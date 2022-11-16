OTTAWA – This Thursday, smokers will be challenged to quit for the day as part of the Great American Smoke Out. The LaSalle County Health Department is in on the movement sponsored by the American Cancer Society to encourage smokers to give up cigarettes for 24 hours. LaSalle County Health Educator Leslie Dougherty says any day is a great day to stop smoking. It is important to prepare yourself and remove any triggers of smoking. The LaSalle County Health Department would like to encourage everyone to join in on the campaign against smoking, which is the most preventable cause of death from cancer in the United States.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO