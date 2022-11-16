Crash closes portion of Troy Schenectady Road
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police have closed a portion of Troy Schenectady Road after a serious crash.
The road is closed from Knadler Drive to Whitney Road. Police said injuries were reported at the crash site.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
