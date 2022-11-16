Read full article on original website
2nd Annual Rice & Reindeer Extravaganza Happening This Weekend In Crowley
It's time to get your Christmas shopping on and the town of Crowley is here to help. The 2nd Annual Rice & Reindeer shopping extravaganza is happening this weekend thanks to the One Crowley organization. There will be 50 different vendor booths selling an array of different items including:. children's...
Could Lafayette Be Getting its Very Own Topgolf? Latest Developments Trending in Right Direction
The rumor that Lafayette could be getting a TopGolf is beginning to grow legs with recent developments in a new report from The Advocate. According to the report by Adam Daigle, one of TopGolf's partners will be seeking preliminary approval from the Lafayette City Planning Commission this coming Monday. Chicago-based...
Lafayette to Host Zeno Fest, a Who’s Who in Louisiana Music
Once again Downtown Lafayette's Acadiana Center for the Arts will host what has been described as "the ultimate showcase of musical talent we are blessed with in Acadiana" on Sunday, November 27th. The event is called Zeno Fest, it's the brainchild of Love of People Executive Director John Williams and it's a way for those who enjoy Louisiana music to give back to those who make Louisiana music.
2022 Cow Island LIVE! Happening This Weekend
One of the most unique music festivals in Louisiana is back for its seventh year as Cow Island LIVE! is going down this weekend. The festival happens over two days this Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022. Here is the list of artists scheduled to appear at this...
Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location
The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
McDonald’s on Hwy 90 in Broussard Closes its Doors for the Final Time as New Location Set to Open Soon
A popular fast food staple in Broussard has marked the end of an era as the McDonald's on Hwy 90 has closed its doors for the very last time. But don't worry, McDonald's will still be serving Broussard as Miller Management is simply moving on down the road (literally) to a brand new store off St. Nazaire across from Walmart.
Know Before You Go – Wineaux This Friday in Youngsville
Wineaux - A Sipping Experience 2022 is back this Friday in Youngsville, and we have everything you need to know before you go. If you like to shop, dance, eat, sing, drink, and/or hang out with the coolest people on the planet, Wineaux 2022 is where you need to be.
Safety Tips You Need for Thanksgiving So You Don’t Burn the House Down
The majority of house fires that happen in Lafayette start in the kitchen according to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman and Investigator Alton Trahan. In the decades that he has worked in the Lafayette Fire Department, he has investigated all types of fires. It only takes minutes for a small flame to be the reason for losing your home in a fire.
Ready to Get Rid of Household Hazardous Goods? Lafayette Has an Event
This Saturday is your chance to get rid of all of those pesky things you have in your garage or on your back porch. This Saturday is the day when residents of the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can drop off all those things that are taking up space.
Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?
Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches
Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90, and Apollo Road. Groundbreaking For The Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project. Speaking of U.S....
Best Stores No Longer in the Acadiana Mall
Growing up, going to the Acadiana Mall was a real treat for me! Living in Carencro 30 years ago, going "into town" to the Acadiana Mall was something to plan a day around. The Mall opened in 1979, just 5 years before I was born. One of my favorite spots in the Mall was the waterfall at Center Court, along with the 'wishing well.' I am a huge fan of malls that feature water in some way or another. For instance, in San Antonio, I love how the River Walk goes through the first story of the River Center Mall. And, in New Orleans, I have always enjoyed going to The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk and looking outside of the stores to see the Mississippi River. But it was seeing the waterfall and the 'wishing well' at the Acadiana Mall that first made me such a fan of the water concept.
Lyle Lovett Lafayette Concert Presale and On Sale Details
Actor and singer-songwriter—the incomparable Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group are making a return visit to Lafayette's Heymann Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 24, 2023. Thirteen albums that produced twenty-five singles, four Grammy Awards and a new album released in May titled, "12th of June", Lyle Lovett's style...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Travel Website Says Lafayette is World’s #1 Best Place to Travel for 2023
We all know how incredible it is to live in Lafayette, and now a travel website says Lafayette has been named the #1 Best Place to travel in 2023. Lafayette offers so much to see, do, and eat. We know all of the secrets of our city and hopefully, this designation will mean an influx of tourists to our city.
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
This is absolutely disgusting. I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road. While I was on Lajaunie Road in Lafayette I first noticed a dead dog on the side of the road that did not appear to be hit by a vehicle.
Waffle House Starts Construction on Youngsville Location
It was announced on October 29, 2021, that Waffle House was planning on opening up a restaurant in Youngsville. This was very exciting news to the residents of Youngsville since a Waffle House has been missing from the area for quite some time. But soon after it was announced that...
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
Over $7,000 Worth of Guns Stolen From Home in South Louisiana
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for your help in finding those responsible for the theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to their Facebook, the residential burglary occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, which is north of Rayne. Those who stole the...
Louisiana Musician & LSU Band Collaboration Earns a Grammy Nomination
We already know they're the greatest band in all of college football... with the absolute BEST Fight Song EVER. But now, the Golden Band from Tigerland can add Grammy nomination to their resume. Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles musician and former member of the LSU Marching Band recently received a...
