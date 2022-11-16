ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette to Host Zeno Fest, a Who’s Who in Louisiana Music

Once again Downtown Lafayette's Acadiana Center for the Arts will host what has been described as "the ultimate showcase of musical talent we are blessed with in Acadiana" on Sunday, November 27th. The event is called Zeno Fest, it's the brainchild of Love of People Executive Director John Williams and it's a way for those who enjoy Louisiana music to give back to those who make Louisiana music.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

2022 Cow Island LIVE! Happening This Weekend

One of the most unique music festivals in Louisiana is back for its seventh year as Cow Island LIVE! is going down this weekend. The festival happens over two days this Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022. Here is the list of artists scheduled to appear at this...
COW ISLAND, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location

The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?

Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Best Stores No Longer in the Acadiana Mall

Growing up, going to the Acadiana Mall was a real treat for me! Living in Carencro 30 years ago, going "into town" to the Acadiana Mall was something to plan a day around. The Mall opened in 1979, just 5 years before I was born. One of my favorite spots in the Mall was the waterfall at Center Court, along with the 'wishing well.' I am a huge fan of malls that feature water in some way or another. For instance, in San Antonio, I love how the River Walk goes through the first story of the River Center Mall. And, in New Orleans, I have always enjoyed going to The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk and looking outside of the stores to see the Mississippi River. But it was seeing the waterfall and the 'wishing well' at the Acadiana Mall that first made me such a fan of the water concept.
CARENCRO, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lyle Lovett Lafayette Concert Presale and On Sale Details

Actor and singer-songwriter—the incomparable Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group are making a return visit to Lafayette's Heymann Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 24, 2023. Thirteen albums that produced twenty-five singles, four Grammy Awards and a new album released in May titled, "12th of June", Lyle Lovett's style...
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
