10 free holiday things to do in Chicago
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album Painkillers
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago Native
Christmas In Chicago | Where To Go
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in Illinois
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
The holidays are finally here, and there are plenty of ways to spread some cheer. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of events.
Frigid Wind Chills Expected to Grip Chicago Area Over Weekend
After a warm start to the month, the Chicago area is seeing below-average temperatures this week, and things are about to get downright frigid for the weekend. Snow showers will continue to linger around the area through Thursday afternoon, but as that system starts to move out, much-colder temperatures are expected to arrive.
What is Lake-Effect Snow?
Requiring a sufficiently large lake is only the first step in creating the monstrous blizzards known as lake-effect snow.
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
WGNtv.com
Mr. Fix It: Combat flat tires in the chilling cold weather
CHICAGO — Join Mr. Fix It live in the studio where he shows us a gadget that will help us with low tire pressures and flats as the temperatures drop. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Temps will warm up as we head into Thanksgiving
–We managed 21% of our possible sun Thursday, reports veteran NWS observer and Chicago climate guru Frank Wachowski—but we also had a few squally snow showers. –The chill was heightened today by the arrival of gusty WSW winds which reached 35 mph at O’Hare and 39 mph at Midway.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Check out Dave’s Records before they close!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Music Fests Will Now Require Park District Board Approval, But Skeptics Worry City Will Choose ‘Profit Over People’: Music fests in parks have long frustrated residents who are fenced out of public spaces. The new rules give communities more power to weigh in — but it remains to be seen if the board will listen.
conciergepreferred.com
Chicago’s Best Breweries
Check out Concierge Preferred’s favorite breweries in the city. If you’re not sure if you like beer, these places might just change your mind!. Whether you’re from Chicago or not, you know about Goose Island. After founder John Hall took a tour around Europe, he knew Chicago deserved beer that delicious. By 1995, John decided to open a larger brewery to keep up with demand. Though you can find their beer all over the world, there’s only one brewery in Chicago. Their 312 and IPA are the most iconic, but we also love their Beer Hug line! Their Fulton Street Taproom is offering pickup at the moment, so stop in and get some beer to take with you. No trip to Chicago is complete without a beer from Goose Island!
Eater
Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston
A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
foodgressing.com
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Vernon Hills, IL opening
Award-winning Perry’s Restaurants, a Texas-based boutique restaurant group, is proud to announce its third Chicago-area location, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Located on a freestanding site at the southwest corner of Ring Drive and Milwaukee Avenue, Perry’s Vernon Hills is set to open...
Slime Museum Brings Interactive Experience to Chicago
As the Chicago chill rolls in and the kids get antsy, keep them mesmerized with this unforgettable (and slimy) experience with your family!. Opening Nov. 19 in downtown Chicago, Sloomoo Institute brings a 20,000-square-foot immersive experience that centers around multi-sensory play for kids of all ages. Quick details about Sloomoo...
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
Bumper Cars on Ice coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago. The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year. […]
foodgressing.com
Buona and Rainbow Cone First Out-of-State Dual-Concept Locations
Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced today the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
austintalks.org
Chicago Avenue’s “Soul City Corridor” construction begins
City officials broke ground this week on Chicago Avenue to kick off construction of two projects funded by Invest South/West: Austin’s “Soul City Corridor” and Austin United Alliance‘s development of the former Laramie State Bank building. Soul City Corridor, a project led by the city’s Department...
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ holds advanced screening in Chicago
CHICAGO — As winter weather popped up around Chicagoland, a special holiday treat made its debut in the Loop. A red carpet was rolled out at the Chicago Cultural Center where an advance screening of the new ‘A Christmas Story’ took place Tuesday evening. Dubbed ‘A Christmas Story Christmas,’ the sequel is arriving nearly 40 […]
panoramanow.com
Crown Point Announces Holiday Events
Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
