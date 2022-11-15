Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Ducks to face one of the nation's top corners in Utah's Clark Phillips
Oregon's pass attack will square off with one of the nation's best pass defenses which features one of the top coverage players. Utah ranks top in the Pac-12 in pass defense. They've allowed just 206.5 yards per game this season. Only USC has thrown for more than 300 yards. The...
247Sports
USC vs. UCLA football: Lincoln Riley says intensity will be 'a little different' in Pac-12 clash at Rose Bowl
USC and UCLA clash under the lights Saturday at the Rose Bowl for one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history of the rivalry series. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to playing in major rivalry games after his stint at Oklahoma, but Saturday marks his first time experiencing college football's most storied West Coast feud. And Riley expects it to be an emotional one as the two cross-town foes fight to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes afloat.
UCLA’s Offensive Line is a Joe Moore Award Semifinalist
The UCLA offensive line has been named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. The award is given annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in the country. UCLA’s O-line is fronting one of the most productive offenses in the nation. The offense is currently 5th in the country in total yards as it is averaging 504.0 yards per game and one of only six to average more than 500 yards per game.
Tennessee and Utah making late push for the 2023 No. 5 EDGE Tausili Akana | College Football Recruit
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Brandon Huffman discuss Tennessee and Utah emerging as two potential teams for Tausili Akana.
247Sports
USC 2024 ATH commits Aaron Bulter a Top 50 prospect in updated Top247 rankings
Four-star Calabasas (Calif.) athlete prospect and USC commit Aaron Butler was a big winner in the updated Top247 rankings for the 2024 class on Wednesday. The initial Top 100 prospect made a sizable jump into the Top 50, now the No. 42 overall recruit in the class. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound...
kslsports.com
Utes Make A Jump In The College Football Playoff Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- After some upsets last weekend, the Utes made a jump in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings to No. 10. Despite injuries and players being limited, Utah continues to find creative ways to win convincingly, and the committee rewarded them for that effort. The...
247Sports
Young USC talent could emerge to boost Trojan defense
USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Washington, matchup with Utah
No. 12 Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference tonight to recap the loss to Washington and preview the matchup with the Utes. Below is a transcript of tonight’s press conference. DAN LANNING. “Before I start, I just want to...
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Highland thrower Ruby Jordan signs with Utah State
Mostly, Ruby Jordan remembers walking into the facility, which looked like something out of a horror movie. Buried under Utah State’s basketball arena was its track and field throwing area, a room complete with bare concrete walls, an archery net and a message to those who use it, spray painted on the wall like a ghost had scrawled it: Throw far or die. “And at that moment,” Jordan said, “I knew that’s where I belonged.” ...
Daily Trojan
Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA
The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
kslnewsradio.com
More pickleball courts (and more players) coming to South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Life Time athletic club is opening six dedicated pickleball courts at their South Jordan location. Pickleball is on the rise in South Jordan, Utah, and across the country. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, about 5 million Americans play pickleball. That’s nearly double the number of pickleball players in the sport in 2017.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Allegiant opens home base in Provo, announces nonstop flights to Nashville
It has taken a few months of waiting, but Wednesday was a big day for Allegiant Travel Co. as it officially started its base of operations for Utah at the Provo Airport. The event was capped with the announcement that beginning Feb. 15 Allegiant will offer nonstop service to Nashville, Tennessee.
American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah
Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.
ksl.com
The Outdoor Retailer show is headed back to Salt Lake. Here's what to expect and why it matters
SALT LAKE CITY — In spite of years of tumult, testy dialogue and an ongoing boycott movement, the mammoth Outdoor Retailer conventions are headed back to Salt Lake City after a five-year hiatus. As Utah's capital city gets ready to step back into its familiar role as host for the events, it brings all the advantages it had for over two decades as the home of the events and, this time around, a whole lot more.
