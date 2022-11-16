ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox non-tender Franchy Cordero, Yu Chang; both are free agents

The Red Sox have non-tendered first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, making him a free agent, according to a baseball source. Teams had until 8 p.m. ET to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. The Red Sox entered the day with a few questionable calls, but Cordero was the most notable member of the team to be cut loose. Infielder Yu Chang was also non-tendered and is now a free agent. Relievers Ryan Brasier, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor were all considered non-tender candidates but were tendered contracts and will remain with the club. Other arbitration-eligible players who were tendered contracts include Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo and Reese McGuire. All tendered players will negotiate their 2023 salaries in the coming weeks and months.
Aaron Judge rumors: AL MVP calls ‘winning’ his top priority in free agency

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge didn’t get long to bask in his American League MVP win before he was answering questions about his future. Judge, a free agent, is atop the Yankees’ priority list. They want him back, and before the end of the season, he said he’d like to return. On Thursday night, he said that he’ll value winning over everything when it comes to picking his next team.
Red Sox bench coach Will Venable leaves to become Rangers associate manager

The Red Sox expected to retain their entire coaching staff for 2023, but that will not be the case. Bench coach Will Venable has left Boston to become the Rangers’ associate manager under Bruce Bochy, according to an announcement from the club. Venable played under Bochy in San Diego and has a close relationship with former teammate Chris Young, who is Texas’ general manager.
State of rivalry: Heading into Patriots vs. Jets, Boston owns NY teams | Matt Vautour

Give the Jets credit they’re trying. Most teams who’d lost to a team 13 straight times including a game three weeks ago would be hesitant to say much until they finally won. But the Patriots-Jets rivalry and the Boston-New York rivalry are both a little stagnant So Sauce Gardner, Zach Wilson and John Franklin-Myers chatting it up is good for the feuds. The jury is out on whether it’s good for the Jets this week.
BOSTON, MA
