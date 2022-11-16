ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

2-time defending NCAA champion Rainbow Warriors announce 2023 men’s volleyball schedule

HONOLULU – The two-time defending national champion University of Hawai‘i men’s volleyball team will play a 28-match regular season schedule in 2023 that includes four teams that participated in last year’s NCAA Championship tournament. The Rainbow Warriors will play 19 homes matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, opening with Ball State, Jan. 12-13 […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Reigning National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball unveils 2023 schedule

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The back-to-back National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team unveiled their 2023 schedule Thursday morning. The Champs are set to play a 28-match regular season, a slate that includes four teams that made it to last year’s NCAA Championship Tournament. 19 matches are set to be played...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii Pacific University’s Commitment to Title IX

On June 23, 1972: President Nixon signed the Title IX of the Education Act into law, mandating the equal treatment of all students, regardless of gender:. “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Public health program provides college credits for HS, incoming UH students

Launched in summer 2022, the Community Health Scholars Summer Program offered through the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health provides college credit for local high school and incoming UH college students with backgrounds underrepresented in higher education. The inaugural program was held from June 13 to July 23, 2022, and included nine students from across the state.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free trainings at UH Community Colleges lead to job opportunities

Those who may be looking to upskill to advance in their careers or explore new job opportunities in healthcare, technology or the skilled trades can find help at the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges. The community colleges are offering free short-term training leading to credentials in industry sectors that have proved resilient during the pandemic. The training is provided through the Hana Career Pathways program. Applications for a variety of spring 2023 trainings are now available.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH regents approve 6-year strategic plan, mission and vision statements

A new six-year strategic plan for the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system was unanimously approved by the UH Board of Regents at the board’s November 17 meeting at the UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy. UH System Strategic Plan 2023–2029 – Hawaiʻi’s University for Today and...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

November 2022 president’s report

President David Lassner provided updates on extramural funding and the public meetings for the proposed tuition schedule in his monthly report on November 17 at the Board of Regents meeting at the UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy. It is the first Board of Regents meeting held on a neighbor island campus since November 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: United Nations Day

This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Jim Mellon, director of international student services. The photo was taken by UH Hilo alum Tearina Asiata. Mellon shared “UH Hilo celebrated United Nations Day on campus on October 28, with students...
HILO, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

A Legacy of Generosity Lives On

When Grafton Jhung was growing up in Honolulu in the 1930s and ’40s, he didn’t have it easy. “[His mother Caroline] was a single mom, raising three boys, and she worked as a seamstress and a tailor near Hickam Air Force Base to make ends meet,” says his daughter Catherine Jhung. “They just didn’t have a lot of money, and that had a strong impact on my father. I think it really drove him to succeed later in life.”
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings

Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

UH scientists among world’s most influential researchers

University of Hawaiʻi experts were named to the Web of Science’s Highly Cited Researchers list for 2022, including a ninth-straight appearance for a Shidler College of Business professor. Released on November 15, the list recognizes scientists who have demonstrated significant influence through publishing multiple highly cited papers during...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Alaska Airlines Struggles For Hawaii Travel Spot After 15 Years

It’s a vastly different time than when Alaska Airlines started flying to Hawaii 15 years ago. We hadn’t even started thinking about Southwest Hawaii flights. And Hawaiian Airlines had no planes to fly directly to the neighbor islands from the mainland. When Alaska Hawaii flights started, the timing...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy