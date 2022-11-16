Read full article on original website
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Metra’s Popular Holiday Train Is Coming to Illinois For The First Time Since 2008
Metra just announced that its popular holiday train will be making a triumphant return to Chicago this December after a nearly 15-year absence, and I can't wait to jump on board!. 2022 Christmas Fun in Chicago. I'm guessing a lot of people in Illinois travel to Chicago for shopping, shows,...
fox32chicago.com
Bloomie's opens at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Old Orchard Mall. It marked the grand opening of Bloomie's, a smaller concept store from Bloomingdale's that used to anchor the mall. Shoppers got a chance to enjoy food trucks, a DJ and some photo booths as they shopped.
This Million Dollar Illinois Home Looks Like The Brady Bunch House
This estate in Wayne, Illinois was originally supposed to be designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and ended up looking like the house from The Brady Bunch. Wayne, Illinois is an affluent town in the western suburbs of Chicago just south of Elgin where Rt. 59 intersects Rt. 64. If you've been through there you know that the houses can get pretty nice.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
Reichman Jewelers closing in Oak Lawn over safety issues
OAK LAWN, Ill. — Reichman Jewelers is closing in Oak Lawn after the owners feel it’s no longer safe. After nearly 40 years in business on 95th Street, Odyessus Tsarouhis is closing up shop. Back on July 1, Tsarouhis was inside when three armed men entered the store. He was shot in the chest as […]
Totally Romantic Illinois Couple Gets Married At…Aldi?
I'm sure that when I get home today my wife Amy, having read this piece, will be wondering aloud why in the world we chose Rockford's Sinnissippi Gardens as our wedding venue when we could have tied the knot in a perfectly good supermarket. Luckily, I remember her turning her...
Illinois’ Best Christmas Pop-Up Experience Coming To Chicago This Month
SANTA BABY BAR - Chicago's BEST Christmas Pop-Up Experience. At this multi-level experience, you can capture endless memories that will truly last a lifetime. From the photo opportunities, to the food and drinks, and meeting Santa's elves, you will have an unforgettable time. Let me take you through everything Santa...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Does Snow & Cold Equal Less Crime and Violence in Chicago?
Does the colder and snowy weather, equal LESS crime and violence in the largest city in Illinois? NBCChicago. I've always heard that warmer weather and nicer summer days, brings a rise in crime. Maybe people with criminal intentions do better work in short sleeve shirts?. This is folklore, this is...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park
The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
wgnradio.com
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Illinois Criminal Has ‘Glorious Hair’ But He’s Clumsy and Dumb
An Illinois man tried to rob an Oak Park, Illinois Walgreen's location, and man did he have some "potentially glorious" hair. OakPark. This guy "could" have got away with this if we wasn't so clumsy! Our criminal entered a Walgreen's and started stuffing can after can after can of HAIRSPRAY into his jacket. What in the world would one guy do with so much hairspray? Was he having a "salon party," is that even a thing...Did I just make that up? I'm at a loss on this one.
wjol.com
More Changes at Joliet City Hall
Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.
Should Residents Wear Masks, Even When it Isn't Required? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
Amid slow increases in COVID cases in Illinois and around the United States, Chicago’s top doctor says that residents may want to start wearing masks more often in indoor spaces, especially with flu and RSV cases on the rise as well. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department...
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
