Jordan Mims closes in on 1,000 rushing yards

By Andrew Marden
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is a huge favorite over Nevada this weekend. If the Bulldogs win, they clinch a spot in the Mountain West championship game.

And perhaps by kickoff in that game on December 3rd, Jordan Mims will have reached 1,000 rushing yards this season; he only needs 130.

Mims, a senior, has 870 rushing yards in 2022. He is looking to become the first Fresno State running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Marteze Waller in 2014.

“It sounds good. I don’t pay too much mind to it until I start hearing it from people,” said Mims on Tuesday. “It’s a good accomplishment, but obviously our goal is to win and I want to keep winning, you know.”

Fresno State has had 15 different players rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. But it has actually been done 21 times in Bulldog history, with several players accomplishing the feat multiple times. (Aaron Craver, Ron Rivers, Michael Pittman and Dwayne Wright each did it twice, while Robbie Rouse did it three times.)

Jordan Mims has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of the Bulldogs’ ten games this season. Fresno State (6-4, 5-1 MW) has won five games in a row.

“It’s been a long journey of ups and downs, stuff like that. And it’s just crazy to think that I have a few games left to be a Bulldog,” said Mims, who has been on the team since 2017.

“I’m starting to cherish these last moments with my teammates.”

Community Policy