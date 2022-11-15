Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Clayton News sold
The Clayton News, which is Clayton County’s newspaper of record for legal notices, has been sold. Times-Journal, Inc., which owns several newspapers around Georgia, bought SCNI, Inc., which owned the Clayton News, Henry Herald, Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen, the Jackson Progress-Argus, and the Gwinnett Daily Post. SCNI President and CEO Mike Gebhart is keeping a seventh SCNI paper, the Albany Herald, and will serve as a senior adviser to Times-Journal, Inc.
A Century of Change, Inclusivity & Worship
The exterior walls of Virginia-Highland Church hold messages that immediately separate this place of worship from most of its Atlanta peers. One sign beautifully draped in the colors of the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag, reads “A Just World For All,” while another reads in part, “At This Church, We Believe Black Lives Matter.” Between those […] The post A Century of Change, Inclusivity & Worship appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
AdWeek
WSB Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher Retiring After 50 Years in Local TV
WSB investigative reporter Richard Belcher is retiring after 50 years in local TV. Belcher joined the Atlanta ABC affiliate in 1990 after working for 15 years as an investigative reporter and evening anchor at WAGA in Atlanta. He also worked at Atlanta NBC station WXIA before that. “He’s the last...
Atlanta councilmember accuses Wellstar of never wanting to provide urban health care
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari recently criticized the Wellstar Health System on WABE by accusing the nonp...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
buffalonynews.net
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia
SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb
City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says Wellstar Health System received purchase offers for its Atlanta Medical Center property...
Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
DeKalb CEO says “time is up” for customers with unpaid water bills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Six weeks after DeKalb County announced a deadline for people to clear up unpaid water and sewer bills, about 75% of those customers still haven’t paid. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher “time is up.” But that does not mean cutoffs before or during the holidays. “We are waiting as we get through the holiday season because we are still recognizing that families are gathering, but time is up. And we are going to take whatever steps are necessary so that it’s there for all ratepayers,” Thurmond said.
2 metro Atlanta natives make it to Top 16 on NBC's 'The Voice'
ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta natives have sung their way to the Top 16, as the battles continue on NBC's "The Voice" Season 22. Sasha Hurtado, 18, grew up in Dallas, Georgia. According to Hurtado's biography on the reality show's website, she "grew up in a multicultural military family of music lovers." Hurtado's father is Mexican and her mother was born in Florida, and was the daughter of a Navy vet, her biography stated.
Recent BYU-Idaho graduate killed in Georgia, police arrest friend
Aaron William Davis was found stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia. Rome Police arrested his friend on suspicion of murder.
claytoncrescent.org
BOC votes 2-1 to pay Franklin’s legal bill in Bivins case
In a late-night vote after an executive session at the November 15 Board of Commissioners meeting, the board voted 3-0 for taxpayers to pick up the bill for District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin’s legal defense against former Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins. Bivins has filed a federal suit against...
discoveratlanta.com
Top 10 Atlanta Attractions to Visit This Fall
Autumn in Atlanta is glorious. The heat and humidity wear off, and Atlanta’s top attractions offer exciting new programming for families, the over-21 crowd and even hard-to-please teenagers. Check out some of the best exhibits and events coming to Atlanta this fall. Illuminarium Atlanta. Illuminarium Atlanta is a permanent...
Anti-Semitic flyers that ‘could’ve been passed out in Nazi Germany’ littered across Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers are showing up in different subdivisions across Cobb County. Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with people in Acworth and Kennesaw who say they began noticing the flyers in their driveways and near mailboxes over the weekend. “I picked up five...
Fulton administrator suspended over allegation of relationship with student
An assistant principal at a Fulton County high school was suspended due to an active investigation, the school wrote in a letter Wednesday.
