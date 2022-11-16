San Francisco opera has opened a dazzling new production of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice,” the classic tale of ancient Greek musician Orpheus and his travels to the underworld to bring back his lover Eurydice. It could be called “to hell and back in 90 minutes,” as someone has put it, and it’s an exhilarating ride all the way, with Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński making an outstanding company debut in the lead role.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO