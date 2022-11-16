Read full article on original website
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Brian Cashman’s advice to Red Sox on Xander Bogaerts? ‘You try to keep emotions out of it’
Back in 2010, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman found himself in a somewhat similar spot to where Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom sits now. His beloved franchise shortstop, Derek Jeter, was a free agent for the first time and there was a legitimate chance he would leave New York.
Red Sox rumors: Rafael Devers received extension offer ‘not long after season ended’ (report)
Team president and CEO Sam Kennedy told Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe on Wednesday that the Red Sox offered Rafael Devers a contract extension “not long after the season ended.”. Silverman also reported the Red Sox have made free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts “at least two offers since...
Red Sox non-tender Franchy Cordero, Yu Chang; both are free agents
The Red Sox have non-tendered first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, making him a free agent, according to a baseball source. Teams had until 8 p.m. ET to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. The Red Sox entered the day with a few questionable calls, but Cordero was the most notable member of the team to be cut loose. Infielder Yu Chang was also non-tendered and is now a free agent. Relievers Ryan Brasier, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor were all considered non-tender candidates but were tendered contracts and will remain with the club. Other arbitration-eligible players who were tendered contracts include Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo and Reese McGuire. All tendered players will negotiate their 2023 salaries in the coming weeks and months.
Aaron Judge rumors: AL MVP calls ‘winning’ his top priority in free agency
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge didn’t get long to bask in his American League MVP win before he was answering questions about his future. Judge, a free agent, is atop the Yankees’ priority list. They want him back, and before the end of the season, he said he’d like to return. On Thursday night, he said that he’ll value winning over everything when it comes to picking his next team.
Red Sox bench coach Will Venable leaves to become Rangers associate manager
The Red Sox expected to retain their entire coaching staff for 2023, but that will not be the case. Bench coach Will Venable has left Boston to become the Rangers’ associate manager under Bruce Bochy, according to an announcement from the club. Venable played under Bochy in San Diego and has a close relationship with former teammate Chris Young, who is Texas’ general manager.
Potential Red Sox free agent targets: Cody Bellinger, Dominic Smith, Brian Anderson join market
Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger was the most high-profile player to become a free agent at the non-tender deadline Friday evening. Boston, who non-tendered Franchy Cordero and Yu Chang, needs to add an outfielder this offseason after its outfielders combined for a .676 OPS and only 39 homers in 2022.
Red Sox non-tender decisions: Ryan Brasier, Franchy Cordero, Josh Taylor on the bubble
The Red Sox have some more roster decisions to make Friday. Baseball’s non-tender deadline is at 8 p.m. ET, meaning teams across the league will have to decide whether to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. If a player is not tendered a contract, he becomes a free agent.
Red Sox moves: Caleb Hamilton outrighted to Worcester; Dodgers claim Jake Reed
The Red Sox designated catcher Caleb Hamilton and pitcher Jake Reed for assignment Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for their Rule 5 Draft eligible prospects. Hamilton cleared waivers Friday and Boston outrighted him to Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox, however, lost Reed on Friday. The Los Angeles...
State of rivalry: Heading into Patriots vs. Jets, Boston owns NY teams | Matt Vautour
Give the Jets credit they’re trying. Most teams who’d lost to a team 13 straight times including a game three weeks ago would be hesitant to say much until they finally won. But the Patriots-Jets rivalry and the Boston-New York rivalry are both a little stagnant So Sauce Gardner, Zach Wilson and John Franklin-Myers chatting it up is good for the feuds. The jury is out on whether it’s good for the Jets this week.
