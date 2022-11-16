Read full article on original website
Shelters In Peru And Ottawa On Record Pace
Your help is needed to support Illinois Valley PADS heading into the holidays. According to a letter mailed seeking donations, the shelters in Peru and Ottawa are on pace to set a new record for clients served. Between August 15th and September 30th, the shelters helped 14 families and 39 children. That's compared to 25 families and 56 children who were helped at the shelter during the more than 9 months they were open in 2021.
Case Dismissed For Former Joliet City Councilman Accused of Filing A False Report
A bizarre chapter for a former Joliet City Councilman has comes to an end. The case against Don “Duck” Dickinson has been dismissed by a Will County Judge after Special Prosecutor Bill Elward did not offer any argument to have the case against Dickinson continue. Dickinson’s attorneys filed a motion to have the case dismissed last July. Dickinson was charged with attempted disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false report by accusing Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk of threatening him. Considering no arguments were offered, Will County Judge Victoria Breslan dismissed the case on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Amtrak announces service cuts to local trains
CHICAGO – AMTRAK has announced service cuts to local daily trains that run across north central Illinois. Starting this week and continuing through at least January 15, 2023, the Illinois Zephyr morning train from Quincy to Chicago with stops in Mendota and Princeton will not be operating. The Carl Sandburg morning train from Chicago to Quincy with stops in Mendota and Princeton will also not be in service. AMTRAK noted that a bus will be provided to accommodate passengers of the #380 and #381 trains, however significant delays are expected.
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
Mental Examination Ordered For Sheridan Standoff Defendant
Before any potential trial, an alleged Sheridan gunman will have his mental status checked by a doctor. Fifty-five-year-old Jeffrey Plique was in court late last week and his lawyer asked for and received permission to a metal fitness exam. His next status hearing in Ottawa is December 9th. Plique is...
Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police
A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
Great American Smoke Out event Thursday
OTTAWA – This Thursday, smokers will be challenged to quit for the day as part of the Great American Smoke Out. The LaSalle County Health Department is in on the movement sponsored by the American Cancer Society to encourage smokers to give up cigarettes for 24 hours. LaSalle County Health Educator Leslie Dougherty says any day is a great day to stop smoking. It is important to prepare yourself and remove any triggers of smoking. The LaSalle County Health Department would like to encourage everyone to join in on the campaign against smoking, which is the most preventable cause of death from cancer in the United States.
Grundy Co. Officials & Gippers Discuss Compliance Requirements
A few changes have already been implemented at a business where two people were shot and killed at on September 24th of this year. Earlier this month, Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill on East Pine Bluff Road, claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office provides children’s winter gear to those in need
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office says they have children’s hats, gloves and scarves available to anyone who needs them. To pick up an article of outerwear for your child, just visit the sheriff’s facility at 707 Etna Road in Ottawa.
Harvest wraps up positively, grain movement a concern
UNDATED – Harvest in LaSalle County is coming to a close on a positive note, but now the concern is getting grain exported. Farm Bureau President David Isermann says harvest this year is one of the better seasons the area has seen in quite a while. Soybeans are about...
Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Woman Charged With Burglary In Tonica
On Monday night at about 9:00, La Salle County deputies responded to a burglary complaint west of Tonica and south of Cedar Point. Authorities say the suspect entered a building belonging to Zakary Gallik with the intent to commit a theft. After an investigation, authorities located 44-year-old Malissa Knobloch of Danvers, Illinois. She was arrested on a burglary charge and taken to La Salle County Jail. She posted 2,000 dollars bond and was released with a court date of December first.
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
Garbage Collection and Closures for the Week of November 21, 2022
Joliet garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick up will be one day late on Thursday and Friday during the week of November 21, 2022, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with Monday through Wednesday pick up are not affected by this change. Regular garbage collection will resume the week of November 28.
Police invesitgate after four cars set on fire in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Four cars were set on fire in Joliet and now police investigating what happened.Detectives believe someone may have used gas to set the fires Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.The fires happened at Oneill and Marion, Reed and Marion, Marion and Park, and Jefferson and Wheeler.
Too Many Animals, Not Enough Donations at Suburban Shelter Lead to Calls for Help
For almost 70 years, Hinsdale Humane Society has devoted itself to helping others in need, but now the shelter is in need of help itself. JoAnn McGuinness, the treasurer and a board member of the society, says that there is an "animal welfare crisis" unfolding in the U.S. “Everyone is...
Part of Route 24 closed after rollover; livestock on the road
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A semi rollover crash has led to the closure of a Woodford County Road. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword tells 25 News it happened at Route 24 and 1625 E near Secor around 7:30 Thursday morning. Livestock are loose in the area and...
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
