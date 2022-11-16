ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Crash closes portion of Troy Schenectady Road

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5Qsd_0jCICY8y00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police have closed a portion of Troy Schenectady Road after a serious crash.

The road is closed from Knadler Drive to Whitney Road. Police said injuries were reported at the crash site.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

