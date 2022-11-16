ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

MedicalXpress

Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
People

Father of Infant Hospitalized for RSV Warns Other Parents: 'Don't Wait' to Seek Help

Hospitals across the United States are seeing a rapid rise in cases of RSV and other respiratory illnesses A Texas father is sharing the "terrifying" story of his son's hospitalization in hopes of helping other parents stay on top of their children's health.  Stephen Balka rushed his 2-month-old son Adrian to the emergency room last week after noticing he was struggling to breathe, he told CNN.  Doctors told him and his wife that Adrian tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo Clinic says is...
HOUSTON, TX
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

The U.S. may be headed for a ‘tripledemic,’ but one doctor has an urgent warning to parents about the flu in particular

If it feels like there are multiple viruses floating around all at once, that’s because there are. With a seemingly new COVID variant every season, an unusually high number of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections for this time of year, and flu season right around the corner, experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter. But just how concerned should parents be?
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed

What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
WebMD

Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’

Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
NJ.com

Is a fever a symptom of RSV?

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, shares many symptoms with other viruses such as the cold, flu and COVID-19. This can mean it can be difficult to detect without testing for these viruses and seeking the advice of a medical professional when necessary. According to Dr. Stephanie Silvera, a professor of...
McKnight's

CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon

The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
MedicalXpress

Early increase of flu, RSV viruses affecting children: When to seek medical help

Increased cases of influenza and RSV infection, primarily affecting young children across the U.S., have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a health alert. "We have a whole generation of young children who might not have been exposed to RSV," says Dr. Angela Mattke, a...

