Firefighters Rescue Female Trapped in Crashed Vehicle
Studio City, Los Angeles, CA: A female driver trapped after a traffic collision in Studio City was rescued by firefighters early Friday morning, Nov. 18. The Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to a physical rescue traffic collision on the 12100 block of West Valleyheart Drive at Laurel Canyon Boulevard.
signalscv.com
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights
Ladera Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting occurred around 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the 7-Eleven located on the 5500 block of West Centinela Avenue… Read more "Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights"
2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
A mother who disappeared last week found dead
A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
Woman Found Dead In Newhall Donation Bin Identified
A Santa Clarita woman has been identified after being found dead in a Newhall donation bin last month. Anita Raphael, 58, from Santa Clarita was the woman who was found in early October, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On Thursday, Oct. 6, around 10 a.m., first responders received reports of ...
scvnews.com
Arrest Made in Crash Involving LASD Recruits
Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation and will share additional information as it becomes available. Homicide investigators intend to present this case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office this Friday for filing considerations. The Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the...
Suspect Arrested for Attempted Robbery, Stabbings in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was arrested for attempted robbery and attempted murder in the city of Santa Monica Thursday night. Santa Monica Police… Read more "Suspect Arrested for Attempted Robbery, Stabbings in Santa Monica"
theavtimes.com
Child hospitalized after nearly drowning in Palmdale
PALMDALE – Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics rescued a drowning 6-year-old child at a home in Palmdale Wednesday evening, authorities said. Paramedics took the child to a hospital where the child was in critical condition but expected to recover, a detective at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told City News Service.
Northbound 405 Freeway reopens after Torrance shooting investigation
A section of the northbound 405 Freeway is temporarily closed in Torrance amid a shooting investigation Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person being shot, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was later waiting for officers on 182nd Street and Crenshaw […]
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
25 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Whittier (Whittier, CA)
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road. According to reports, a Honda CR-V was driving south on Mills Avenue when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck the victims who were running.
foxla.com
LASD spouses gathering donations for families impacted by Whittier crash
LASD spouses gathering donations for families impacted by Whittier crash. As the community try to heal following Wednesday's horrific crash that injured 25 cadets, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department families are stepping in to help. LASD spouses is a nonprofit that went to work gathering donations and creating care bags for families.
Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Lancaster boy
Authorities are searching for a critically missing 11-year-old boy who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday. Marion Mykes, 11, was last seen near the area of 45th Street West and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Mykes is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and has black hair […]
NBC Los Angeles
Someone Slashed More than 60 Tires in a Senior Apartment Parking Lot
Dozens of seniors living at an apartment in a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood were left without transportation Wednesday when a vandal slashed more than 60 tires on vehicles in the complex's parking lot. Frederick Guest was among the Heritage Park Apartment residents who was in disbelief after seeing his car. "I...
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target recovering
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
Man Arrested in Burbank Store Burglary; Second Suspect Sought
A man who allegedly burglarized a store early Thursday in Burbank was arrested and a second suspect was being sought.
Child Airlifted From Central Park
A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
