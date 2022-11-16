Read full article on original website
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Think Johnny DePhillipo and Rachel Recchia Are Giving Flirty Vibes Post-Reunion
Fans spotted Rachel Recchia and Johnny DePhillipo hanging out after the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 reunion. Could it mean something?
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Is Dating Someone, and Reality Steve Says New Details ‘Aren’t Pretty’
'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers suggest Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi break up. Now, rumors note Aaron's dating someone new -- and it's controversial.
‘DWTS’ Fans Think Gabby Windey May Have a New Beau
Some Dancing with the Stars fans think they might see romance brewing between contestants Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino. Windey recently split from fiancé Erich Schwer, whom she met on The Bachelorette. ‘DWTS’ Fans Talk Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino Romance. Several fans have taken to the DWTS Reddit...
Wow, Gabby Windey Announced Her and Erich's Breakup on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Welp, Gabby Windey just confirmed that all the rumors (or in this case reports) are true: She and her Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer are no longer together. Gabby spoke about the split during Dancing with The Stars on Monday night, telling her partner Val Chmerkovskiy in rehearsal, “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life."
Who is Teddi From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Why Did She Leave Andrew?
Warning: Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 14 ahead. Season 8, Episode 14 of Bachelor in Paradise was an emotional roller coaster filled with special guests, a Sadie Hawkins dance, and another ridiculous Genevieve and Aaron fight. Towards the end of the episode, we also watched Andrew Spencer emotionally reveal that he never got over his Paradise ex Teddi Wright, which led to three (!!!) self-eliminations. Though we’re only 14 episodes in, sometimes it feels like we’ve been watching Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise for 14 years. Two episodes (aka four hours) of Paradise per week is a lot to take in,...
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28, Just 3 Weeks After Releasing Single from His ICU Bed
"On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years," his older brother Denzil wrote on Instagram B. Smyth has died. He was 28. The R&B singer's older brother Denzil confirmed the tragic news with a video posted on B.Smyth's Instagram page Thursday, saying the "Win Win" singer, whose real name was Brandon Smith, "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis." "On behalf of my brother and my...
Law & Order: SVU Teases Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — and a Surprise Wedding — in New Promo
Kelli Giddish's final Law & Order: SVU episode will air on NBC Dec. 8 Kelli Giddish has a few more weeks of playing Det. Amanda Rollins — but the surprise wedding bells from her final episode are already ringing. A teaser for the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU shows Giddish, 42, wearing a white dress and walking into her apparent courthouse wedding. It appears she'll wed Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). The quick clip of the wedding shows Giddish hugging Mariska Hargitay's Det. Olivia Benson after she enters the...
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage
Meghan Markle went out of her way for a family in need. While speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, Tyler Perry revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, personally searched stores for baby formula during the national shortage earlier this year. According to...
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Baby Boy After 24 Hours of Labor – See the Photos
“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came,” the singer wrote on Instagram Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are proud parents of a baby boy! Aiko and her rapper beau recently welcomed son Noah Hasani, according to an Instagram post the singer shared on Friday. The 34-year-old artist posted a series of photos, including some of her in labor and some of baby Noah. "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙," she wrote alongside the series of pictures. RELATED: Pregnant Jhené Aiko Joins...
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Show’s Writers As Sam Buttrey Loses Controversial TOC Game 3
Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions continued on Wednesday (November 16) night as Andrew He won his second game of the week, leaving him just one victory away from claiming the TOC crown. However, many fans believe Sam Buttrey was robbed. Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Professors’ Tournament winner Buttrey led with...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant's Wife And Fan Favorite Roslyn Singleton Dies At 39
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America’s Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has reportedly passed away. She was 39. Singleton died on Tuesday (November 17) after several rounds of treatment for brain cancer, her husband Ray Singleton confirmed in an Instagram post. "WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her...
Brian Laundrie's Family Is Furious At Jeopardy After He Was Referenced In 'Distasteful' Clue
Brian Laundrie's family joined the outcry of backlash after Jeopardy! used a clue that referenced Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito's murder case.
Eve Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Son Wilde 'Reading by the Sea': 'My Beautiful Boy'
Eve shares the 9-month-old with husband Maximillion Cooper Eve is soaking up some scenic views with her little boy. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper snapped an adorable photo on Instagram of her son Wilde Wolf, 9 months, during a trip to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The sweet photo shows Wilde, whom Eve shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, flipping through a picture book as he sits in a pack-and-play set up on a deck overlooking a beautiful beach. "Just a little #reading by the #sea back with my #beautifulboy 💙🌊📖," Eve captioned the...
Zoë Kravitz Was Inspired to Remove Dozens of Tattoos After Turning 30: 'I Don't Need This on My Body'
Zoë Kravitz revealed that she's rethought many of the decisions she made when she was younger — including the ink collection that is featured on her body — in GQ's latest cover story Zoë Kravitz is opening up about her decision to remove dozens of tattoos from her body. In a new cover story for GQ's latest issue, the actress revealed that she's rethought many of the decisions she made when she was younger — including the ink collection that is featured on her body. The High Fidelity star, now 33 years old,...
Who Is Antoni Porowski's Fiancé? All About Kevin Harrington
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington announced their engagement in 2022 after three years of dating Antoni Porowski is getting married! The Queer Eye star announced his engagement to his boyfriend of three years, Kevin Harrington, in November 2022. The couple began dating in July 2019, and have been through many adventures together in the years since, including pet parenthood. They moved in together during the pandemic, and Porowski later told PEOPLE that quarantine taught him to appreciate the simple moments with his now-fiancé. "I learned to get back in touch...
Zach Roloff Gives Update on How Son Jackson, 5, Is Healing After Surgery: 'It's Tough'
"He's good, it's tough because the screws in his legs help straighten the leg as he grows," Zach Roloff said of son Jackson after he had surgery to correct the bowing in his legs Zach Roloff is opening up about how his son Jackson Kyle is doing a year after having leg surgery. Jackson, 5, had surgery last November to help correct the bowing in his legs. Zach, 32, who shares Jackson with wife Tori Roloff, 31, gave fans an update on Jackson's condition earlier this week. Posting...
