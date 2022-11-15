Read full article on original website
'Tis the Season!
Circle your calendar for some of the most fun and meaningful holiday events of the season. There is something for everyone. Events fill up fast, however, so don’t delay if registration is necessary. All events did have openings as of press time. The All Saints Craft Bazaar is from...
New Carl's Drive-In, family entertainment center coming to O'Fallon
At its Nov. 14 meeting, the O’Fallon City Council granted conditional use permits (CUPs) to Carl’s Drive-In to operate a restaurant with a drive-thru and a commercial outdoor recreation facility at 211 Rush Way in the Streets of Caledonia development. The CUPs were approved by votes of 9-1, with council member Ron Connell (Ward 5) voting no.
Business Briefs
Nursing advocacy organization RegisteredNursing.org ranked St. Charles Community College Cottleville’s RN program #3 in the state of Missouri. Nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students during school, towards licensure, and beyond. RegisteredNursing.org analyzed past and present first-time NCLEX-RN pass-rates, weighted by year.
O’Fallon approves annexation, sets stage for hospice center on Technology Drive
A proposed 9,242-square-foot hospice center and a separate 3,016-square-foot office building, along with required parking spaces, moved a step closer to becoming reality in O’Fallon. At its meeting on Nov. 14, the O’Fallon City Council unanimously voted to approve a bill (No. 7493) authorizing the voluntary annexation of property...
O’Fallon approves purchase of new police radios
The O’Fallon Police Department has 180 radios that must be replaced prior to 2023 because of a necessary upgrade to meet requirements of the Regional Radio Network used by all police departments, fire departments, and EMS units in St. Charles County. The O’Fallon Police must purchase 52 vehicle radios...
O’Fallon approves use of additional county sales tax funds for two road projects
In the spring this year, the city of O’Fallon started a project to extend the I-70 south outer road from Hwy. K to just west of Woodlawn Avenue and provide more efficient access to the outer road and I-70 for those properties west of Woodlawn Avenue. This will be a new roadway.
