Wasilla company Thermo-Kool keeps cardboard from the landfill by making something new
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to the things we throw away, experts say nothing fills up the landfill faster than cardboard. Most of the cardboard that is collected in Anchorage is barged out of state to be recycled at papermills on the West Coast. But a Wasilla company has been keeping cardboard out of the landfill for a long time and turning it into something new.
Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it.
Amid warnings of diminishing natural gas supplies, utilities in Alaska, one of America’s biggest fossil fuel producers, are exploring imports of liquefied natural gas from outside the state to meet demand as contracts expire over the next decade. Two of Anchorage’s largest utilities have hired consultants to study bringing in liquefied natural gas, or LNG, […] The post Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it. appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends
Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis. A veteran economist described these contradictory forces in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Fish and Game puts down sow, 3 cubs in East Anchorage over threat to public safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four bears that were frequent visitors to a neighborhood in East Anchorage have been euthanized, according to the Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game Biologist Dave Battle said the four bears, who were seen frequently near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog, had become habituated to humans and their food.
Eagle River could see first cannabis shop open
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When the rules for cannabis shops were being crafted after legalization in Alaska Eagle River lawmakers took a strict approach, making it almost impossible to have a retail cannabis shop in the area. “This is a little bit more conservative part of town,” former assembly person...
More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year, Covenant House Alaska holds its “Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness,” meant to bring the community together and support homeless youth. The event is part of a global movement to end youth homelessness. The idea behind it is for participants to give...
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department. The incident closed the Seward Highway near mile 90 for over 40 minutes as members of the fire department conducted...
Taste of Alaska
Alaskan king crab is better in Alaska, it’s that simple. For some of the best, surrounded by beautiful scenery and Alaskan charm, make your way to the end of the Homer Spit, the narrow peninsula jutting out into Kachemak Bay. Across from the harbor, you’ll find the bright yellow restaurant called Captain Pattie’s Fish House. With a breathtaking waterfront overlooking beautiful snow-capped mountains, the view is just as good as the menu, which includes fresh local halibut, salmon and the famed Alaskan red king crab. Not visiting Homer? Don’t fret. There are plenty of other places for fresh local seafood and king crab elsewhere in the state. A couple of our favorites are Tracy’s King Crab Shack in Juneau and Alaska Fish House in Ketchikan.
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Thursday afternoon. The initial estimation of magnitude was 5.0, but was later downgraded to 4.9. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at 3:03 p.m. about 4 miles west of Point MacKenzie. A...
Fast Cast, Nov. 17, 2022
A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department. Klatt Elementary students, staff fight for survival as ASD continues budget discussions. Updated: 7 hours ago. Klatt Elementary students, staff fight for survival as...
Advanced Supply Chain Intl. Wins $12.4M Contract for Federal Logistics in Alaska
A subsidiary of Anchorage-based Advanced Supply Chain International (ASCI) won a contract to provide logistics service support for federal agencies, both civilian and military, in Alaska. The US General Services Administration awarded ASCI Federal Services a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery/Definite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth approximately $12.4 million. First...
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson Merge
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AlaskaPublic and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A pair of earthquakes shake the Mat-Su Thursday afternoon
A pair of earthquakes rattled the Mat-Su Borough Thursday afternoon. The first struck around 12:49 p.m. and had a magnitude 3.7 center 54 miles outside of Anchorage. The second earthquake hit just after 3 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0. The rattler struck a few miles from Point MacKenzie. It was a jolt to many, from Point MacKenzie across Turnagain Arm in Anchorage, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Alaska’s rising inmate death rate has family members demanding answers
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation. Local hospitals running near capacity as flu, RSV cases rise. The rise in both flu and RSV cases has put an additional strain on local hospitals already dealing with post-pandemic staffing shortages, which is something that could affect emergency room wait times.
Seward Highway reopening near Girdwood after water rescue of trapped worker
The Seward Highway was briefly closed Thursday morning near Girdwood, as local firefighters successfully rescued a worker trapped in mud along Turnagain Arm. Anchorage police announced the closure, at Mile 90 of the highway near Tidewater Slough, just after 10:30 a.m. Anchorage Fire Department assistant chief Alex Boyd said an...
A View Without a Climb - Eagle River Nature Center
Last week in Eagle River, we got a foot of snow in two days (Anchorage School District even gave two snow days in a row… that’s when you know). So, when the weekend came and it was time for Ben and I to choose a hike, we weren’t so sure about going into the mountains. A foot of snow below the mountains meant we could expect twice as much, or more, once we started climbing.
Task force recommends longer North Road extension
The northernmost point of the Kenai Peninsula has been getting progressively more accessible over the past four years. Now, a task force is recommending that access goes even farther. The North Road Extension is an 8-mile gravel addition to the Kenai Spur Highway completed in December 2020. It stretches from...
Klatt Elementary students, staff fight for survival as ASD continues budget discussions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday night’s town hall meeting at Klatt Elementary School brought a crowd of parents, students and teachers out to voice their concerns over the possibility of their school closing. It was the fourth of six scheduled town halls to allow the public a chance to...
A new app allows Anchorage students to report concerns anonymously
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
