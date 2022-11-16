Read full article on original website
Temps bottom out, but warmer days are ahead
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cloud cover will continue to diminish tonight so expect temperatures to fall through the teens to the single digits by Friday morning. A brisk northwest breeze will compound the cold early in the day dropping wind chills, or “feels like temperatures” from -5 to -15 degrees, the coldest being north of the Tri-Cities.
It’s not the longest stretch of cold November temperatures
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Is it just me or does the third week of November seem a little colder than normal? I know I’ve only been here a little over a year, but it seems like we skipped the rest of fall and jumped into winter. While it’s not...
Cold temperatures didn’t stop the faithful from gathering at the Celebration of Lights
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It felt more like mid January than the week before Thanksgiving, but the cold temperatures didn’t keep them away as they gathered in downtown Hastings for the annual Celebration of Lights. Temperatures below freezing didn’t keep residents from gathering this evening to enjoy choirs singing, vendors offering warm treats and of course the lighting of the tree in downtown Hastings. With feel-like temperatures in the teens, many huddled inside local restaurants and shops to stay warm waiting for the magical moment. Just goes to show that annual traditions will go on no matter what the weather may bring.
Festoon festivities ring in ‘Railside Christmas’ for its 30th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The downtown area of Grand Island was illuminated by Railside Christmas on Friday night. The Railside Business Improvement District flipped the switch on the new Festoon Lighting alongside their traditional Christmas Tree. That lighting was just a taste of what the night held for folks as they enjoyed the cold night in Railside.
Sandeen leaving Prairie Loft for Crane Trust
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prairie Loft Executive Director Amy Sandeen is stepping away from the nonprofit and moving onto a new role with the Crane Trust. The Board of Directors made the announcement of her departure, which will be effective December 16. Board co-chairs Jan Herbek and Sarah Hoops said...
Storm beat Buccaneers in shootout to open series
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-City Storm hosted the Des Moines Buccaneers in USHL action Friday at the Viaero Center. The Storm took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but it became a 3-3 game at the end of regulation. Tri-City won 4-3 in a shootout to open the series against Des Moines.
Delays push back opening of Hastings theater
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see a movie at the newly renovated theater in the Hastings Theatre District. Electrical and plumbing issues have been the main reasons for the hold-up, that’s according to President of Golden Ticket Cinema, John Bloemeke. He also said shipping delays have been a factor with the popcorn popper taking longer than expected to come in.
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
Temporary Casino Getting Closer To Opening
There has been lots of casino talk this week in Hastings, in Grand Island, Fonner Park will soon have the temporary casino up and operational. Officials yesterday confirmed they are aiming to have construction ready by mid-December.
Holiday celebrations this week in Hastings, Grand Island
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The holiday season is upon us with city celebrations kicking off this week in the tri-cities. On Thursday, the city of Hastings along with the Business Improvement District and Downtown Center Association will host its annual Celebration of Lights event. All the fun gets...
Northwest softball’s Cushing signs with Concordia
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest’s Madison Cushing signed a National Letter of Intent to further her softball career at Concordia Wednesday. The Viking chose to stay in-state for her collegiate career and become a Bulldog a short trip east in Seward.
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
UNK men’s basketball holds off Haskell Indian Nations
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Kearney men’s basketball team scored 56 second half points, thanks to 68 percent shooting, to down Haskell Indian Nations (Kan.), 94-87, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers start the year 2-0 at home while the Fighting Indians from...
Westridge student finishes 9th at National Middle School Cross Country Meet
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - August 2021: One year and three months. That’s when Ethan Smith started running. Now, the eighth grader at Westridge Middle School finds himself among the nation’s fastest middle schoolers. On Nov. 5, Ethan placed 9th with a time of 13:34.7 at the National Middle School Cross Country National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Ethan competed in the championship boys 4k race.
21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer
Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
Friends of Grand Island Parks receives landscape funds
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The 2022 Greener Towns program recently awarded landscape funding to 11 projects in 7 communities in Nebraska. Friends of Grand Island Parks is one of the recipients of funding for efforts that improve local green infrastructure for pollinator habitat, manage stormwater or accomplish other economic, environmental, aesthetic and social goals.
The Office opens on downtown square
A building on the south side of the downtown square has a new purpose as of this month, changing the interior look and layout of the structure as well as the lives of international guests spending time in Aurora while being trained to drive big-rig trucks in America. Debuting officially...
