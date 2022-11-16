Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13abc.com
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Windle, according to a Facebook post. Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny. If you have any information related to Windle, call or text Crime Stoppers at...
Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Dollar General in Detroit
Police said the suspect walked into the Dollar General on 7 Mile near the Southfield Freeway (18600 block), carrying a garbage can. He loaded up the garbage bin with items, “brandished a weapon” and ran away with the stolen merchandise.
Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
13abc.com
TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are attempting to identify men who are accused of allegedly shooting at three people last month. TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim. Officers talked with three victims who stated they were walking to Tom’s Carry Out on Lagrange and observed two Black males, dressed in all black, wearing masks standing outside the store.
13abc.com
TPD releases footage from police shooting of double homicide suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Police Department held a press conference Tuesday to address the deadly police shooting of an alleged double homicide suspect on Friday. Police Chief George Kral gave a presentation showing body camera footage that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
nbc24.com
Toledo Police Department releases footage of double homicide suspect shot dead by officers
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has released body camera footage of an early Friday morning confrontation that ended with officers shooting and killing a double homicide suspect. According to TPD, 24-year-old Prince Jones was suspected of shooting and killing 36-year-old Brent Roscoe and 28-year-old Malina Moore on...
hometownstations.com
32-year-old woman indicted for allegedly setting a house on fire in Findlay
32-year-old woman indicted for allegedly setting a house on fire in Findlay. 32-year-old Heather Gilles has been charged with three counts of aggravated arson, two of them are felonies of the first degree. According to the indictment, she was charged with starting a house fire at a home in the 200 block of Bell Avenue in Findlay on June 26th. Two people were inside the home at the time.
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
Murder suspect search causes several school lockdowns in Ohio
A Fremont murder suspect search caused several Northeast Ohio schools to be put on lockdown Monday.
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
fox2detroit.com
Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
13abc.com
Man convicted of endangering child sentenced to community control
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of endangering a child was sentenced to community control Wednesday. According to court records, on Nov. 16, Tyson Hawkins was sentenced to three years of community control. If Hawkins violates the terms of his community control, he could face up to additional restrictions, including a potential 36 months prison sentence.
Anthony Wayne HS, Whitehouse PD remove resource officer who allegedly sent student inappropriate texts
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Local Schools announced Tuesday they have terminated a contract with a Whitehouse police officer after she allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a student. In a press release, district superintendent Jim Fritz said a high school student shared text messages exchanged with Officer Ashley...
13abc.com
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man was arrested after a long police chase Monday afternoon
Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer's arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
13abc.com
Convicted murderer set free, family of victims not happy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today Stoney Thompson, the man charged with the murdering three Toledo men, Kenneth Nicholson, Todd Archambeau and Michael York, in 2006 was released from prison after 16 years. In 2008 Thompson received a sentence of three life sentences with no parole for the crime, but took...
13abc.com
TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
13abc.com
Man hospitalized in South Avenue shooting on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on South Avenue Monday afternoon. TPD says police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a person shot around 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old male inside his residence suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
crawfordcountynow.com
High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested
WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
