piedmontexedra.com
City seeks resident input on waste collection customer service
The City of Piedmont Sustainability Division invites community members to complete a brief online survey about their experience of compost, recycling, and trash collection services within the city. This survey is an opportunity for residents, business owners, and property managers to help the City understand what works well today and...
piedmontexedra.com
‘Walking On Wednesdays’ group launches new website that highlights history
A new website that provides summaries of over four years of the Piedmont Recreation Department’s Walking on Wednesdays group’s walks was announced today. The site — viewable HERE — was created by Piedmont resident and historian Meghan Bennett, and is titled “Walking on Wednesdays (& Through Time) in Piedmont, California.”
piedmontexedra.com
PUSD superintendent search survey open until Nov. 21
The Piedmont Unified School District Board of Education is inviting you to provide input in the selection of our next Superintendent. To ensure this is a collaborative and inclusive process, the Board is providing an anonymous online survey and encourages your participation. This is an opportunity to receive feedback from students, staff, parents, and members of our community.
piedmontexedra.com
Election 2022 | Election results update
Alameda County continues to work through ballots. Latest (last?) results were posted on Friday evening at 7:55 p.m. The county had not updated its unprocessed ballots information as of 8 p.m. Friday so it’s still unclear how many more ballots remain to be counted. The San Francisco Chronicle reported...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont 2014 Girls Purple advance to State Cup final
The 2014 Girls Purple Piedmont Highlanders defeated teams from Napa, Sacramento and Alameda before ultimately falling 1-0 to Granite Bay in the last minute of their State Cup Gold 3 Final on November 13 in Lathrop, CA. The girls entered their Final on a dominant seven-game run, during which they...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls tennis falls in NCS semifinals
The Piedmont High School girls tennis team wrapped up a very successful season by making the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals before losing to Branson, 4-3 on November 12. The Highlanders finished the season 17-4. Branson won all the singles matches, including at No. 1 where Anna Reade handed...
piedmontexedra.com
SF Opera dazzles with new production of ‘Orpheus and Eurydice’
San Francisco opera has opened a dazzling new production of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice,” the classic tale of ancient Greek musician Orpheus and his travels to the underworld to bring back his lover Eurydice. It could be called “to hell and back in 90 minutes,” as someone has put it, and it’s an exhilarating ride all the way, with Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński making an outstanding company debut in the lead role.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont boys basketball ready to go
Piedmont High School boys basketball coach Ben Spencer is very excited for his fourth season at the helm. The Highlanders lost their best player from a year ago – guard Jojo Murphy – but have more offensive firepower this year as well as more depth and more height.
piedmontexedra.com
The 125th Big Game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The 125th Big Game between California and Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 19, will be televised by the Pac-12 Network from the California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley at 2:30 p.m. The sold-out game is sure to create some traffic and pedestrian headaches around the Cal campus that day, so plan accordingly if you need to be in the area.
