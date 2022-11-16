Growing up, going to the Acadiana Mall was a real treat for me! Living in Carencro 30 years ago, going "into town" to the Acadiana Mall was something to plan a day around. The Mall opened in 1979, just 5 years before I was born. One of my favorite spots in the Mall was the waterfall at Center Court, along with the 'wishing well.' I am a huge fan of malls that feature water in some way or another. For instance, in San Antonio, I love how the River Walk goes through the first story of the River Center Mall. And, in New Orleans, I have always enjoyed going to The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk and looking outside of the stores to see the Mississippi River. But it was seeing the waterfall and the 'wishing well' at the Acadiana Mall that first made me such a fan of the water concept.

CARENCRO, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO