Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Clayton News sold

The Clayton News, which is Clayton County’s newspaper of record for legal notices, has been sold. Times-Journal, Inc., which owns several newspapers around Georgia, bought SCNI, Inc., which owned the Clayton News, Henry Herald, Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen, the Jackson Progress-Argus, and the Gwinnett Daily Post. SCNI President and CEO Mike Gebhart is keeping a seventh SCNI paper, the Albany Herald, and will serve as a senior adviser to Times-Journal, Inc.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

A Century of Change, Inclusivity & Worship

  The exterior walls of Virginia-Highland Church hold messages that immediately separate this place of worship from most of its Atlanta peers. One sign beautifully draped in the colors of the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag, reads “A Just World For All,” while another reads in part, “At This Church, We Believe Black Lives Matter.” Between those […] The post A Century of Change, Inclusivity & Worship appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb

City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb CEO says “time is up” for customers with unpaid water bills

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Six weeks after DeKalb County announced a deadline for people to clear up unpaid water and sewer bills, about 75% of those customers still haven’t paid. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher “time is up.” But that does not mean cutoffs before or during the holidays. “We are waiting as we get through the holiday season because we are still recognizing that families are gathering, but time is up. And we are going to take whatever steps are necessary so that it’s there for all ratepayers,” Thurmond said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

2 metro Atlanta natives make it to Top 16 on NBC's 'The Voice'

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta natives have sung their way to the Top 16, as the battles continue on NBC's "The Voice" Season 22. Sasha Hurtado, 18, grew up in Dallas, Georgia. According to Hurtado's biography on the reality show's website, she "grew up in a multicultural military family of music lovers." Hurtado's father is Mexican and her mother was born in Florida, and was the daughter of a Navy vet, her biography stated.
DALLAS, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BOC votes 2-1 to pay Franklin’s legal bill in Bivins case

In a late-night vote after an executive session at the November 15 Board of Commissioners meeting, the board voted 3-0 for taxpayers to pick up the bill for District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin’s legal defense against former Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins. Bivins has filed a federal suit against...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Top 10 Atlanta Attractions to Visit This Fall

Autumn in Atlanta is glorious. The heat and humidity wear off, and Atlanta’s top attractions offer exciting new programming for families, the over-21 crowd and even hard-to-please teenagers. Check out some of the best exhibits and events coming to Atlanta this fall. Illuminarium Atlanta. Illuminarium Atlanta is a permanent...
ATLANTA, GA

