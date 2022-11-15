There's little question that the Montreal Canadiens are off to a better-than-expected start to the 2022-23 season. Projected to finish at the bottom of the league before the new season began, the Habs have gone 8-6-1 in their first 15 games, with young guys not just getting a look, but stepping up in big ways offensively and defensively. While this should be good news, there's been plenty of talk by analysts and fans over what this means for Montreal's next draft pick.

1 DAY AGO