The holidays can be an expensive time. Between the gifts, the flights home, the meals for family gatherings, and so much more, sticking to a budget can be a hopeless pursuit. And add hosting into the mix? That can throw an even bigger wrench into staying on track. Though it’s nice to be able to have some festivities of your own, the decor, alcohol, and food required amounts to lots of money, and fast. But don’t give up hope just yet. There are secrets to throwing a holiday party on a budget. No, it’ll probably never be a totally free endeavor unless you let your guests go hungry. (And please don’t.) But according to party-planning pros, it is possible to have a great soirée and actually spend very little.

15 DAYS AGO