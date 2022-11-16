Read full article on original website
Quitting jobs shortly after being hired becoming more popular
SAN DIEGO — According to the 2022 Job Seeker Nation Report, nearly one in three new hires will quit their job in the first 90 days. It’s happening so often that it now has its name – Quick Quitting. According to the survey, the main reason people...
KPBS
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
chulavistatoday.com
Are you owed money? Two weeks left to file for county refund
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Thursday that $1,056,186 in potential refunds are available, and the deadline to claim it is in two weeks. The County Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers every year. Refunds-owed could be a...
San Diego considering action if ambulance provider doesn't drastically improve
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is now considering what action it will take if Falck doesn't make major changes to improve its response times and ongoing staffing issues, and said action could be taken as soon as January. "We can't wait any longer we are already...
NBC San Diego
Pilot Program Proposal Aims to Help Middle-Income Homebuyers
A proposed Pilot program is making its way through the San Diego Housing Commission. The program in its current form is designed to help middle-income San Diegans with the upfront costs of buying a house. According to the proposal, for those who qualify, a loan of up to 22% would be available towards the down payment of buying a house. The down payment loan accrues at 3% simple interest.
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
iheart.com
Doctors Urge Parents To Avoid ER Amid Surge in Respiratory Infections
SAN DIEGO - Doctors at one hospital in San Diego are asking parents to avoid taking their sick children to the Emergency Room. The spike in Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases is starting to overwhelm hospitals nationwide and San Diego is no different, as we've seen a number of cases of RSV in children.
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
Measure B to End Free Trash Service for Homeowners Appears to Narrowly Pass
The ballot measure that would repeal “The People’s Ordinance” mandating free trash collection for owners of single-family homes in San Diego appeared to have passed Friday by a margin of over 3,000 votes. With just 11,000 votes remaining to be counted across the county, Measure B was...
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Otay Mesa East project at border
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a stop at the border Friday morning. It's his second visit to San Diego in a matter of weeks. The reason for his visit Friday was to talk about the Otay Mesa East Project, a project that received a $150 million grant from the federal government.
Chula Vista launches homebuyer program for low-income families
The City of Chula Vista is relaunching a program to help low-income families purchase their first homes, the city announced in a press release Tuesday.
Title 42 is ending. What does that mean for San Diego and Tijuana?
A federal judge said Tuesday that a controversial pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 is unlawful and must end. The policy has been used widely by immigration officials during the pandemic –– roughly 2.4 million times –– to expel migrants from the United States amid a historic level of encounters in the U.S.-Mexico border.
California county to look at ending zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug activity in taxpayer-funded housing
San Diego County leaders will decide whether to get rid of a zero-tolerance policy on illegal drug activity in taxpayer-funded housing.
San Diego County Realtors Report Nearly 20% Fewer Single-Family Home Sales in October
Realtors in San Diego County reported a 19.8% decline in single-family home sales in October, but reassured owners that prices are “maintaining most of their value.”. The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors said 1,188 single family homes were sold in October, compared to 1,481 in September and 2,078 in October 2021.
Amazon sued for false advertising over Prime 'same-day' shipping guarantees
SAN DIEGO — "False advertising" are the words a new class-action lawsuit uses to describe Amazon Prime's one and two-day shipping guarantees. On November 10, San Diego County residents Barbara Brittain and Linda Dial filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in federal court to hold the online retail giant accountable for what they say is "negligent misrepresentation."
SDG&E urges customers to look out for utility scammers
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Gas & Electric reminded customers Tuesday to be vigilant looking out for scammers threatening service disconnections if payments are not made immediately. According to SDG&E, the ruse most often includes a caller posing as a utility collections employee. Victims are told their...
Measure to repeal height limit in Midway District likely to pass by narrow margin
SAN DIEGO — A city of San Diego ballot measure that would remove the 30-foot coastal height limit for buildings in the Midway District appeared Thursday to have been approved by a narrow margin. With less than 15,000 ballots left to tally in the county from the Nov. 8...
San Diegans react to latest votes on trash pickup fee measure
The latest election results show Measure B—to charge single-family homeowners for trash pickup—is now leading in yes votes, as of Thursday.
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
CBS 8
