FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
Fleury placed on injured reserve by Wild with upper-body injury
Goalie made 23 saves against Predators on Tuesday; McIntyre recalled from AHL. Marc-Andre Fleury was placed on injured reserve by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. The goalie did not practice with the Wild after he made 23 saves in a 2-1 loss at the Nashville...
Bobrovsky makes 41 saves to help Panthers hold off Capitals
Verhaeghe scores twice late, Florida hands Washington seventh loss in nine games. Aleksander Barkov's three points, Matthew Tkachuk's three assists and Carter Verhaeghe's two goals led the Panthers' 5-2 win vs. the Capitals. 04:58 •. Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves, including 21 in the third period, to help the Florida...
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
Laine placed on injured reserve by Blue Jackets with sprained ankle
Merzlikins out 1-2 weeks, Tarasov recalled from AHL. Patrik Laine was placed on injured reserve by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. The forward is expected to be out 3-4 weeks with a sprained ankle. The move is retroactive to Nov. 12, when Laine was injured during a 4-3 loss...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 15
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre on Tuesday in preparation for their game against the New Jersey Devils. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Tuesday, November 15. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14...
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Canadiens seeking 10th consecutive win
Stars forward Robertson can extend point streak to nine games; Flyers, Blue Jackets at pivotal points. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games Tuesday. Runnin' with the Devils.
NHL Morning Skate for November 17
* The Blues celebrated their fourth straight win as they were cheered on by their mothers, who have accompanied the team during its last two victories as part of their moms' trip. * Trevor Moore scored his first career hat trick to help the Kings inch closer to top spot...
Gallagher and Byron test the Bell Canadiens Escape
MONTREAL -- Breakouts are no issue for the Habs. Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron recently put their respective hockey IQs to the test off the ice as they worked to solve their way out of the Bell Canadiens Escape Room at the Bell Centre. Joined by their significant others, Emma and Sarah, respectively, the veteran Habs showcased their speed and savvy during a unique double date that involved solving a series of Canadiens-themed puzzles in 30 minutes or less.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL'S JEFF GORTON ON BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED START AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TEAM'S NEXT DRAFT PICK
There's little question that the Montreal Canadiens are off to a better-than-expected start to the 2022-23 season. Projected to finish at the bottom of the league before the new season began, the Habs have gone 8-6-1 in their first 15 games, with young guys not just getting a look, but stepping up in big ways offensively and defensively. While this should be good news, there's been plenty of talk by analysts and fans over what this means for Montreal's next draft pick.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
Devils to Wear Reverse Retro Four Times | RELEASE
The Devils have released their Reverse Retro Jersey Series, presented by Pepsi. The New Jersey Devils today announced the four games where they will wear the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey, as part of the Reverse Retro Jersey Series Presented by Pepsi®. The Devils will wear the jerseys for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Devils coach talks 10-game winning streak on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Ruff cites team building, puck management behind third-longest run in franchise history. The New Jersey Devils have won 10 games in a row, and coach Lindy Ruff said he thinks the strong start to the season is a sign of building on a lot of the tough times over the previous two seasons.
Goal of the Season? Reinhart bats flying puck into back of the net
Check out the most sensational scores from around the NHL in 2022-23 Sam Reinhart uses incredible skill to bat the puck in with a backhander for a power-play goal that makes it 2-0 in the 2nd period. 00:46 •. Sam Reinhart showed off his baseball skills against the Washington Capitals...
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets host the Anaheim Ducks to begin a three-game home stand, and will induct Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, including the Three Storylines, and all the line-up information as it comes available.
NHL On Tap: Sabres visit Senators, seek to end six-game skid
Toews eyes 500-assist mark for Blackhawks; Kings play at Oilers in playoff rematch. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Wednesday. Sabres need to restart with better start.
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Anders Bjork will enter the lineup at forward in place of Riley Sheahan, Don Granato announced. Bjork will make his season debut. He has six points (3+3) in 11 games with the Rochester Americans. "Bjork adds speed," Granato said. "Hopefully he adds some fresh energy and...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens
Columbus continues a season-long homestand -- and looks to extend a season-best point streak. Two Blue Jackets are racking up both points and injuries at an impressive rate at the moment. Despite seeing more players go down to injury Tuesday against Philadelphia, Columbus stuck with it and battled its way to a 5-4 overtime win that gave the team five points in its last three games. The Blue Jackets will try to add to the point streak tonight as a season-long six-game homestand continues against the Habs.
From the Archives: How the Leafs Got Their Revenge on the Habs
When a Montreal Canadiens goalie wondered how the Toronto Maple Leafs even made the playoffs in 1947, the Leafs got the last word, as Stan Fischler explores.
