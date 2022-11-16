ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

fox32chicago.com

Bloomie's opens at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Old Orchard Mall. It marked the grand opening of Bloomie's, a smaller concept store from Bloomingdale's that used to anchor the mall. Shoppers got a chance to enjoy food trucks, a DJ and some photo booths as they shopped.
SKOKIE, IL
1440 WROK

This Million Dollar Illinois Home Looks Like The Brady Bunch House

This estate in Wayne, Illinois was originally supposed to be designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and ended up looking like the house from The Brady Bunch. Wayne, Illinois is an affluent town in the western suburbs of Chicago just south of Elgin where Rt. 59 intersects Rt. 64. If you've been through there you know that the houses can get pretty nice.
WAYNE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago

COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
NORTHBROOK, IL
WGN News

Reichman Jewelers closing in Oak Lawn over safety issues

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Reichman Jewelers is closing in Oak Lawn after the owners feel it’s no longer safe. After nearly 40 years in business on 95th Street, Odyessus Tsarouhis is closing up shop. Back on July 1, Tsarouhis was inside when three armed men entered the store. He was shot in the chest as […]
OAK LAWN, IL
1440 WROK

Totally Romantic Illinois Couple Gets Married At…Aldi?

I'm sure that when I get home today my wife Amy, having read this piece, will be wondering aloud why in the world we chose Rockford's Sinnissippi Gardens as our wedding venue when we could have tied the knot in a perfectly good supermarket. Luckily, I remember her turning her...
BATAVIA, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Does Snow & Cold Equal Less Crime and Violence in Chicago?

Does the colder and snowy weather, equal LESS crime and violence in the largest city in Illinois? NBCChicago. I've always heard that warmer weather and nicer summer days, brings a rise in crime. Maybe people with criminal intentions do better work in short sleeve shirts?. This is folklore, this is...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park

The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN TV

Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Criminal Has ‘Glorious Hair’ But He’s Clumsy and Dumb

An Illinois man tried to rob an Oak Park, Illinois Walgreen's location, and man did he have some "potentially glorious" hair. OakPark. This guy "could" have got away with this if we wasn't so clumsy! Our criminal entered a Walgreen's and started stuffing can after can after can of HAIRSPRAY into his jacket. What in the world would one guy do with so much hairspray? Was he having a "salon party," is that even a thing...Did I just make that up? I'm at a loss on this one.
OAK PARK, IL
wjol.com

More Changes at Joliet City Hall

Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.
JOLIET, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

