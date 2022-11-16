Read full article on original website
Internet Freaks Out and Now Wants Own ‘Tepee Christmas Tree’ [PHOTO]
Some folks are so creative when it comes to Christmas decor. Someone posted a photo of their Christmas tree this year, and it is very unique because it is a "Teppe Christmas Tree." The Facebook page "Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons" posted a photo of someone's Christmas tree and...
Fun 60’s Shows & Their Lunch Boxes, Did You Have One? They’re Worth Money
If we were to jump in a time machine to check out great products from the sixties, there is much to be said for people making money off of merchandise from the sixties. You may be thinking of fashion designers like Paco Rabbane or Emilio Pucci, but I'm thinking more along the lines of something rather simple, the school lunch box. People are making a nice chunk of change off of these really neat lunch boxes of the past. it's fun to look back, and hey you might be able to make some cash.
People Go Nuts as Veteran Dog Eats Free Meal At Texas Roadhouse
We recently honored Veterans around the nation. Thousands of restaurants participated by offering free meals to Veterans on the special day. But lots of attention is now focused on a Veteran K-9 who got a free meal at a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant. @bigwill1997 Veteran Dog Gets Free Meal At Texas...
Die Hard Fans Falling for Hans Gruber Advent Calendar
If you're a fan of the movie Die Hard have we got a holiday gift for you. The movie, which stars Bruce Willis and is set during Christmas has spawned countless arguments over the years as to whether or not it should be considered a "Christmas Movie". Fans of the...
