Proposal Aims to Help Middle-Income Homebuyers

A proposed Pilot program is making its way through the San Diego Housing Commission. The program in its current form is designed to help middle-income San Diegans with the upfront costs of buying a house. According to the proposal, for those who qualify, a loan of up to 22% would be available towards the down payment of buying a house. The down payment loan accrues at 3% simple interest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Doctors Urge Parents To Avoid ER Amid Surge in Respiratory Infections

SAN DIEGO - Doctors at one hospital in San Diego are asking parents to avoid taking their sick children to the Emergency Room. The spike in Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases is starting to overwhelm hospitals nationwide and San Diego is no different, as we've seen a number of cases of RSV in children.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Title 42 is ending. What does that mean for San Diego and Tijuana?

A federal judge said Tuesday that a controversial pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 is unlawful and must end. The policy has been used widely by immigration officials during the pandemic –– roughly 2.4 million times –– to expel migrants from the United States amid a historic level of encounters in the U.S.-Mexico border.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Amazon sued for false advertising over Prime 'same-day' shipping guarantees

SAN DIEGO — "False advertising" are the words a new class-action lawsuit uses to describe Amazon Prime's one and two-day shipping guarantees. On November 10, San Diego County residents Barbara Brittain and Linda Dial filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in federal court to hold the online retail giant accountable for what they say is "negligent misrepresentation."
CBS 8

SDG&E urges customers to look out for utility scammers

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Gas & Electric reminded customers Tuesday to be vigilant looking out for scammers threatening service disconnections if payments are not made immediately. According to SDG&E, the ruse most often includes a caller posing as a utility collections employee. Victims are told their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

