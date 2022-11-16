ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

1440 WROK

Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints

An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Cheers! Self-Pour Beer Wall Part of New Restaurant Opening In Illinois

Is there such a thing as too many restaurants? For foodies, the answer is an easy "no." Illinois is getting another new-ish food joint. The "ish" is because there's already a location in Bloomington and another is opening further north. If you love hot dogs, barbecue, and beer, this might become your new favorite place. You might even CRAVE this place.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pie: Magpie

We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Magpie in Rockford. We’re talking to Stephanie Caltagerone, the owner of Magpie about why she believes Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie. Stephanie tells us that she called the restaurant Magpie because her grandmother is from New Zealand and told her about the chatty bird called magpie. The pies she is showing off are the apple and pumpkin pie. Both pies are available to be made vegan and she says that the apple is her favorite to make because it takes the most skill. If you think that Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Fred VanVleet’s 2023 Turkey Giveaway Will Help More Rockford Families

Rockford native and NBA star Fred VanVleet helping more families than ever before put a feast on their tables for Thanksgiving in 2022. Here are the details. Again, Fred VanVleet, is right on time. Where there's a need in the Rockford community, he keeps showing up. Communities stay strong when we all find our own unique ways to contribute, whether you're right down the street, or living hundreds of miles away in Toronto, Canada.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Cool! Illinois Retailer Offers Build-A-Pet Take Home Kits For The Holidays

Forget the mall, get yourself one of these DIY Build-A-Pet kits from Teddy Mountain and bring your teddy to life from the comfort of your own home. If you've ever struggled trying to find a unique, fun activity that you and your kiddos can enjoy together, look no further! Teddy Mountain in Rockford, Illinois is here to save the day this Holiday season.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
LOVES PARK, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.

Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pie: EZ Dinners

We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is EZ Dinners in Loves Park. Kathy Jilek, the owner of EZ Dinners is with us to share why she thinks EZ Dinners has the Stateline’s Best Pie. She tells us how she started EZ Dinners after she made meals for her parents. Kathy is having us try a Bumbleberry and a gluten free upside-down apple pecan pie. If you think that EZ Dinner has the Stateline’s Best Pie you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
LOVES PARK, IL
nbc15.com

City of Janesville making headway on proposed ice arena & convention center

CITY OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A $60 million vision in Janesville is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to city organizers and officials. The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center would take over a vacant space, formerly known as the Janesville Mall. Organizer of non-partisan group Rock County Civics Academy Richard Gruber said the project has been in the works for some time.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford elementary school goes international

ROCKFORD, lll. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is launching a new initiative that more families in the district can take advantage of. Conklin Elementary School will be turned into an “Internation Baccalaureate Candidate School” next year. One district leader said that Dr. Jarrett announced the program years ago, but COVID prolonged the launch. RPS 205 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Driving in Light Illinois and Wisconsin Snow, WAY MORE Likely to Cause Accidents

This light snow fall we are experiencing, is way worse to drive in than the heavy stuff! WEATHER. As we get to work and home with a "dusting" of the white stuff on the streets, this is a time when we begin to see drivers make crucial errors. Following a car as you normally would, stopping at a stop sign the same way as you usually would...These things will not work with the snow like this.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

