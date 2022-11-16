The Red Sox have non-tendered first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, making him a free agent, according to a baseball source. Teams had until 8 p.m. ET to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. The Red Sox entered the day with a few questionable calls, but Cordero was the most notable member of the team to be cut loose. Infielder Yu Chang was also non-tendered and is now a free agent. Relievers Ryan Brasier, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor were all considered non-tender candidates but were tendered contracts and will remain with the club. Other arbitration-eligible players who were tendered contracts include Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo and Reese McGuire. All tendered players will negotiate their 2023 salaries in the coming weeks and months.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO