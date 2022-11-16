Read full article on original website
2-time defending NCAA champion Rainbow Warriors announce 2023 men’s volleyball schedule
HONOLULU – The two-time defending national champion University of Hawai‘i men’s volleyball team will play a 28-match regular season schedule in 2023 that includes four teams that participated in last year’s NCAA Championship tournament. The Rainbow Warriors will play 19 homes matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, opening with Ball State, Jan. 12-13 […]
Reigning National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball unveils 2023 schedule
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The back-to-back National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team unveiled their 2023 schedule Thursday morning. The Champs are set to play a 28-match regular season, a slate that includes four teams that made it to last year’s NCAA Championship Tournament. 19 matches are set to be played...
FOR LIFE: Sagapolutele brothers under center of attention in Open Division semifinals
In 2016, Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa lead their teams to the Open Division semifinals. Six years later John and Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele are in the same position as Punahou and Campbell are two wins away from a state championship. Senior John Keawe is playing his best ball of the season, throwing 3 or more touchdowns […]
Hawaii Pacific University’s Commitment to Title IX
On June 23, 1972: President Nixon signed the Title IX of the Education Act into law, mandating the equal treatment of all students, regardless of gender:. “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
Punahou makes first State playoff appearance since 2016, set to face off with Mililani
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HHSAA State football tournament chugs along and this week the Open Division tournament begins with four teams fighting for the Koa Head trophy — one side of the bracket sees No. 2 seed Punahou taking on Mililani. The Buffanblu make their long awaited return to...
Former UH Football standout Calvin Turner, five other Rainbow Warriors selected in XFL Draft
Six former University of Hawaii football players were selected on day one of the 2023 XFL Draft on Wednesday, headlined by 2021 Rainbow Warriors star Calvin Turner. The versatile threat on offense and special teams was tabbed by the San Antonio Brahmas with the 14th offensive skill position pick. As a senior at UH in […]
UH Manoa grad student featured in Nike ad; first Native Hawaiian in indigenous N7 collection
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is breaking barriers as the face of an indigenous Nike campaign. Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes, who is getting her Master's degree at the UH College of Education, is the new face of the Nike's N7 collection.
Public health program provides college credits for HS, incoming UH students
Launched in summer 2022, the Community Health Scholars Summer Program offered through the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health provides college credit for local high school and incoming UH college students with backgrounds underrepresented in higher education. The inaugural program was held from June 13 to July 23, 2022, and included nine students from across the state.
Free trainings at UH Community Colleges lead to job opportunities
Those who may be looking to upskill to advance in their careers or explore new job opportunities in healthcare, technology or the skilled trades can find help at the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges. The community colleges are offering free short-term training leading to credentials in industry sectors that have proved resilient during the pandemic. The training is provided through the Hana Career Pathways program. Applications for a variety of spring 2023 trainings are now available.
UH regents approve 6-year strategic plan, mission and vision statements
A new six-year strategic plan for the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system was unanimously approved by the UH Board of Regents at the board’s November 17 meeting at the UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy. UH System Strategic Plan 2023–2029 – Hawaiʻi’s University for Today and...
November 2022 president’s report
President David Lassner provided updates on extramural funding and the public meetings for the proposed tuition schedule in his monthly report on November 17 at the Board of Regents meeting at the UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy. It is the first Board of Regents meeting held on a neighbor island campus since November 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UH News Image of the Week: United Nations Day
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Jim Mellon, director of international student services. The photo was taken by UH Hilo alum Tearina Asiata. Mellon shared “UH Hilo celebrated United Nations Day on campus on October 28, with students...
3 Hawai’i medical centers win national recognition
Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center received recognition from The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.
A Legacy of Generosity Lives On
When Grafton Jhung was growing up in Honolulu in the 1930s and ’40s, he didn’t have it easy. “[His mother Caroline] was a single mom, raising three boys, and she worked as a seamstress and a tailor near Hickam Air Force Base to make ends meet,” says his daughter Catherine Jhung. “They just didn’t have a lot of money, and that had a strong impact on my father. I think it really drove him to succeed later in life.”
After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings
Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
LIST: Trip Advisor ranks the best poke on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best poke on Oahu for Nov.
UH scientists among world’s most influential researchers
University of Hawaiʻi experts were named to the Web of Science’s Highly Cited Researchers list for 2022, including a ninth-straight appearance for a Shidler College of Business professor. Released on November 15, the list recognizes scientists who have demonstrated significant influence through publishing multiple highly cited papers during...
Alaska Airlines Struggles For Hawaii Travel Spot After 15 Years
It’s a vastly different time than when Alaska Airlines started flying to Hawaii 15 years ago. We hadn’t even started thinking about Southwest Hawaii flights. And Hawaiian Airlines had no planes to fly directly to the neighbor islands from the mainland. When Alaska Hawaii flights started, the timing...
Family Promise teams up with Waikiki restaurant to help end hunger and homelessness
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week marks Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and one local non-profit and a Waikiki restaurant are teaming up to help families overcome both. Happening Wednesday is the second annual "Picnic with a Promise" to raise funds for family promise of Hawaii.
LIST: Top 10 neighborhood gems to eat at on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.
