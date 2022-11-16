Read full article on original website
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints
An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
Cheers! Self-Pour Beer Wall Part of New Restaurant Opening In Illinois
Is there such a thing as too many restaurants? For foodies, the answer is an easy "no." Illinois is getting another new-ish food joint. The "ish" is because there's already a location in Bloomington and another is opening further north. If you love hot dogs, barbecue, and beer, this might become your new favorite place. You might even CRAVE this place.
Rockford’s Stroll On State Looking For More Volunteers Before The Big Day
Bring on the magic this Holiday season! Be a part of the biggest Holiday festival of the year in Rockford, Illinois at Stroll on State on Saturday, November 26th. The team at Stroll on State are always looking for extra hands to help them make this event the best it can possibly be every year. You up for the challenge?
Stateline’s Best Pie: Magpie
We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Magpie in Rockford. We’re talking to Stephanie Caltagerone, the owner of Magpie about why she believes Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie. Stephanie tells us that she called the restaurant Magpie because her grandmother is from New Zealand and told her about the chatty bird called magpie. The pies she is showing off are the apple and pumpkin pie. Both pies are available to be made vegan and she says that the apple is her favorite to make because it takes the most skill. If you think that Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
Fred VanVleet announces 2022 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway for Rockford residents
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet has announced his annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway, which will take place at Auburn High School. The VanVleet Family Foundation and Hard Rock Casino Rockford will distribute 1,000 turkeys and side dishes between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 20th. The food […]
Rockford Church Will Host Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner
While most of us think of Thanksgiving as a time to come together with friends and family and reconnect, the truth is that thousands of people, many here in Rockford, won't have a feast to sit down to on Thursday. That's why hundreds of local residents will be thankful for...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss
When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade on Illinois safety rankings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The non-profit watchdog, the Leapfrog Group, released its analysis of 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. this week, and none of the three Rockford hospitals managed to score an ‘A’ grade. In Illinois, 113 hospitals were rated. Of those, 30 hospitals received an ‘A’ grade; 25 scored a ‘B’; 50 received a […]
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
Fred VanVleet’s 2023 Turkey Giveaway Will Help More Rockford Families
Rockford native and NBA star Fred VanVleet helping more families than ever before put a feast on their tables for Thanksgiving in 2022. Here are the details. Again, Fred VanVleet, is right on time. Where there's a need in the Rockford community, he keeps showing up. Communities stay strong when we all find our own unique ways to contribute, whether you're right down the street, or living hundreds of miles away in Toronto, Canada.
Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
Cool! Illinois Retailer Offers Build-A-Pet Take Home Kits For The Holidays
Forget the mall, get yourself one of these DIY Build-A-Pet kits from Teddy Mountain and bring your teddy to life from the comfort of your own home. If you've ever struggled trying to find a unique, fun activity that you and your kiddos can enjoy together, look no further! Teddy Mountain in Rockford, Illinois is here to save the day this Holiday season.
Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.
Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
Stateline’s Best Pie: EZ Dinners
We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is EZ Dinners in Loves Park. Kathy Jilek, the owner of EZ Dinners is with us to share why she thinks EZ Dinners has the Stateline’s Best Pie. She tells us how she started EZ Dinners after she made meals for her parents. Kathy is having us try a Bumbleberry and a gluten free upside-down apple pecan pie. If you think that EZ Dinner has the Stateline’s Best Pie you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
City of Janesville making headway on proposed ice arena & convention center
CITY OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A $60 million vision in Janesville is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to city organizers and officials. The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center would take over a vacant space, formerly known as the Janesville Mall. Organizer of non-partisan group Rock County Civics Academy Richard Gruber said the project has been in the works for some time.
CherryVale Mall lockdown Thursday was a planned event, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall was placed on lockdown at 12 p.m. on Thursday, but police say it was a planned event. Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethage said the lockdown was part of a “planned, but unannounced” drill conducted by police. The mall has been the scene of several security incidents and shootings […]
Rockford elementary school goes international
ROCKFORD, lll. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is launching a new initiative that more families in the district can take advantage of. Conklin Elementary School will be turned into an “Internation Baccalaureate Candidate School” next year. One district leader said that Dr. Jarrett announced the program years ago, but COVID prolonged the launch. RPS 205 […]
Driving in Light Illinois and Wisconsin Snow, WAY MORE Likely to Cause Accidents
This light snow fall we are experiencing, is way worse to drive in than the heavy stuff! WEATHER. As we get to work and home with a "dusting" of the white stuff on the streets, this is a time when we begin to see drivers make crucial errors. Following a car as you normally would, stopping at a stop sign the same way as you usually would...These things will not work with the snow like this.
