ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Earlier Today There Was An Accident On The West Side

We are wanting to hear your local paranormal experiences!. If you lived in a haunted house, seen something strange in the skies,. seen a weird creature, or have had any strange and unexplained experiences. we would love to hear from you!. Please contact us: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. and tell us in depth...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

The Best Pole & Aerial Studio In The Midwest Is Right Here In Illinois

Pure Gravity Fitness is woman-owned, a new way to kickstart your fitness journey, and the ONLY Pole & Aerial Studio you will find in the Midwest. When I was younger I would tell my mom, "I don't have to workout. I will have a flat stomach forever. I can eat whatever I want, Mom." Well, what do we always say as we age? "Mom, you were right. I should've listened to you."
ROSCOE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

End in sight for historic Janesville hotel renovation delayed due to supply chain issues

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you saw the inside of an old hotel in Janesville 18 months ago, you might have argued demolition was the best option. To put it simply: it was incredibly deteriorated. Since then, the building’s owner has worked to restore it. “This is the neatest old building in Janesville,” owner Jim Grafft said. “This is probably the...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Fire breaks out in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Flames engulf a building at the 11000 block of Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park Friday evening. Multiple fire crews and police squads are present at the scene. So far, a pitbull and cat have reportedly died. This is a developing story. We will be sure...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
1440 WROK

Cool! Illinois Retailer Offers Build-A-Pet Take Home Kits For The Holidays

Forget the mall, get yourself one of these DIY Build-A-Pet kits from Teddy Mountain and bring your teddy to life from the comfort of your own home. If you've ever struggled trying to find a unique, fun activity that you and your kiddos can enjoy together, look no further! Teddy Mountain in Rockford, Illinois is here to save the day this Holiday season.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

This Million Dollar Illinois Home Looks Like The Brady Bunch House

This estate in Wayne, Illinois was originally supposed to be designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and ended up looking like the house from The Brady Bunch. Wayne, Illinois is an affluent town in the western suburbs of Chicago just south of Elgin where Rt. 59 intersects Rt. 64. If you've been through there you know that the houses can get pretty nice.
WAYNE, IL
1440 WROK

Totally Romantic Illinois Couple Gets Married At…Aldi?

I'm sure that when I get home today my wife Amy, having read this piece, will be wondering aloud why in the world we chose Rockford's Sinnissippi Gardens as our wedding venue when we could have tied the knot in a perfectly good supermarket. Luckily, I remember her turning her...
BATAVIA, IL
1440 WROK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI
1440 WROK

5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

One Fall Hotspot in Illinois is Nearly Ready to Reopen for Christmas Fun

As I sit here watching the snow fall outside my office window, I can't help daydreaming about all the Christmas fun that is just around the corner in Illinois. Beautiful holiday decorations and light displays, visits with Santa, time spent with family and friends, I can't wait for any of it and am already planning this year's holiday to-do list.
AURORA, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.

Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
BELVIDERE, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy