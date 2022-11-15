Read full article on original website
danny16
2d ago
It is unbelievable how all of these old crimes are finally catching up to criminals, who have been living freely for decades. Glad they caught who committed this crime.👍🏻
Reply
6
Diane Nicolau
2d ago
wait only up to 15 years? he already had 25 good "living" years.. she shouldn't be given another second to live happily as a free man.
Reply
5
Angela Williams
2d ago
And he should get the the charges for the actual crimes he committed 25 years ago. Being a officer of the law and just going on with his life knowing what he had done, with no regards to the law , her, our family. He knew better there is no excuse and should not have been given a deal.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comments / 12